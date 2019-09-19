Gilman boys soccer feeds on early turnovers to down Spalding

Gilman always has trouble on Archbishop Spalding’s Whittles Field, Greyhounds coach Jonathan Seal said.
On Wednesday afternoon, that wasn’t the case.
The Greyhounds capitalized on the turnovers Spalding handed them in the first half to strike, dispatching the hosts 3-1 and keeping their multi-year winning streak against the Cavaliers alive.
“When you have a good blend of youth and experience, guys that have been down here digging out wins in the past, they understand what it takes to win down here," Seal said. "I think that’s important.”
Senior forward Ben Snavely proved why he earned a starting position after netting both first-half goals for Gilman (4-1-1).
“He does the little things for us. He’s in the right spot at the right time. Today, he had two goals in the first half," Seal said. "Almost could have had a third. But the balls he was being played, that’s a tribute to his teammates setting him up.”
The Cavaliers (2-2) kick-started their comeback bid in the second half, primarily thanks to a goal by sophomore forward Finn Beaubien, who laced in a shot behind Gilman keeper Grant Farley.
But Spalding’s energy took too long to lift off. As players tried to thread together sequences, they took too much time, giving Gilman plenty of opportunity to pick them.
“The problem is we didn’t protect the ball," Spalding coach Patrick Crawford said. "The backs are trying to play, they’re giving you space to play, and we’re not being patient. We’re trying to force things. We turned the ball over way too much and we weren’t completing passes. Makes it difficult.”
The giveaways began to pile up, and the Cavaliers knew what kind of counter-attack squad it had on its hands. It’d make them pay, more than once.
Greyhounds senior Costi Karakousis dished to forward Jack Stuzin, who carved out space in the box. He found Snavely, who curled a shot behind Spalding keeper Daniel Ashbeck.
As Spalding looked to reply, Gilman continued to pepper shots on its hosts. Karakousis wheeled toward the cage, crossing to Snavely, who, of course, hit the strings.
“We just took advantage of the backside cuts," Snavely said. "The back mids were open the whole time. My teammates did a good job of finding me open.”
While Ashbeck worked overtime to keep the Cavaliers in it, throwing his whole body into blocking Greyhound shots, Farley notched just one save in the first 40 minutes -- which was fortunate for the only player on the squad who needed to use his hands, considering he’d just sprained his thumb two days earlier.
That was thanks to the Gilman defense, Seal said. If Spalding wanted to remain alive come the second half, it’d have to bring a new element to the field.
Luckily for the hosts, sophomore Joel Bannerman was getting healthy again. The forward worked as a force of energy on the attack, testing Gilman’s defenses over and over for weak spots.
“We wound up changing from a 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2," Crawford said. "With no pressure from them up top, that allowed us to move a second forward up top, which is why Joel went up there with Lucca (Mazzola).”
Snavely admitted his Greyhounds cooled off a bit to open the latter frame -- not a good mix for an opponent just heating up.
Spalding earned a corner with a little over 27 minutes to go and took advantage. Before Gilman could locate the ball, it was already whizzing off Beaubien’s foot into the net.
“Just creating those kinds of opportunities to get up that far, to have that corner kick opportunity, we weren’t doing that in the first half," Crawford said.
With its lead down to one well-placed kick, Seal dropped one Greyhound back to shore up its defenses. It seemed to work; though Spalding darted around the pitch with more urgency, there was always a Gilman player there to fend off the attacks.
“The goal put them right back into the game. When you have a two-goal lead, they always say that’s the most precarious lead in sports,” Seal said. “(Spalding) had a little momentum, but we settled down again, started executing our system. I was happy to get the third in the end of the game.”
The visitors needed a little insurance. Ill-timed wind carried Snavely’s attempt for a hat trick just over the top bar, so someone else stepped up. With just under a minute to go, Stuzin drew Ashbeck out of the goal as he settled and then fired upon the open net.
“Stuzin’s a handful for opponents," Seal said. "He’s a defenseman in lacrosse, going to Yale. He’s big, athletic, and he continues to improve on his craft on the soccer field. He was great today and I thought he gave Spalding trouble.”
The outcome of the game only further confused the hierarchy of the MIAA A conference. Gilman defeated Spalding, though Spalding defeated McDonogh, which defeated Gilman. Such parity means one thing to those navigating it.
“It just shows that it can be anyone’s game. Anyone can beat anyone," Snavely said. "It’s just down to who comes out and is ready to play, and I think that was us today.”