Behind Colin Gray’s big game, Broadneck boys lacrosse claims first county title since 2001 with 10-4 win over Severna Park

Broadneck’s Tyler Hicks, right, celebrates his second quarter goal with Eli Harris, left. The Broadneck Bruins defeated the Severna Park Falcons, 10-5, to win the Anne Arundel County boys lacrosse championship, Monday, May 8, 2023, at Glen Burnie High School. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Broadneck senior goalkeeper Colin Gray worked at Starbucks on Saturday when he spotted a parent of one of his teammates. He couldn’t wait to tell her, “It’s our time to finish it.”

The team’s last win, an unexpected blowout, as well as the 13 that came before it, filled Gray with confidence about Monday’s county championship against Severna Park. When the keeper combined that with sour memories of losing to the rival Falcons in this game a year before, Gray strongly felt nothing could stop his team now.

For all the success Broadneck’s offense had, Gray was the one the Bruins held on their shoulders at the end. The senior keeper made 20 stops against some of the county’s most prolific scorers to preserve the Bruins’ 10-4 victory at Glen Burnie.

It is the first time a team other than Severna Park won the Anne Arundel boys county title since 2015 and the first Bruins’ victory in the game since the very first one in 2001.

The full impact of what Gray, a transplant from Southern California two years ago gave to his adopted community washed over him in waves: first, when he threw his stick to the sky after closing the game with a save, as his teammates thundered towards him. Then, when he thought of the memory, his eyes glowing with pride and joy.

“I’ve been dreaming of it. It’s what I’ve been working for. I’ve imagined it in my head so long,” Gray said. “I knew it had to happen.”

Broadneck goalie Colin Gray, center, celebrates Monday's county championship win over Severna Park. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

To make Gray’s legendary efforts worthwhile, six Bruins came together to pile on those 10 goals. At the forefront was senior midfielder Ryan Della and junior midfielder Tyler Hicks, who each netted three goals.

Illness laid a heavy cost on last year’s Bruins in the county championship game, but the team knows that wasn’t the only issue against Severna Park. It’s something they had in this game that was simply lacking a year before.

“Confidence,” Hicks said. “We just like to have fun and love each other.”

This season, Broadneck (14-0) doesn’t mind chasing a team on the scoreboard — it does it all the time with a lot of success, including when it trailed Severna Park in a driving storm a little over a week ago.

But the Bruins didn’t chance waiting Monday.

When Severna Park won faceoffs at the start, Broadneck scored. Then, when junior faceoff specialist Graham Hartman did what he did best — win 12 of 16 faceoffs — the Bruins also scored. Even with Severna Park’s defense pressing like cattle dogs into Broadneck’s backs, the Bruins were relentless in their shots. Hicks, Della and senior Jackson Shaw found their ways to the back of the nets five times before the first half’s end.

The precision of each goal was not pure talent alone. The Bruins switched their game plan from the last time they saw Severna Park, which was then adapted to fit the wet conditions.

Broadneck’s Tyler Hicks scored three goals in the Bruins' win over Severna Park in the Anne Arundel County championship game Monday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“We turned the volume up. We wanted to play ‘Bruins lacrosse,’ get right out from the gate and shoot, shoot, shoot,” McGuire said. “That’s our tempo, high-tempo fun.”

Severna Park didn’t bend from the start. Gray, after taking a sharp shot to the ribs, was required to leave the field for a play with seven minutes left in the second quarter. Without the ice-veined keeper guarding the net, Severna Park’s Duke Sealey quickly snuck his in and tied things at 2.

“I had to get out,” Gray said. “I had to get out there somehow.”

If the keeper felt any pain, he didn’t show it. He let in his last goal of the half, regrouped and settled in.

The Bruins paid him back with as many goals as they could muster. Hicks, Della, Eli Harris and Brayden Schmidt socked the Falcons’ net with four goals, upping the lead to 9-3.

It wasn’t that the Falcons possessed less than before, but now, Gray seemed to move at a faster clip than Severna Park’s attacks. The goalkeeper moved to catch the goal before it came at him.

Only John Burkhardt seemed to match that speed.

The Falcons midfielder was the stick that could outwit the Broadneck keeper in the first half and the only one who could drizzle a little rain on the Severna Park drought. For the first time in about 20 minutes of game time, Severna Park had a goal, bringing the third quarter to a 9-4 end.

Broadneck’s Brooks Chatlos takes a shot around Severna Park’s Kevin Bredeck in the first quarter. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

But unless everything — offense, faceoffs, everything — changed drastically for the Falcons, there would be no six-goal rally that could salvage this mess.

And while Severna Park’s defense certainly tempered Broadneck’s energy, “drastic” could not be used to describe the Falcons’ fourth-quarter efforts.

The offense did possess more, thrashing the attacking third repeatedly. Gray stood as solidly as a cliffside against a raging shore. The senior collected seven more saves. And while nothing would slip past Gray, his attackers were not finished from jabbing holes in the other net.

If you’d blinked, you’d have missed it. Shaw flicked his wrists and the ball was behind the net — and so was midfielder Ryan Salazar. The senior potted the 10th Broadneck goal that quick.

That’s what the Bruins learned to do. Never stop fighting. Not until the trophy — not just the county, but the state title — is in their hand.

“This’ll keep us rolling. We know what’s coming,” Gray said.

Broadneck 10, Severna Park 4

BN: Ryan Della 3, Tyler Hicks 3, Jackson Shaw 1, Eli Harris 1, Ryan Salazar 1, Brayden Schmidt 1

SP: John Burkhardt 3, Duke Sealey 1