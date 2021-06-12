Mary Moore’s goal in second overtime lifts Broadneck girls lacrosse over Severna Park in 4A East Region II championship

The Severna Park and Broadneck girls lacrosse teams have played so many times, but none could have been any bigger than Friday night’s affair for the rivals.
Broadneck sophomore midfielder Mary Moore was up for the challenge.
Moore scored twice in the final 6:18 of regulation, then added the game-winner on a free-position shot just 29 seconds into the second overtime as the Bruins edged the Falcons, 10-9, in the Class 4A East Region II final.
“I think Severna Park was a really good competitor and it was really fun to play them,” Moore said. “It just came down to us digging ourselves out of the hole and being a team.”
The hole Moore was referring to was a 6-1 deficit with 4:40 remaining in the first half. Junior midfielder Emma Marsh was responsible for three of the Severna Park goals, with Theresa Bragg, Sophia Miller and Regan McDonnell accounting for the other Falcon goals.
Sophomore Lexi Dupcak put the Bruins (10-0) on the board just 56 seconds in, but the top-seeded Bruins were held scoreless for the next 23 minutes until senior midfielder Alexis Abe scored with 1:08 left in the half. Dupcak netted her second with only 23 seconds before the break as the hosts went into intermission down 6-3.
Junior attack Sam Lavorini brought Broadneck a goal closer 37 seconds into the second half, but Bragg responded three minutes later to give the Falcons (8-2) a three-goal advantage again.
Broadneck junior attack Julia Sokolowski scored 42 seconds later as the Bruins continued to claw their way back, but the young Falcons refused to go away as McDonnell notched her second to give the guests an 8-5 lead with just over 13 minutes remaining.
Junior attack Reagan Baldwin brought the Bruins a goal closer, converting a pass from Sokolowski and with just over 10 minutes to go, Broadneck trailed 8-6.
Just a minute later, sophomore attack Charlotte Diez made the score 9-6 at the 9:06 mark.
After dropping the season-opening game to the Bruins, 14-6, Severna Park had struck for an average of 15.1 goals per game, while yielding just under three. Little did the Falcons know that they had just scored their final goal.
Dupcak, who was exceptional on draw controls, started the Bruins revival by collecting her hat trick 40 seconds later. Then it was time for Moore to take center stage.
She started with her initial marker 13 seconds after Dupcak’s goal, then scored two minutes later to even the game at 9.
“We had never been in that situation before. We have a line of middies in their first year playing varsity, so we had to figure ourselves out,” said Broadneck coach Katy Kelley, whose team had never trailed at intermission this season. “ … We weren’t shooting that great, and [Severna Park was]. So I think, all in all, from beginning to end, it was character-building, find our grit, find ourselves, inch our way back. Always believe.”
Moore was active on the defensive end, knocking down a shot on a Falcons free position halfway through the first overtime, leading to a free position by Dupcak with one second left that was saved by Severna Park junior goalkeeper Sarah Krause.
After trading sides of the field, Abe won the draw. A foul on a Falcons defender led to a free position by Moore, who found the back of the net and brought on a sea of Broadneck players onto the field in celebration.
“But I can’t say enough about how well Severna Park came here to play today, for sure,” Kelley said. “[Moore] had a great game tonight. She was integral in the midfield, on the draw control. Ella Killian, on the other end, was playing awesome defense on one of their better players. That was a huge momentum booster. It wasn’t really coming from our offensive end, so we really needed to find that drive from somewhere else. Our offense was a little off.”
The Bruins had averaged 17 goals in nine games, while allowing just 4.3 goals, so the Falcons held them seven goals under their scoring output while managing five goals more.
Severna Park has won 14 state championships, while Broadneck is vying for its fourth. It will wait for the results of the other regional final contests. The eight remaining teams, including Anne Arundel participant Arundel, an 8-7 victor over Old Mill, will be reseeded based on their regular-season winning percentage.
“I could not be more proud of the way my girls played that game. I think they played their hearts and souls out and they gave everything they possibly could,” Severna Park coach Kaitlyn Hines said. “Look at where we came from that first game against Broadneck. We gave them a game. We had them on the ropes all the way throughout the game. It’s just unfortunate it had to end the way it did for us. That was our best, well-fought game against the top competitor. I’m proud of them.”
The Falcons had just three seniors and Hines is looking forward to what the future holds.
“We’ve come so far from that first game. They’ve continued to push and work the hardest we possibly can,” Hines said. “I tell those girls day in and day out that no one works harder than they do. We’re definitely a young team. We have a lot to look forward to coming back.”
Dupcak led all scorers with three goals and an assist, followed by Moore with her three goals. Reagan Baldwin and Sokolowski each added a goal and an assist, Abe and Lavorini had a goal apiece, Lilly Kelley was credited with an assist and junior goalkeeper Chloe Rand made six saves for Broadneck. Moore finished with a hat trick, Bragg and Regan McDonnell contributed two goals apiece, Miller had a solo goal and Krause made 10 saves for Severna Park.