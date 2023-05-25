Broadneck boys lacrosse finishes unbeaten season with 16-6 victory over Sherwood for Class 4A state title

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Broadneck Bruins hold up their trophy together to celebrate their 16-6 victory over Sherwood High School for the 4A boys state lacrosse championship at Stevenson University Mustang Stadium in Owings Mills, MD on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Haldan Kirsch/Capital Gazette)

There could not have been a more fitting conclusion to Broadneck boys lacrosse’s historic, undefeated season than a 16-6 domination of Sherwood in the Class 4A state championship fueled by a 9-1 second-half run.

But the moment Broadneck won its first title in 26 years on Wednesday night, the Bruins did not storm toward the goalkeeper, as is tradition for winning teams.

Advertisement

Every one of them, goalie included, ran full speed toward the stadium bleachers. They ran to at least 200 students and community members who crammed into Stevenson University’s Mustang Stadium to see an incredible journey reach its magic end.

“This is a win for the community, not just Broadneck lacrosse, not just the school,” Bruins coach Jeff McGuire said. “There’s a lot of people that back our program, a lot of love put into athletics from our principal, athletic director and town itself.

Advertisement

“The amount of love, the amount of people who wanted to see Broadneck do big things, that’s what these guys did today.”

No Broadneck boys lacrosse team has ever finished 20-0. It’s the most wins in a season in program history.

“But Broadneck’s always been good. There’s a strong culture here,” senior Jackson Shaw said. “We just had faith in the program. We kept getting better and we’re here now.”

Broadneck boys lacrosse players applaud their fans as they celebrate their 16-6 victory over Sherwood for the Class 4A state championship. (Haldan Kirsch/Capital Gazette)

The Bruins fell one win short of a title last year, losing in the final to Winston Churchill. They hadn’t quite reached their final evolution yet, but the loss gave the Bruins the tools they needed to do so.

“This year was kind of a revenge season,” said a bleached-blond Colin Gray, who anchored Broadneck’s victory from the net. “We checked off every single game one at a time until we could finally check this one off.”

The Bruins faced their share of adversity: trailing in the first half to rival Severna Park in a torrential downpour, for instance. Clawing through a physical battle with South River to earn a 4A East Region II championship, for another. Beating out a belligerently resilient Urbana team in overtime to survive the state semifinal round. Gray even forgot his jersey Wednesday, but assured everyone he got through that OK, too.

Even Sherwood proved no easy meal. The Warriors adjusted since their lopsided scrimmage with Broadneck over spring break, just like McGuire warned his Bruins they would. Early in the second half, the Warriors slashed the Bruins’ 7-3 lead to two goals over two possessions that consumed more than half of the third quarter.

But Broadneck addressed that challenge the same way it faced every other one all season. They tell each other they’re down, but never out. It’s a spirit the Bruins have maintained since the moment it lost the state championship one year ago: love for one another, the boys said. For all the skill they had, love was the final ingredient.

Advertisement

“Our heads were never down this year. The team chemistry was so positive and it brings so much to this team,” said senior Ryan Della, who scored two goals. “You should have fun playing this game. And it’s just amazing.”

The chemistry forged long ago for many of the Bruins who dogpiled atop one another at the base of the bleachers. Shaw, the team’s leading scorer through the spring, started playing BAYS youth lacrosse with Della practically as soon as both toddlers could walk.

Broadneck’s Jed Pellicano races to the stands to celebrate the team's Class 4A state championship win. (Haldan Kirsch/Capital Gazette)

“I love playing with these guys. I wouldn’t want to win with any other group of guys,” said Shaw, who shared a team-high with Ryan Salazar by scoring three goals Wednesday. “It’s a strong sense of family here. That was big for us.”

After leading 4-2 in the first quarter, the Bruins were slapped with six flags in a handful of minutes in the second quarter, man-down for nearly all of the frame. They limited Sherwood to just goal one in that time — a direct shot by senior attack Drew Stahley — and led 7-3 at the half.

But the Warriors seemed to draw power from the Bruins’ diminished state. Sherwood exploded out of the halftime break to score its fourth goal 20 seconds in and followed up with a fifth that consumed half the third quarter.

“We practice man-down, we do it almost every day,” Gray said. “I’m always confident we can stop them and get it back to the offense.”

Advertisement

Broadneck’s sticks snapped back to life. Just seconds after Sherwood’s fifth goal, senior midfielder Brooks Chatlos (two goals) spirited to the other end and scored. Forty seconds later, Shaw did the same to make it 9-5. Both chances spawned thanks to faceoff victories.

With the Warriors’ seven-minute work thoroughly unwound, the Bruins returned to business: winning faceoffs and pelting Warriors keeper Cooper Hawkins with shots. In a suddenly scarce moment, a Sherwood shot lashed at Gray, who pocketed it without issue.

“Our defense does a fantastic job of funneling people where Colin wants them to shoot from,” McGuire said. “It’s really hand-in-hand with Eli Harris, Braden McCassie, Jake Chambers getting up the field. That’s our style of play, these guys know.”

Salazar rode a clear path to the back of the net, giving Broadneck its biggest lead up to that point, 10-5 after three quarters.

Broadneck’s Tyler Hicks tries to break through the defensive effort of Sherwood's Alex Lacey. (Haldan Kirsch/Capital Gazette)

But it kept growing. Junior midfielder Tyler Hicks whipped a 20-yard rocket into the back of Sherwood’s net a blink into the fourth quarter.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Just as Broadneck kicked its attacks up a step, so did the Warriors, who suddenly found themselves in a six-goal ditch with less than 11 minutes to play. A flash of yellow fabric gave the Warriors the upper hand; Harris, one of the Bruins’ best midfielders, scurried to the bench with a cross-checking call and Sherwood’s Andrew Cavanaugh capitalized with a goal to get within 11-6.

Advertisement

That was the last time the Warriors would have a say.

“We weren’t going down,” Della said.

Della, Chatlos, Hicks, Salazar and Brayden Schmidt plied in five more goals. With all the action on the attacking end, Gray stepped out of the net to spend his last moments as a Bruin with his defense. Gray and fellow senior Nick White started to break down emotionally a little bit, the keeper said. But he knew what was coming.

“I said, ‘Take these four minutes in,’” Gray said. “The last time we’ll be together for a while. We know offense gets the job done.”

Goals

BN: Jackson Shaw 3, Ryan Salazar 3, Ryan Della 2, Tanner Boone 2, Brooks Chatlos 2, Tyler Hicks 2, Brayden Schmidt 1, Braden McCassie 1