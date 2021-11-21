Broadneck girls soccer falls goal short against Walt Whitman in Class 4A state final

Broadneck hadn’t allowed a goal since Oct. 19, when Glen Burnie put one away — in a 5-1 loss for the Gophers. But while Whitman’s pep band drummed up a beat from the crowd, Broadneck could not drum up many touches of its own. The Vikings backline proved more than capable of spearing possession away from Broadneck and driving back down to the other end of the field.