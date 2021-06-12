Mary Moore’s goal in second overtime lifts Broadneck girls lacrosse over Severna Park in 4A East Region II championship

“I could not be more proud of the way my girls played that game. I think they played their hearts and souls out and they gave everything they possibly could,” Severna Park coach Kaitlyn Hines said. “Look at where we came from that first game against Broadneck. We gave them a game. We had them on the ropes all the way throughout the game. It’s just unfortunate it had to end the way it did for us. That was our best, well-fought game against the top competitor. I’m proud of them.”