Ava Drexler-Amey buries golden goal to lift Severna Park field hockey over Broadneck, 4-3, in overtime

At halftime, Severna Park coach Shannon Garden pulled aside sophomore Ava Drexler-Amey, who was “pouting.” Drexler-Amey didn’t feel like she was playing well.
Maybe she just needed permission, Garden mused. “Let’s fix that,” the coach told her.
Whatever Drexler-Amey needed, it paid off. The sophomore midfielder netted the tying and go-ahead goals in the second half and overtime to lift the Falcons to a 4-3 thrilling victory over an experienced Broadneck squad.
“I’m jealous of the fans,” Broadneck coach Shannon Hanratty said. “They got to watch such a great game for free, and we’ve been missing games for so long that it’s really enjoyable to get out here again.”
This spring’s Severna Park team may be fledglings, having graduated some main pieces that turned the keys on a Class 4A state crown in 2019.
But on Tuesday night, the young Falcons (2-0) demonstrated exactly why the Severna Park field hockey dynasty has spanned decades: unrelenting talent, class to class.
“This game could’ve gone either way, and I give Broadneck all the credit in the world,” Garden said. “I’m very proud of my young ones here, because most of the night, I didn’t have one senior on the field.”
Drexler-Amey played varsity minutes as a freshman, but seniors mostly ran the show then. Not now. Garden told Drexler-Amey between the halves, “I need you to shoot and score, OK?”
“I’ll go on record right now and say I think she found her confidence tonight,” Garden said. “You’re going to be hearing a lot more of Ava.”
In the first half, Broadneck mostly limited play to the Falcons’ defensive end, prodding Severna Park goalkeeper Charlie Kramer (seven saves) unsuccessfully, including on two corners.
“Broadneck beat us to a lot of balls … but that’s something we’ll worked on,” Garden said. “Our circle play and shooting really saved us and the day. Our goalkeeper, Charlie, saved us and our defense stepped up.”
But while the Bruins’ efforts wouldn’t bear fruit, Severna Park’s more selective chances would. Junior Gen Mullervy swerved through maroon defenders and scored the Falcons’ one and only goal of the first quarter.
With the pressure Broadneck put on Severna Park’s goal, the Falcons wouldn’t be able to hold the line forever. That’s what Hanratty loves about her group — they don’t let opposing goals faze them, and that’s what kept them in it from start to finish.
“This is a really resilient bunch. I’m really proud of our efforts today,” Hanratty said. “In a battle like this, it’s really easy to get down by a goal and have a little doubt. Our girls don’t do that. Heads don’t drop.”
Bruins sophomore Arden Hunteman flashed along the mouth of the cage, a loaded shot on her stick. She turned just as she passed the goal post and hit an open angle past Kramer to even the score at 1-1 heading into the second quarter. Broadneck players screamed for their teammate, who missed her shots on goals in the previous game.
“It’s fun to see someone who works so hard on the outside get those touches on the inside,” Hanratty said. “Everyone was real pumped for her, for that.”
Broadneck and Severna Park sieged one another’s defenses until three minutes remained before halftime.
The Falcons descended on Broadneck’s circle, as they had several times already in vain. This time, Severna Park lured Bruins goalkeeper Cecilia Gazelle from the net and took advantage. Mullervy fed junior forward Sydney Rowe, who blasted the only goal of the quarter to put the Falcons on top, 2-1, at the intermission.
Soon, Broadneck proved just how fragile a one-goal lead could be.
Midway through the third quarter, Hunteman scooped the ball from midfield and stormed down field. She kicked up the speed, and when she did, the Falcons on each side lost their mark. Hunteman’s breakaway shot rumbled into the back of the net and, once again, tied the game.
“They are fast,” Garden said, something Hanratty said she expected every opposing coach to say about her Bruins this spring.
The Bruins tried to swing the momentum when they took their first lead, as senior Makenna Quigley picked possession out of the fray to drive home the go-ahead goal.
But just seconds later, Drexler-Amey returned the favor, drilling her first goal and knotting the score, 3-3, just before the conclusion of the third — a score that would ultimately spell overtime play.
When she’d pot her next one, the golden goal in extra time, Drexler-Amey felt her confidence at last.
“It feels amazing to know I worked really hard for our team to win,” the sophomore said, “and it went to good use.”