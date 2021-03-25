Eva Mowery nets hat trick against Southern girls soccer as Broadneck rolls to 4-1 win

Broadneck came to Harwood Thursday and cut Southern’s field in half.
As the Bruins installed a monopoly on Southern’s defensive end for most of the game, the Bulldogs’ rally was too little, too late as junior Eva Mowery netted a hat trick in Broadneck’s 4-1 win.
“She’s just a game changer,” Broadneck coach John Camm said of Mowery. “She’s got great skills, she’s dynamic, competitive — she’s got all the qualities to be a great player, and she’s a great leader as well.”
That one Southern goal serves as a wake-up call to Mowery, who knows rival Severna Park comes to town on Tuesday.
“We need to keep our cool and play our game, don’t let anything get inside our heads. Once something gets in our heads, we let down,” Mowery said. “ … It’ll help us against a really good tough team in Severna Park.”
Though Broadneck (2-0) peppered shot after shot on the Bulldogs, Southern’s back line headed off most of the attacks while senior goalkeeper Hailey Potts caught the rest in her web, making nine saves in the first half.
But when Bulldogs (0-2) tried to reverse those Broadneck drives into offense, the Bruins just wouldn’t let them out of their end of the field.
Southern coach Brooke Walsh thought her players came in too scared of their guests.
“It got in their heads, Broadneck stepping to every goal first, getting around of each of us,” Walsh said. “It’s this crazy cycle where we’re intimidated and they’re controlling all the play and we can’t get it back. But I was proud of how they bounced back.”
The Bruins continued mixing up their play, trying up high, down low and whatever would finally break down Potts.
“We figured we create enough chances, some were going to go in,” Camm said. “We talked about creating two good chances every five minutes, and that’s what we did.”
As the clock dipped below 30 minutes left in the first half, junior forward Molly Yeomans collected the ball from around 30 yards out and sprinted past Bulldogs defenders. Potts drew out of her net to try to stave Yeomans off, but in that moment, that decision proved to be a mistake.
Yeomans pedaled towards the cage and blasted in the first Broadneck goal.
Southern just couldn’t shift the tides. With the Bruins hounding the Bulldogs’ box almost nonstop, it was only a matter of time until Broadneck would strike again, no matter how many stops Potts made.
The Southern goalie fended off one shot from a Bruins player, but Mowery put herself in the right place. She rebounded the misfire, loaded the shot and made it 2-0 with strike into the upper-corner of the net.
In the second half, the Bulldogs back line allowed fewer shots than it had in the earlier 40 minutes and, in turn, the Southern offense drove into Bruins territory as it hadn’t before. When Southern did push into potential scoring territory, it just didn’t push hard enough.
Meanwhile, Broadneck planned its next goal.
The Bruins descended on second-half Southern goalkeeper Elyse Finnelle (five saves) from every angle, lobbing three shots on goal that were stopped.
On one possession, Broadneck players kicked and kicked toward Finnelle, which she dove for and stopped successfully. On the next, however, Mowery grabbed the rebound and put away her second goal.
But even as victory melted from view, Southern didn’t stop trying.
Around midfield, sophomore Skylar Williams picked up like a gust of wind and, wide open, launched a towering shot on a goal fended by the Bruins’ third goalkeeper of the day, freshman Kyleigh Bland (three saves). Every Bulldog on the bench shot to their feet and cheered as Southern got on the board, 3-1.
Camm was impressed nonetheless with his young keeper’s performance.
“She made a great save on a corner kick. She’s playing with a lot of composure, for a freshman,” the coach said. “She’s very athletic. We’re very fortunate to have three good goalkeepers.”
Even five minutes from game’s end, Broadneck wasn’t done. Mowery charged Finnelle and slipped. As she fell, her shot flew in.