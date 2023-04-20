Zach Palmer drives in winning run in 8th as Broadneck baseball gives Severna Park its first loss, 8-7

Severna Park’s Nick Dinunzio can’t beat the throw to Broadneck first baseman Devin McGowan and is out in the first inning. The visiting Broadneck bruins played the Severna Park Falcons in high school baseball Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Broadneck baseball team that Severna Park welcomed to its field Wednesday was not the same animal that licked its wounds after an 11-3 beating a month ago.

This was a patient beast, one that could compartmentalize each inning to the point that momentum only mattered within each trio of outs. Even when the Falcons peppered them with rallies, including tying them in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, the Bruins absorbed the blows with a calculated mind.

Then, when it counted most, the Bruins extracted their revenge. Senior Zach Palmer slapped a line-drive single to center field, plating what would be the winning run in an 8-7 victory. The Bruins (11-2) delivered their rivals their first loss of 2023.

“They’re going to have to bring out their best against us, but we know we’re good. We know we can beat them,” Palmer said. “We’re always going to fight, every player.”

Broadneck coach Matt Skrenchuk understood why his players knelt to the Falcons (12-1) last time around. Underclassmen strongly populate his roster and for them, that was their first Severna Park game on varsity. The pressure subdued them well below their capabilities.

“You could tell they were pretty nervous getting their feet wet,” Skrenchuk said, “but since then they’ve been playing pretty good baseball. That’s been our only loss in the region. Every day is a confidence-builder for the sophomores.”

While Palmer’s single proved to be the difference, he needed sophomores Mike Swick and Noah Forman to reach base first. Even then, the Bruins needed to quell the heart of Severna Park’s lineup in the bottom of the frame. Sophomore Kobe Owen (two IP, one strikeout) answered the call.

Broadneck’s Noah Forman celebrates coming home on a Nate Schilling an RBI single in the second inning of the Bruins' win over Severna Park. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“We realized what happened in the moment and after that game, we practiced toward staying hot as a team,” Forman said.

Skrenchuk tabbed Palmer as starting pitcher for a reason. Within him there’s a spirit of zen. No matter what circumstance he finds himself in, he sticks to his plan and supplies himself with confidence. That poise anchored him all the way to his pitch count limit, dealing four strikeouts to counteract nine hits and three earned runs.

Palmer understood just how to handle Severna Park’s lethal offense and enacted the game plan he needed to on the right hitters.

“They’re really good, but the big guys, you just gotta stay away from them,” Palmer said. “Work down, let your team behind you do the work — and they did a great job today.”

While the Falcons squirmed against Palmer’s offerings, Forman knew he was putting Broadneck runs on the board. What his teammates didn’t know was just exactly how.

In the top of the third, the sophomore sent Seamus Patenaude’s pitch over the center-field wall and into the forest behind. Three runs crossed home to a chorus of gleeful Bruins behind them for a 4-0 lead.

Urgency struck Severna Park in the fourth inning. The field echoed with the splitting sounds of hits as senior Nate Clarke (2-for-4, three RBIs) cut Palmer’s fastball to the shadows of left field, scoring Brendan Vaught and Matt Fleisher.

Only up 4-2, Broadneck had no intention of leaving hope on the table. The Bruins replied with a top-of-the-fifth run. When Severna Park answered again, Broadneck scored another two — a two-run blast by Nick Cicale — leading 7-3.

Broadneck's Zach Palmer started on the mound Wednesday against Severna Park, but won the game with his bat, driving home the winning run in the eighth inning. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“We have contact hitters all through a solid lineup. We’re gonna give some teams some trouble,” Forman said.

“Over” did not cross Ethan Rodriguez’s mind. The Severna Park junior bombed the left-field fence, not only putting the Falcons’ fourth run on the board but revitalizing its hopes as well.

It was 7-5 in the bottom of the seventh. Clarke felt the sun in his eyes, like nature was giving him a spotlight. On a 1-2 count, Clarke blasted an Owens pitch.

The whole of Severna Park’s side shot to its feet as the home run hit the dirt, tying the score. But Owens kept the Falcons from getting the winning run across, setting up Palmer’s heroics.

“It’s always going to be ups and downs,” Forman said. “You’re gonna have some hits and some strikeouts. But you got to stay in and stay working because we’re a great team and we just gotta stay working like we did today.