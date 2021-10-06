Broadneck volleyball builds momentum in sweep of Severna Park

The fight that put Broadneck on its heels in the first game seemed to abandon the Falcons in the second. Errors hamstrung Severna Park to open the set, handing Broadneck most of its 6-1 lead off its own mistakes before the Falcons took a timeout breather. That seemed to revitalize Severna Park for a beat, tallying a few points to try and catch up. That is, until Luscomb went for the kills.