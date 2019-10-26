Senior Gordon Bernlohr could feel his days playing high school soccer slipping away with every game-clock second counting down.
In double overtime, he had the power to keep the season alive for Severna Park as the ball skidded his way.
So he did.
Bernlohr’s go-ahead score 27 seconds into second overtime secured the postseason victory for the Falcons in the Class 4A East Section II semifinal, 2-1, over Annapolis, which had protected a one-goal lead for much of the game.
“Means a lot. I’ve been part of his varsity team for the past four years,” Bernlohr said. “This could have been my last game, but this was everything to me − getting the winning goal.”
With the win, Severna Park (10-2-3) remains the only team that could best the Panthers (12-2) this season, having handed them their only loss earlier in the regular season.
“They had an unbelievable year, great individual players, great coaching,” Severna Park head coach Ryan Parisi said. “I think that game could have gone either way.”
Though the Falcons pressured Panthers goalkeeper Connor Walter early, the defense in front of him proved impermeable − sending possession right back the other way over and over again.
Junior midfielder Anderson Iriarte Herrera, the hero for Annapolis in the county championship game on Monday with his extra time goal, lined a shot at Falcons keeper Ben McLay, who made the stop.
But the ball ricocheted back out, and Annapolis forward Alexander Weaver was not going to waste his chance − striking a sharp shot and hitting the back of the net.
The early display of power, skillfully working from one end of the field to then other, was emblematic of an Annapolis season inconceivable two years ago.
Then, the Panthers were lying on the cold basement floor of county competition, shuffling quietly out of the fall with a 1-11 record. Coaching changes – and mentality changes – brought the Panthers to where they stood before Friday night, nearly unbeatable.
“Really, it’s a matter of getting the players to realize they need to be a part of a team, not just individuals, to learn to play with discipline and according to a system, rather than pick-up soccer,” Annapolis coach Jake Shinn said. “Once they adjusted to that, it only took two years to get to this point from where they were, with a training regimen that (assistant) coach (Kevin) Streete brought in. As hard as we worked, unfortunately it didn’t pan out.”
There was no big change Parisi needed to instill in his players to turn the tide his team’s way. He watched as the Falcons threw waves of attack after attack on the Annapolis back-line.
“First 10 minutes of any game are crazy,” he said. “(It was) just settling down, taking the emotion out of it, just playing soccer.”
Midfielders Bennett Jefferds and Gus Bachmann came closest to scoring, reenacting the Iriarte Herrera-Weaver routine earlier. Bachmann collected the rebound of a Jefferds shots and nearly snuck it past Walter.
For a while, through to halftime, the Panthers defense behaved like the highest, most difficult level of a pinball machine – though Severna Park’s shots rattled around, nothing could get through the likes of senior Tyler Grove, junior Modou Sarr and Walter in goal.
“It was about being mentally in the game,” Bernlohr said. “From the get-go, going down 1-0 early in the game, we really needed to stay stable mentally, find our way back in the game and not let anything get to us.”
The Falcons upped the heat on the attack in the second frame.
“We tried to go and tackle hard, just try to play through-balls,” Bernlohr said, “to get across their backline.”
Severna Park earned corner after corner, but each time, the Panthers batted the balls away.
Except once.
On his own strike, Jefferds looped a shot and snuck it past Walter for the equalizer.
“In the second half, we did a great job of putting their back-line under pressure and creating some good opportunities,” Parisi said. “I think the goal was well-deserved. I think it was coming.”
With the playing pitch even once more, both teams increased their energy on each other, including a period of time where players seemed to be colliding with one another as often as their feet did the ball.
First overtime ended with a whisper, though it nearly didn’t. Bachmann drove a shot directly into the back of the strings, but an offsides call wiped it out – just as the Falcons were halfway through running onto the field.
Likewise, a would-be goal from Iriarte Herrera was silenced by a whistle just a half-second before it, too, struck the net.
As the first handful of seconds counted down into double-overtime, Severna Park herded possession toward the Annapolis end of the field.
With so many chances having passed them by already, Bernlohr decided not to let any more slip away.
“The ball came across and I thought it was going to. I see their right back come at me and I thought if I could just scoop it by him, it’d be an easy goal,” he said. “It worked out that way.”
Though the defeat felt otherwise in the moment, as Panthers laid on the field as Severna Park celebrated nearby, Friday night is not the end for Annapolis soccer as far as Shinn’s concerned.
It’s the beginning.
“I would hope that this becomes the norm. This is the norm for Severna Park, for Broadneck – these guys are used to this kind of thing,” Shinn said. “This needs to become our norm so that it’s not a feat getting here, it’s what’s expected. I think it’ll be that.”
Severna Park advances to play the winner of Friday night’s Meade-Arundel game.
“I think if we continue to play with this desire, we’ll be in a good spot,” Parisi said.