Broadneck girls lacrosse stays unbeaten and crushes South River, 18-3, to reach 4A East Region II final

It’s a beautiful thing, Broadneck coach Katy Kelley said. On any given night, individual Bruins step up to lead.
In the end, the list of Broadneck goal-scorers is always sprawling.
The top-seeded Bruins piled on No. 4 seed South River, 18-3, to continue their unbeaten campaign and advance to the Class 4A East Region II final. They will faces the winner of No. 2 Severna Park and No. 3 Leonardtown.
Should Broadneck take on Severna Park again in a rematch of the season opener that the Bruins won handily, Kelley knows it will be another epic matchup.
“You should never take them lightly,” she said. “They’re true competitors. We got to prepare as best we can, come out and play our game, and you know what? See what happens.”
Broadneck always says certain players are “feeling it” game to game. On Wednesday, the player that likely felt “it” the most was junior Julia Sokolowski.
Her fingerprints were all over the first half as she scored a majority of her six goals in those first 25 minutes. Sokolowski also had three assists, while Alexis Abe and Lexi Dupcak both registered hat tricks and Mary Moore and Reagan Baldwin had two apiece in the offensive onslaught.
“I don’t know what it is, whether it’s the matchup or rhythm, or just her,” Kelley said of Sokolowski.
For a few minutes, South River acted like it never knew Broadneck was undefeated and the Bruins acted as though they weren’t. The Seahawks ruled the field, pulling both draws and netting the first goal — a stinger from Breelyn Geist.
“We had the first momentum. We never got it back after that,” Seahawks coach David Schwartz said.
South River gave the Bruins their toughest match yet last week, when the Seahawks scored nine goals on them in a 16-9 victory. It tied Broadneck’s smallest margin of victory so far this spring.
Kelley reckons her team played a little off in that game and when South River picked up the first draw, it likely got in her players’ heads a little bit.
Sokolowski said they wanted more grit in that moment.
“As they started to see that [draw] come around, it’s like they found themselves again,” Kelley said.
Sokolowski sparked a quick 3-0 Broadneck run by intercepting a pass at midfield and taking it all the way to the cage for a goal. Then, Abe caused another South River turnover, pulled a free position and flashed a pass to Sokolowski. The junior attack buried her shot before the Seahawks defense could flinch.
Senior Tobin Chambers tormented the ball out of Seahawks clutches once again, just for Sokolowski to scoop it up and hand it to Sam Lavorini.
“It’s most exciting because everyone on our team can score, our defense is strong and our goalkeeper is amazing,” Sokowloski said. “We’re all just able to work together and it’s not just one person working it and getting it in the back of the net.”
Sokolowski’s third goal was all Broadneck, start to finish. After a won draw, Reagan Baldwin got the ball to the hot hand and the junior left no doubt with another tally in just seconds.
“We were down 4-1 before we could blink an eye,” Schwartz said. “We had some hope at that point.”
South River managed to stay pretty even on the draw for most of the first half — a serious feat, considering Broadneck boasts seven players who can pull the draw and had won 113 compared to 49 for its opponents through the first seven games.
But Broadneck “got back to [itself]” in the draw circle, Kelley said, and that came down to 50-50 balls.
“Even on the draw circle, they weren’t clean for them,” Schwartz said, “but they won it every single 50-50 ball.”
It didn’t matter one bit, though, with the Broadneck defense hunting South River. Whatever the Bruins defenders and midfielders didn’t steal, keeper Chloe Rand (six saves) caught instead.
“It definitely is a momentum-turner, when your goalie is stuffing people, your defense is getting it back and your sideline is cheering. It’s a whole team effort,” Sokolowski said.
It also didn’t help the Seahawks that they got plenty of calls pinned on them, giving Broadneck plenty of free position opportunities. The Bruins didn’t score head-on each time, but they did score on each of them.
Broadneck scored 10 consecutive goals by the time South River struck again. After Geist stopped the bleeding, Broadneck scored six more unanswered. Abe all but put the game out of reach with back-to-back goals early in the second half.
“I think we just needed it,” Kelley said. “When you’re in playoffs, it’s all about forging ahead. We needed to maintain the momentum to feel good about that game.”
Regardless of the outcome, pride swelled in Schwartz as the first-year coach regarded his team that came together despite the sheer number of newcomers, two quarantines and a 10-day shutdown, just nine total practices and playing now post-graduation as they never would in a normal year.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever been more proud of a team in my life, and I’ve been doing this a long time,” Schwartz said. “… There was no give-up. There was no quit.”
GOALS: BN — Julia Sokolowski 6, Alexis Abe 3, Lexi Dupcak 3, Mary Moore 2, Reagan Baldwin 2, Sam Lavorini 1, Nellie Gownley 1; SR — Breelyn Geist 2, Kara Hunt 1.
ASSISTS: BN — Sokolowski 3, Abe 2, Lavorini 2, Moore 1, Baldwin 1; SR — None.
SAVES: BN — Chloe Rand 6; SR — Mylie Norton 5.
HALFTIME: 11-2, BN