Broadneck volleyball builds momentum in sweep of Severna Park

Broadneck’s Bella Rubino knows it relentlessly bugs her teammates when she tells them to smile, but that rarely deters her. The junior posits that a smile is the best way to keep slip-ups from bringing the team down.
A positive attitude certainly went a long way for the Bruins against Severna Park Tuesday evening.
After various mistakes made the first set of the night competitive, Broadneck put on a happy face and proceeded to dominate the Falcons the reset of the way in a 3-0 sweep (25-21, 25-17, 25-18). The Bruins have now knocked off two of the other top Anne Arundel teams more than halfway through the regular season.
“It shows that we are a top team and that we’re deserving of our ranking,” said Natalie Luscomb, who led her team with 15 kills. “Helps it all come together.”
Broadneck coach Tracey Regalbuto still feels her team has things to shore up as it marches towards the county championship and playoffs. Beating Arundel last Thursday certainly helped that cause and that confidence buoyed the Bruins (7-1) as it defeated Severna Park on Tuesday.
Issuing revenge against the rival Wildcats that rallied over them at the start of the fall helped the team bond more, Luscomb said. She said they’d reached their first goal and it meant a lot.
“We worked on a lot of things in practice we executed during the Arundel game so it gave us a lot of confidence to go out and play Severna Park,” added Rubino, who had 21 service points, 8 kills and 5 aces.
Broadneck scrapped its way to a 1-0 lead. Neither team could shake one another. Severna Park seemed to match serving errors and defensive errors like mirrors of one another. Then, the floor shifted against the Falcons — and pretty dramatically.
Led by Luscomb’s fiery fist, the Bruins scored six of seven points, building a not so insignificant lead on the Falcons. Falcons outside hitter Maggie Sale stepped up then, sparring with Luscomb kill for kill. Severna Park junior Sydney Watts landed back-to-back aces, narrowing the deficit to two, 16-14. Broadneck battled back but after aces from senior Sara Mahmud, Sale poured down the points.
Twice the two were deadlocked again, at 19 and 21, but the resilient Bruins rallied to score six consecutive points and escape the first set with the victory, 25-21.
Throughout that game, Regalbuto witnessed the Bruins needing to just play with more confidence.
“We reminded them ‘You guys are a good team. Play confidently,’” Regalbuto said. “They kind of got warmed up and played better.”
The fight that put Broadneck on its heels in the first game seemed to abandon the Falcons in the second. Errors hamstrung Severna Park to open the set, handing Broadneck most of its 6-1 lead off its own mistakes before the Falcons took a timeout breather. That seemed to revitalize Severna Park for a beat, tallying a few points to try and catch up. That is, until Luscomb went for the kills.
“A lot of what we’d practice we were executing in the game,” Rubino said. “That’s when we knew mentally we were going to win.”
The Bruins cruised to triumph, slowed only momentarily by a 4-0 Falcons push that brought them only within four of tying. Broadneck wouldn’t allow that to happen, securing the second set, 25-17, and a 2-0 advantage.
“We just had momentum,” Luscomb said. “Everything we were doing was pretty precise. It’s kind of a next-point mentality. You mess up one point, you go on to the next.”
Severna Park unraveled, hitting balls on itself, the net. It didn’t help, either, that the Bruins sprinkled in some kills. By the time the Falcons regrouped, Broadneck had the momentum it needed to capture victory.
“We just gotta tighten everything up,” Regalbuto said. “We work on something every week, so every week we plan to get better.”