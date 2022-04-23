No. 1 Boys’ Latin boys lacrosse rallies to beat No. 4 Spalding, 9-7, in 2021 MIAA A Conference championship rematch

Boys Latin Dominic Pietramala handles the ball against Archbishop Spaulding's Alex Ross during the second half of an high school lacrosse game in Severn. (Photo by Terrance Williams for The Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

From the outside looking in, Boys’ Latin lacrosse relived its 2021 championship glory by serving Archbishop Spalding another loss, this time on the Cavaliers’ home turf.

But the top-ranked Lakers choose not to think of themselves as a sequel to past triumphs. Friday’s 9-7 win in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship game rematch was not only a comeback against No. 4 Spalding, but a comeback from a sore defeat earlier in the week.

When Boys’ Latin (9-2) fell to Severn on Tuesday and surrendered its unbeaten conference mark, Lakers coach Brian Farrell challenged his boys: Could they rise above that setback?

Boys' Latin's Nicolas Brown celebrates his goal with Brayden Garland against Spalding on Friday night. It was his only goal as the No. 1 Lakers came from behind to beat the No. 4 Cavaliers, 9-7, in a rematch of last year's MIAA A Conference championship game. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

“We talked about character in our practice. I felt Wednesday’s practice was amazing,” Farrell said. “A lot of kudos to the seniors and leaders for getting the guys back to where we need to be. And coming down here is never easy.”

It wasn’t.

By the end of the third quarter, the Lakers had fallen silent. Despite a halftime advantage, Boys’ Latin found itself unable to score a goal while Spalding claimed a 7-6 lead.

That’s not unusual for Boys’ Latin, Farrell said, as the Lakers have consistently struggled to come out of the half hot. It didn’t help Friday that Spalding (8-3) monopolized the ball.

The difference was, in the fourth quarter, the Lakers remembered that they wanted the ball. Badly.

That started with North Carolina commit Dom Pietramala, who netted four goals including the tying and final goals in the fourth quarter. Farrell felt that Pietramala didn’t have the best game against Severn on Tuesday, but that the senior’s character led him to practice hard through the week and translate it to victory on Friday.

Pietramala, on the other hand, will point to anyone but himself for it.

“I won’t take anybody but our guys,” Pietramala said. “I’ll take them over anybody. We fight hard. We practice hard. It shows.”

The Lakers had to prove how much they wanted the ball early, too, when Spalding’s most lethal stick-handler, Michael Weisshaar (four goals) started working. The Cavaliers midfielder drew an impossibly thin path up and down through a sea of Lakers to net the go-ahead goal to end the quarter for a 2-1 lead.

Boys' Latin's Thomas Moxley, center, controls the ball against Spalding Brennan Danahy during Friday's MIAA A Conference clash. The Lakers took down the Cavaliers, 9-7. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

But where the first quarter moved with a methodical pace, the second happened in a flash.

The two sides traded seven goals with breathless frequency, neither ever having more than a minute to celebrate before chasing control again. But after serving the ninth opposing goal of the game, Boys’ Latin finally bucked the trend. Lakers junior Kyle Foster didn’t let up as the half’s final seconds counted down, blazing right toward the Cavaliers net and giving Boys’ Latin its first lead at 6-5 while recording the first two-goal run by either team and surely delivering his side the momentum at halftime.

So what else was Spalding to do but steal it back?

The Cavaliers liked the idea of back-to-back goals and decorated the start of the third quarter that way, the first a Weisshaar goal from Race Ripley and then a Ripley strike from Nick Gutierrez, for a 7-6 lead.

Senior goalkeeper Connor McMahon stood tall for the Cavaliers all eight minutes, fending off three direct Boys’ Latin shots, including two in the first several seconds. Between McMahon and his unforgiving defenders before him, the Lakers couldn’t answer their hosts before the third-quarter horn sounded.

And with McMahon continuing to make saves into the fourth quarter, Boys’ Latin had to get crafty. Pietramala, facing the empty field before him and back turned to the net, flipped the tying goal over his shoulder.

“I’d like to say I work on it, but that doesn’t happen without my teammates,” Pietramala said. “They put me in a position where I can take shots like that.”

Lakers senior Brayden Garland fired his second in soon after, followed within moments by Pietramala again. In less than a minute, Spalding’s 7-6 lead became a 9-7 Lakers advantage. Foster smothered Weisshaar, shutting the prolific shooter down. Goalkeeper Cardin Stoller stood tall to whatever shots did leak through.

Spalding's Benjamin Duffy tries to sneak a shot by Boys' Latin goalie Cardin Stoller on Friday night. The Cavaliers held a 7-6 lead but ultimately fell to the Lakers, 9-7. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

The Cavaliers, coach Brian Phipps said, lost their composure.

“They put us in some uncomfortable situations,” Phipps said, “and we didn’t execute, though we got some good shots off.”

Without huddling together and picking each other up, Boys’ Latin senior defender Owen Holder said the defense wouldn’t have enacted the game plan as successfully as it did.

“Our shorties did a really good job shutting on [Weisshaar], trying not to let him get the ball as much,” Holder said, “‘cause he’s obviously a great player and, when he gets the ball, creates a lot of offense. But I think that was definitely the changing moment on the defense.”

Spalding’s trying to use that reality as a positive. Boys’ Latin beat the Cavaliers in the championship but lost in their regular-season meeting. The Cavaliers hope they got their loss out of the way this time, should the two meet again next month.

“You’re going to play tough teams every Tuesday and Friday in the MIAA,” Phipps said. “Hopefully, you make the playoffs and a new season starts from there.”

Goals: AS — Michael Weisshaar 4, Race Ripley 2, Ryan Schrier; BL — Dom Pietramala 4, Brayden Garland 2, Nicholas Brown, Kyle Foster, Connor Snydor.