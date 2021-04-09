Eva Mowery leads Broadneck girls soccer to 3-0 win over South River

In a normal season, Broadneck’s Eva Mowery would be a serious candidate for Player of the Year honors. Adding a goal and an assist against an always tough South River team would add to her already lofty accomplishments.
The junior forward scored a picture-perfect goal off a corner kick from senior midfielder Tobin Chambers with 71st minute to seal the Bruins’ 3-0 victory over the Seahawks Thursday night at Lawrence E. Knight Stadium in Annapolis.
“When I was little, my dream goal was to score off a header from a corner kick. When I saw that ball coming toward my head and I was open, I was so ready to score that goal,” said Mowery, who has accumulated five goals and three assists through four games this season. “I headed it right back to the near post and I was so happy. I’ve never scored like that in high school play.”
The field was tilted in Broadneck’s favor for most of the game, as the Bruins controlled the action but had nothing to show for it during the first 35 minutes. Lilly Kelley started a sequence with a throw in onto the foot of Mary Moore, who flicked a pass to Maddie Capps. The freshman made the most of the chance and deposited the ball behind South River’s junior goalkeeper Julia Cobb to break the scoreless deadlock with 5:39 left before intermission.
The Bruins came out after the break and jumped on the guest early, scoring just 53 seconds after the start of the second half. Kelley started the scoring play again with a long throw into Mowery, who fed senior Grace Young for the 2-0 lead. Kelley started numerous other plays that nearly resulted in scoring chances.
“We have three or four girls on this team that we consider to be as good as anybody in our region, and Eva is certainly at the top of that list,” Broadneck coach John Camm said. “I feel bad for our five seniors in this shortened season, but we have 15 juniors, five sophomores and six freshmen. So the future looks bright.”
The Seahawks had eight seniors play their last game in the long rivalry against Broadneck, including Elizabeth Gleeson, who had extra attention paid to her throughout the contest. The Seahawks just couldn’t seem to mount much momentum and delivered less than five shots toward the goal during the 80 minutes.
“I thought we played as hard as we could, but just couldn’t develop any attack this time. I credit that to Broadneck,” said South River coach John Sis, who has been on opposite sidelines from Camm for 16 years now. “We played very hard right until the end and that’s all you can ask from our players.”
Cobb was peppered with shots throughout the game and finished with eight saves. Meanwhile, the Broadneck trio of junior starter Mason Smargisi, junior Paige Fullerton and freshman Kyleigh Bland combined to earn the shutout, with the help of a strong defensive group in front of her.
“This is a great rivalry. It’s very hard to compete against Broadneck, especially at Broadneck,” Sis admitted. “Our seniors are doing a great job with their leadership and showing their younger teammates the way that they need to play in order to play for South River.”
Camm admitted that any win against a Seahawks team will be one where his players need to give more than the normal effort to achieve.
“This rivalry is always intense, physical with both teams getting after it. I have a lot of respect for them because they have been good for so long,” Camm said. “Anytime we come off the field against South River with a win, we know we worked as hard as we can. We had a nice team effort tonight.”
Mowery, who with a normal regular season this year and again in the fall could have been in line to break some scoring records at Broadneck, is not bothered by the fate that the shortened season has provided her.
“I’m not really too worried about any records. I just want to get the most out of this season and get prepared for a full season in the fall,” said Mowery, whose top choice for schools to play at the Division I level is the University of South Florida. “I’m not too worried about it personally. I just want the team to do well.”