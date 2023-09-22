Broadneck volleyball continues unbeatable display of power in 3-0 sweep of South River

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Broadneck's Brin Chestnut spikes the ball against two South River defenders during a volleyball game, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Edgewater. (Terrance Williams for the Capital) (Terrance Williams/For Capital Gazette)

Maureen Carter, South River volleyball’s coach of 29 seasons, reckons that’s the best Broadneck team she’s seen in years.

The Bruins unleashed a maelstrom of kills and shored it up with a stalwart defense to dispatch South River in three sets, 25-15, 25-10, and 25-8.

A team that graduated its top three names for nearly four years should have taken the rebuilding route that high school teams typically fall victim to, but between the handful of returners, a talented corps of sophomores and two gifts from Georgia in the Chesnut sisters, the unbeaten Bruins (6-0) are a wicked challenge that, so far, no team — public or private — has been able to tackle.

“Broadneck is kind of hard to stop,” Carter said. “They’re hard to hit over the box and I didn’t have the team to go against it. They have a lot more powerful hitters.”

At the forefront of the sixth conquest were the skyward hitters and blockers at the net — senior Brin Chesnut, a recent transfer from Georgia, amassed 12 kills, seven aces and 15 service points. Junior outside hitter Kennedy Smith followed suit with seven kills, one night after she’d piled a team-high dozen onto Maryvale Prep.

“These kids play like they’ve been playing together for a million years,” Bruins coach Tracey Regalbuto said. “They’ve been really fun to coach. They all really love each other.”

Allie and Brin Chesnut arrived about three months ago. Other than Allie’s black libero shirt, the two mesh into the lineup as if they have 15 sisters instead of one. The Bruins move on the floor with few words and with few mistakes, and Smith said the instant chemistry bubbles out of a sense of equality on the team.

“No one treats each other like that they’re better than someone else, no matter what grade you’re in or what level you’re at,” Smith said. “That makes us all feel confident enough to know where we all are [on the floor], to trust each other to do their job.”

A few mistakes tangled Broadneck’s legs as it warmed up in the first set, but once the Bruins had their claws in a rhythm, they could not be shaken.

Megyn Kelly (three kills, nine assists) and Ryleigh Adams (four kills) returned enough, but each point South River earned split off as an island, challenged by a block from Broadneck’s Maya Durham, or a kill from Casey Gish or Brin Chesnut. Only once did Regalbuto feel the need to call a timeout, as mistakes began to litter the front line toward the end of the set. Broadneck followed its coach’s guidance on a quick stroll to the 25-15 win, a soft, crafty touch by Smith.

“We stress moving on quickly from mistakes,” Chesnut said. “That’s something we’re getting a lot better at. It’s becoming one of our strengths.”

Broadneck's Kennedy Smith spikes the ball during Thursday's match against South River. (Terrance Williams/For Capital Gazette)

That kind of youthful lapse is normal for a team this young, but Regalbuto couldn’t be happier at the kind of response that overwhelms a mistake here or there.

“They are young but they are athletes. They make a lot of athletic plays at the net and in the back row,” Regalbuto said. “We’re a tough team to beat. We’ll see.”

Broadneck kept its side of the net practically sparkling through an 11-2 lead. Chesnut lobbed three straight aces to curb the Seahawks early.

But then, those same little flaws scuffed up Broadneck’s offensive performance again — and the Seahawks capitalized as best they could, getting within seven.

Their best, though, didn’t compare.

Broadneck went up, 19-9, and Chesnut scorched the floor with two more service points. The one point the Seahawks did manage in the following stretch disappeared in Broadneck’s 6-1 run to a 25-10 victory, capped by another spike from Smith.

South River's Keira Pirhalia sets the ball as Broadneck's Brin Chesnut defends during Thursday's match. (Terrance Williams/For Capital Gazette)

“Our serve-receive and our defense is a major part of why we’re so successful. We wouldn’t be able to get the swings we get if we didn’t have our defense digging and passing these balls,” Chesnut said. “We wanna do out part because they’re doing theirs.”

Mistakes wrapped South River in a thorny, unforgiving hug. Seahawks smacked serves into the fabric of their own net. Broadneck, Chesnut especially, buried volleyballs into ground. At 22-4, junior Keira Pirhalia rocked two spikes over the net, fueling the Seahawks’ effort for a moment that resulted in another four points.

“I think we can get better if we want to get better,” Carter said. “That’s where we’re going now.”

Where Broadneck is going now is home to host Arundel, its bitterest rival of many years now, on Tuesday. After seasons of dead-heat, five-set marathons, the Wildcats swept the Bruins during the 2022 regular season — a feat that Broadneck cannot see happening this time.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Smith said. “Playing great teams motivates us.”