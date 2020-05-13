‘For Sale’ banner pranksters wanted to give Broadneck seniors a laugh

On Friday, Gavin and Garrett Middleton received a message from senior class president Paris Sistilli asking if they wanted to help pull off something that hadn’t been done in a decade: a Broadneck senior prank.
The plan was for a giant ‘For Sale’ banner to be hung outside Broadneck High on Monday.
Gavin Middleton always wanted to pull off a senior prank, but as the days ticked down on his last year and the Broadneck school doors remained shut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it had seemed less and less likely that could happen.
“Of course we said yes," Garrett Middleton said.
Sistilli reached out to the Middletons because she knew they had made tons of videos hyping up the school. The budding filmmakers are heading off to Towson University next fall, where at least Gavin will study his craft.
“Right now we’re bummed about not getting a prom or graduation, which is something everyone in the class worked really hard for ... we figured what our class needed was a little hype,” Sistilli said.
The students, Sistilli and valedictorians Elizabeth Zarrilli and Julia Barrow, met up and worked together over the span of four hours to construct the ‘For Sale’ sign before driving with the Middletons to Broadneck at sunset.
The wind and height made hanging up the huge banner tricky, and it took two hours to get the ropes to hold.
“It was really fun being a part of it, and being able to see everyone," Gavin said.
On Monday, The Capital ran a story on the raising of the banner, which touted the high school’s many amenities: 100-plus rooms, plenty of parking, good security. At the time, the students involved in the prank were still unnamed.
Of course, once the Middletons’ video went up, that was never going to last. The masks were for coronavirus safety, not anonymity.
In an interview with The Capital on Monday, Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said that he appreciated the prank, calling it creative, and more importantly said that even though the students didn’t ask permission, it didn’t cause any damage to school property.
The students were careful not to give the school administration a reason to get angry. They didn’t choose to spray paint, for instance.
“We knew that we weren’t going to get a negative response. What we did wasn’t destructive at all. They said that when they saw it, the people at the school," Garrett Middleton said. “I’m glad everyone really liked it, that it’s getting such good response, because people can relate to it. Even different generations can relate to what they did when they were in high school.”
After leaving the school at 9:30 p.m. the night before, they drove back at 6:45 a.m. the next morning to see their school staff’s reactions.
The student pranksters weren’t too worried about punishment.
“To be honest, this sounds really bad," Sistilli said, "but the consequences the school usually puts in place are ‘you can’t walk at graduation, or ‘you can’t go to prom,’ or ‘you don’t get a driver’s [parking] spot.'
“What we were thinking was: we don’t have those things, so what can really go wrong?”
Several of the party involved in the banner prank were athletes. Sistilli ran track before taking office. Barrow played varsity tennis for four years. Gavin and Garrett Middleton both played football for two seasons before deciding it just wasn’t for them. Garrett played unified bocce all four years and Gavin for three, while both bowled for two years.
“Being an athlete, it gives you a sense of school spirit, more Broadneck pride," Sistilli said. "You just want to do stuff to hype up your school, at least for the last few weeks we’re here.”
What Harrison did get to do was make her mark on a giant blue banner. The others asked the softball player to throw the weighted rope ball over the brick wall to hoist the sign up.
“It was good we could make people laugh and know that people are still making the best of it," Harrison said.
The ‘For Sale’ banner’s lifespan wasn’t long. The next morning, Broadneck staff took it down — which the brothers also captured on video — while laughing, crediting the students on their work. Some in the Broadneck community expressed on comments falling below the video’s posting to Facebook that they’d wished it could have stayed up longer.
But the brothers made sure to appreciate it while it was there, just like their time at school itself.
“We kind of knew that was going to happen. I personally didn’t expect it to stay up all day. I know the girls who helped us wanted it to," Garrett Middleton said. "I was glad we got the response we did. We were lucky to have it up in the first place.”
The banner was the Middleton brothers’ second contribution to their class. Their first was a video brimming with emotional scenes from fall and winter sports, as well as from fans and students, dedicated to the Class of 2020.
“It all just piles up, all the videos we make over time," Gavin said. "I decided since the school year was basically over I was going to take all the videos I had throughout the year, to celebrate all the things we had accomplished, instead of being sad about it all being over.”
Before the clips kicked off, Gavin included a quote from Dr. Suess: “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”
“I really hope the class next year does it too. It’s something to look forward to, and we had a lot of fun doing it,” Harrison said.