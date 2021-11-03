Sadie Wilkinson leads unbeaten Broadneck girls soccer past Severna Park, 1-0, in 4A East Region II final

It came so achingly late, but it came: a fireball of a shot from Sadie Wilkinson that secured Broadneck girls soccer’s region championship.
Wilkinson leapt up and down in pure, unadulterated joy with her teammate Eva Mowery’s arms clasped around her, celebrating the lone goal that delivered the No. 1 undefeated Bruins the Class 4A East Region II title over No. 2 Severna Park, 1-0, on Tuesday in Cape St. Claire.
Broadneck advances to the state quarterfinals, which will likely be held Friday at Broadneck High.
“We figured if we kept plugging away, we’d get a chance and we’d finish the chance,” Bruins coach John Camm said. “It was just a matter of believing.”
Though Mowery and Wilkinson usually feed one another, senior Brianna Sawyer dished the winning goal to Wilkinson’s feet around the 74th minute of play.
Nerves rattled Wilkinson entering this game. The Bruins senior and her teammates thought Severna Park might come riding a revenge wave, and they did.
“I’m just glad that we won,” she said.
Wilkinson came like a gift to the Bruins this fall. The Walter Johnson transfer has been in on almost every assist or goal this perfect season. This one felt especially good.
“I was just so relieved,” she said. “We could finally let go a little bit.”
The win extends a memorable season for the Bruins, who are 15-0-1. That perfection stemmed from working together since the 2019 season’s end and during the 2020 pandemic.
“We couldn’t be happier for the kids, couldn’t be happier for the program,” Camm said. “I just can’t say enough about their commitment.”
Broadneck handed it to Severna Park in a 3-0 victory earlier this fall. But, Camm said, “there’s a reason why they’re two-time region champions.”
Severna Park didn’t surrender an inch early on. Several times in the first half, Mowery and Wilkinson set one another up for shots that sailed just wide or into goalie Mal Scheimreif’s hands. But the table was laid: the Bruins corralled play to the opponent’s end of the field all first half long. And the Falcons took note.
Running scoreless into the second half, the Falcons upped the tempo on their side, pressuring the Bruins’ defense much more than they managed in the first half.
“I think it was more of a mindset,” Severna Park coach Rick Stimpson said. “Just having the courage to play. We tried to play more aggressive in the second half, put the ball on their end of the field and create some chances – we just couldn’t put it in the back of the net.”
Had Broadneck keeper Mason Smargisi (six saves) not made a diving stop several lengths out of the net, Severna Park could have very easily made the first strike.
Smargisi wasn’t 100% certain for this game after tweaking a finger Monday. But she powered through.
“Mason played with a lot of composure. That 1-on-1 was a great save,” Camm said. “She played great.”
It didn’t help Broadneck’s chances that Mowery and Wilkinson had at least two Falcons on breathing down their necks at any second.
“You just keep plugging away. They did what they had to do,” Camm said. “They kept players back behind the ball. They’re both so dynamic that you got to figure they’ll break through at some point.”
Wilkinson’s big break came as the game veered towards overtime. Just the smallest gap peeked beside Scheimreif, and the Broadneck senior took her opportunity.
Severna Park graduates three seniors — Scheimreif, Sofia Espinoza and Lily McCulloch – and expects to be as powerful, if not more so, next fall. Several sophomores and a freshman started Tuesday.
Latest High School sports
“I’m very excited for the future but obviously disappointed,” Stimpson said. “Those seniors we have this year did a great job of carrying the team, that burden that’s usually dispersed among seven, eight, nine players.”