No. 6 Spalding volleyball solidifies spot atop IAAM A Conference with 3-0 sweep of No. 7 Maryvale Prep

Spalding’s Addison Collins gets the kill in game one. The Spalding Cavaliers played the visiting Maryvale Prep Lions in girl’s high school volleyball, Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

For most of the season, Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland volleyball fans have wondered who the best team in the A Conference was. At least for now, that debate is settled.

Thursday night, host and sixth-ranked Archbishop Spalding (8-2, 6-0) out served and out passed No. 7 Maryvale Prep, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19, in a crucial game for seeding in the upcoming Conference tournament.

The Cavaliers were led by seniors Addison Collins, who recorded 12 kills, and Kristen Burton, who served seven aces. Senior Libby Potter led Maryvale Prep (8-2, 5-1) with 12 kills and nine digs.

Spalding’s Kara Jean-Baptiste hits the ball over the net in the second set of Thursday's match against Maryvale Prep. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“Maryvale is a great team,” Spalding coach Corby Lawrence said. “They owned us last year. Tonight was our senior night, and I was worried that the girls would get distracted, but they didn’t. They played with a lot of pride.”

When asked if it was a statement victory, Lawrence said this is something they’ve been building toward.

“I think the last couple of weeks we’ve made a statement,” he said. “We started to feel the opportunity [to win the conference] was there for the taking. We still have a lot of volleyball left to play, and we play in a tough conference.”

The Cavaliers certainly took advantage of their opportunities. After a sloppy first set for both teams that contained 11 combined service errors, Spalding that began to settle down. The Cavaliers built a small lead in the middle of the set and just kept adding to it. After running out to a 21-15 lead, the Lions mounted a challenge but could get no closer than five points, and Spalding took the first set, 25-19.

The early part of the second set looked like a carbon copy of the first for a while. This time, Spalding used four aces by Burton in a five-point stretch to run out to a 15-6 lead, forcing Maryvale coach Missy Little to call a timeout. After a spirited talk, the Lions rallied. Maryvale outscored Spalding, 10-2, and cut the lead to 18-16, which forced Lawrence to call his own timeout. After that, the Cavs went on a 7-4 run to close out the set with a 25-20 win.

Spalding’s Mariah Sanabia leaps for a spike in the second set Thursday against Maryvale Prep. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The third set was Spalding’s most dominant. The Cavaliers used a great defense to get Maryvale out of their offensive system. The tactic proved successful as Spalding rushed out to a 20-13 lead. Maryvale mounted a late charge again, but dropped the set, 25-19.

“They were the better team tonight,” Little said. “They came out ready to play, and it just wasn’t our night. Our passing wasn’t where it needed to be, and I think we were a little on edge. If you can’t pass, you can’t run your offense.”

“We knew this was something big for us,” Cavaliers senior Mariah Sanabia said. “Our energy really carried us through on senior night. We worked together, and played as a team. They have a great team, too, but I have a feeling we’re going to see them again before the season is done.”