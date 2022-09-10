‘Cam was the man’: Broadneck football quarterback Camrin Catterton sparks Bruins in 35-0 win over of South River

Broadneck's Alex Passyn (8) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half of a high school football game against South River, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Edgewater. (Terrance Williams for The Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

When Camrin Catterton gazed around the field he played on for two years, he felt fond memories. But his heart, his sense of belonging — not to mention a rocket arm and a crafty execution of the playbook? That belonged to the 50 kids in maroon-and-white celebrating a decisive 35-0 victory over South River.

“It feels good to come here and have a team win,” Catterton said. “I came here and it was good. But Broadneck is my real home.

“This one? This one was special.”

Broadneck's Camrin Catterton throws the ball during the first half of Friday's game against South River. Catterton threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

The Bruins monstrously outweighed their hosts offensively, finishing the night with 362 total yards against South River’s 27. Catterton served his team in the air and on the ground, tossing 16-for-21 for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Machi Evans ended up with 113 yards on seven receptions and two touchdowns.

Broadneck coach Rob Harris credited his offense for making the right reads on every play but one.

“Cam was hitting them tonight, and that puts a lot of pressure on the defense and on individual players,” Harris said. “When one guy messes up, everybody has to cover for that defender — and we can exploit it.”

Catterton, who also rushed for a team-high 52 yards, demonstrated how crafty he could be when everything was rolling right. The senior quarterback feinted passing only to rush countless times against the Seahawks defense on Friday. Just as often, he’d pretend to scramble, only to hit a receiver dead-on. They were tricks that one would think would’ve gotten old at some point but never did.

“I had a lot of trust in my O-line,” Catterton said. “I knew that they were going to be in their right spots and I’d have time to make a play. If they did come to me, I felt like I could get past a person or two.”

The Bruins lost receiver Eli Harris and running back Ian Mauldin to injury and illness on Friday. But the Bruins showed just how much depth they have.

Broadneck's Logan McGill runs the ball during the first half of a high school football game against South River, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Edgewater. (Terrance Williams for The Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

After the Bruins jumped to a 3-0 lead , the offense began its conquest. Logan McGill threaded through the South River defense every touch he got in the Bruins’ third drive, gliding along the outside with such freedom that it took his team a beat to realize he’d crossed the plane for a touchdown before they celebrated.

McGill, Catterton said, was the first step into manipulating the Seahawks defense into doing what Broadneck wanted.

“In the run game, we were starting to get to them. They were starting to creep up,” the quarterback said. “And then we could hit the deep plays downfield.”

Leading 10-0 in the second quarter, Broadneck slowed it down. The Bruins gobbled up most of the first six minutes of the frame. A long drive funneled into another field goal, but even with the choice to secure three points instead of six, Broadneck had little reason to fret, thanks to its defense.

The Seahawks converted their initial first downs of the night with quarterback Trashaun Timmons doing most of the running.

“Trashaun is the most competitive kid in our school and I’m glad he plays for us,” Seahawks coach Steve Erxleben said. “Unfortunately, we can’t get him loose. But we’ve played two good opponents. We got to get better.”

But the Bruins defense got a handle of that, and began to drag the shifty signal-caller down in the backfield on every snap. So the Seahawks’ best work melted away on a punt.

Broadneck had a minute-and-a-half to work with before halftime to try to eke out another score. The Bruins didn’t even need that.

Evans plucked down first a 35-yard reception and then a 29-yard reception, all in about 40 seconds.

Broadneck's Alex Passyn runs with the ball after making a catch for a touchdown during the second half of Friday's game against South River. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

The latter, of course, was in the corner of the end zone, handing Broadneck a decisive 20-0 lead at halftime.

It looked for a moment in the third that South River might’ve finally figured out Catterton’s magic tricks when they dragged him down after a short gain.

But it didn’t.

At the 25, Catterton played with a comfort. When a Seahawk neared him, the Bruins signal-caller scrambled off, pounding down the field before tossing to senior Alex Passyn. The little wideout, fondly known as “Squirrel” and whom Harris calls a heart of the team, scattered into the end zone. The Bruins opted for an extra two points and succeeded.

“Cam was the man tonight. He is really starting to come around, he’s making the correct reads and he’s getting more and more comfortable,” Harris said. “When we get our fingers interlocked, we’re gonna be really, really tough.”

But Catterton was not the only crafty runner in Edgewater on Friday night.

Seventeen yards out, the Broadneck quarterback shifted a little to the right, spotted Evans and flung directly to him. South River nearly caught him around the 2. Evans shook a defender, half-leaping like a track star, before scoring his touchdown. Another good kick, a 35-0 lead.

This was the blowout Broadneck needed to regain confidence after falling, 38-3, to Archbishop Spalding last week.

“It’s tough losing the first game, whether it’s good team, bad team, whoever,” Coach Harris said. “So I’m really happy for these guys, to see the success, because we played well in the preseason and it didn’t translate in key moments last week. It did today.”

BN: 10 - 10 - 8 - 7 – 35

SR: 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 – 0