Chesapeake softball gets back on track with come-from-behind win against Glen Burnie

After its first loss of the season, an extra-inning heartbreaker, the Chesapeake softball team had a valuable opportunity to learn more about its makeup Wednesday.
Hosting another formidable Anne Arundel County opponent — Glen Burnie — the Cougars proved clutch in the nick of time.
After surrendering the lead in the top of the sixth inning, the Cougars responded with the long ball, getting a tying solo home run from Alison Pollack and a go-ahead homer from Norah Hart two batters later.
Standout pitcher Jerzie Nutile, who said she didn’t have her best stuff, worked her way out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to secure a 4-3 victory over the visiting Gophers.
Chesapeake, which lost to undefeated North County, 1-0, in eight innings Friday, improved to 10-1 on the season, while Glen Burnie, which got a clutch go-ahead two-run homer from Rose Weindenhoft in the sixth, fell to 8-3. The loss ends a six-game winning streak.
Coming off the disheartening loss to the Knights and suddenly down one run late against the Gophers, Chesapeake 20-year coach Don Ellenberger said the rest of the game spoke volumes to the character of his team.
“Any time you go down you start to question whether you can come back,” he said. “We had the tough one on Friday and we just weren’t able to produce. Today, we came out for the sixth inning knowing we were down and our hitting came back. Next thing, all of a sudden, two home runs makes you look and feel a lot better.”
Leading off the bottom of the sixth, Pollack came to the plate with the perfect plan after going 0-for-2 against Glen Burnie pitcher Wynter Radcliffe. The result was a deep line drive over the fence in left-center field.
“I wanted to take pitches, be selective in my at-bat and wait for that one good pitch,” she said. “When it hit my bat, I knew it was gone. It felt so good. When I was around second base, I said, ‘Let’s go!’”
Hart, with the game tied at 3 and one out, was listening. After striking out in her first two plate appearances, she connected with a deep fly to straight-away center that just eluded the reach of Gophers center fielder Lillian Cook’s glove and sailed over the fence.
“I had no idea it was gone,” she said. “I’ve played with the center fielder and she’s so fast that I knew she would get to the fence. She got to the fence and it just barely carried over. It was nice to pick myself up.”
Nutile, who gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead with a first-tinning home run and also doubled, allowed only four hits on the day but didn’t have her overpowering stuff.
In the sixth, she got the first two Gophers out, but gave up a single to Radcliffe before Weidenhoft provided the Gophers with a 3-2 lead on the homer over the fence in left-center.
And then came the top of the seventh, with Nutile looking to secure the win after her team rallied to regain the lead. The Gophers loaded the bases with one out before Nutile got leadoff hitter Holly Soto out on a force play and then Cook to fly out to right field to secure the win.
“It’s OK to have an off day — everyone has them — so if you are you have to continue to get back into it,” she said. “I knew bases loaded, I got to focus and can’t mess around, so I was going straight at them.”
Glen Burnie coach Dave Sauble said hanging with one of the best teams in the county will suit the Gophers come the postseason, which begins Monday. Basics — the Gophers surrendered one run on two infield errors on the same play and also had a costly base-running error — is what he feels they need to stay sharp with.
“I think we’ll be fine,” he said. “I think we can compete with any team out there. We just can’t beat ourselves.”
The Cougars are tentatively set to travel to South River at 4:15 p.m. Friday to close out their regular season in a game that won’t count for region seeding positioning with the draw taking place Friday morning. There’s a chance the game could be rescheduled for Thursday, however.
Glen Burnie will try to bounce back Thursday at Broadneck.
The region tournament will start Monday with the quarterfinal round and continue through June 12.
The state tournament, which will be played at Bachman Sports Complex, will open with quarterfinals June 14, semifinals June 16 and finish with state title games June 18.
Chesapeake, which has won seven state titles with the last coming in 2008, will compete in Class 3A South Region II. Glen Burnie, a three-time state champion with the last in 1998, opens in Class 4A East Region I.
Both teams reached their respective state championship games when they last played in 2019.