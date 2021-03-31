Severna Park volleyball takes down defending county champs Broadneck in four sets

It was senior night at Severna Park High School Tuesday evening, but it was a junior who helped steal the show for the host Falcons.
Maggie Sale blasted home a team-high 16 kills, including three during a pivotal nine-point run in the third set, to guide Severna Park to a 3-1 win against defending county champion Broadneck, 25-22, 20-25, 25-11, 25-18.
“It’s a big win,” Sale said. “Beating Broadneck is always a lot fun.”
In a truly back-and-forth first set, where the Falcons held the largest lead of four twice, Severna Park eked out a 25-22 win on a long serve and a miss-hit by the Bruins, who received four kills each from Madeline Stewart and Natalie Luscomb.
Led by the net play of Luscomb, who added six kills and a timely ace, the Bruins evened up the match with a 25-20 victory in the second set, as they Broadneck opened up an 11-7 lead and never relinquished the advantage the rest of way. Luscomb (20 kills, 11 service points, seven digs) produced four kills down the stretch to seal the win.
Anna Lou Marriner captured nine straight service points, largely fueled by Sale’s three kills and three aces by Marriner, as the Falcons (2-0) opened up a commanding 17-5 lead en route to the 25-11 third-set victory and a 2-1 advantage.
“She played great,” said Severna Park coach Tim Dunbar of Marriner. “Her serving was on point and her passing was good. She’s a girl who worked really hard the past four years.”
Sales and senior Ally Fetcher (10 kills) combined for seven kills in the fourth set and the Bruins (2-1) were plagued by a handful of errant passes and serves as the Falcons sealed the match via a 25-18 victory.
“We didn’t pass very and that was very impactful,” said Bruins coach Tracey Regalbuto, who lost six seniors from her 2019 state finalist squad and featured numerous underclassmen Tuesday evening. “We’ve got a young team. That was all sophomores and a lone junior.”
One of those Broadneck sophomores, Bella Rubino, produced seven kills and nine digs.