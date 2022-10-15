Broadneck football gets three Chris Coleman field goals and strong defensive effort in 16-0 victory over Severna Park

Severna Park players looks on from the sideline during the first half of a high school football game against Broadneck, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Severna Park. (Terrance Williams for The Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

In the final minutes of Friday night’s matchup between Broadneck and Severna Park, all eyes turned to the down markers on the Severna Park sideline.

On fourth-and-two and at the Broadneck 7-yard line, the Falcons opted to hand the ball off in hopes of keeping a drive alive for a late touchdown and its first points of the night. But Broadneck middle linebacker Omillio Chase read the play, coming up with a stop that ended any hope of a Severna Park comeback, and the Bruins celebrated a 16-0 win.

Advertisement

Chase’s tackle was one of several big plays Broadneck’s defense made on the outing. Earlier, cornerback Khesean Porter intercepted Vince Nguyen, who finished the night 7-of-19 for 65 yards.

Broadneck's Machi Evans catches the ball during the first half of Friday's game at Severna Park. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

“We’re really proud of the defense; they stepped up and made some plays,” Broadneck head coach Rob Harris said. “They had their backs against the wall a couple times, and they did a great job of stopping [Severna Park]. Our defense has got a lot of playmakers on it.”

Advertisement

The Bruins, who have now won six straight, limited the Falcons to 141 yards of total offense and held Severna Park scoreless for the first time this season.

By the time Severna Park (4-3) missed its fourth-down try in the final frame, Eli Harris already had a touchdown to his name, and Chris Coleman had logged a trio of field goals to give Broadneck (6-1) a convincing, yet uninspiring win.

“We just need to finish drives,” coach Harris said. “I mean, it’s the bottom line. We moved the ball all game but just didn’t finish.”

Broadneck’s Eli Harris returns a punt during the first half of Friday's game at Severna Park. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

But the team’s scoring issues in the red zone were the only blemish on an otherwise crisp outing. The Bruins nearly tripled their opponents in rushing and passing yards and first downs.

Coleman hit field goals from 24, 34 and 32 yards, all in the first half, to give the Bruins a 9-0 lead. He and placeholder Blake Levicki overcame a low snap on one of the tries to go a perfect 3-for-3. Broadneck finally hit the end zone midway through the fourth quarter, Eli Harris waltzing into the end zone untouched from 3 yards out.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

“I think for me, it’s just the repeatability,” Coleman said of why he loves to kick. “It’s just one thing that you get really good at, which I really enjoy just the process.”

Coach Harris praised his junior kicker’s dedication to his craft, especially on a night when the offense had trouble getting into the end zone.

“Chris loves his job maybe more than anybody likes their job,” he said. “He loves to work on being a kicker, and we are getting the benefit of all his hard work.”

Advertisement

Severna Park's LJ Cooper is tackled by a group of Broadneck defenders during the first half of Friday's game. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Coleman had the chance to put his team on the board mainly due to sophomore running back Ian Mauldin, who had 22 carries for 139 rushing yards. He also added one catch for 9 yards.

“[Ian] played great,” Coleman said. “He always does. Hey, we’re gonna be seeing a lot from him right now. And seeing a lot from him in the future. So he played great; he always does.”

“He did a great job,” Harris said of Mauldin. “He had one play we didn’t like, but other than that, he did a great job. He’s only a sophomore, so he’s gonna be something.”

Despite the 16-point loss, the Falcons can take solace in its defensive effort, keeping it in the game until the closing moments. Severna Park held Broadneck, a team averaging 35.5 points a game, to 16 and forced and recovered a fumble.