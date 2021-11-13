Broadneck girls soccer pulls out 4-3 win in penalty kicks over Quince Orchard to advance to Class 4A final

Broadneck goalkeeper Mason Smargissi thought of nothing else but the line of teammates standing before her. They were relying on Smargissi to keep making saves when they counted. She knew those fellow Bruins had “all the faith in the world” in their netminder.
Smargissi did her job multiple times. As a reward, she was first to careen into teammate Maddie Capps after the sophomore launched the game-winning penalty kick in the Class 4A state semifinal. After going scoreless through regulation and two overtimes, top-seeded Broadneck ousted Quince Orchard, 4-3, on penalty kicks.
Eva Mowery, Sadie Wilkinson and Reagan Baldwin netted the other successful penalty kicks for Broadneck, which will now meet No. 3 Walt Whitman at Loyola-Maryland University next week. The Bruins are seeking their first title since 2017 and third overall.
It wasn’t such a bad birthday gift for head coach John Camm.
“We’ve been talking about grit, toughness and sticking to the fight the entire year. I think we persevered tonight,” Camm said. “Wasn’t our greatest game, but I’ll take it.”
The coaches could hardly contain the Bruins (17-0-1) for a group photo for all the screaming, hugging and crying.
“It’s amazing. We’re one big family. We’re all best friends,” Smargissi said. “And it really shows in how we play.”
Quince Orchard and Broadneck both arrived armed with plenty of grit. It would take more than that to edge the other out. It would take a splitting second of pure luck.
But the Bruins would wait a long while for that moment.
With the powerful wind on its side, Quince Orchard pestered Broadneck’s defense relentlessly through the first 10 minutes to no avail. Whenever the Bruins attempted to flip the field with long kicks, the wind worked against them and repeatedly knocked the ball to the ground.
Eva Mowery nearly got the job done just six minutes into the second half. She dribbled through an open field with no Cougar on her heels but stumbled 10 yards before the goal. Carly Johnston almost finished shortly afterward, but her penalty kick carried too much air and floated above the goal posts.
Every chance Broadneck got seemed to get lost in translation. Part of that came from the Bruins trying to do too much.
But when frustration seeped into those missed opportunities, the Bruins fell back on what they’d learned against Crofton — the only opponent to put a blemish on their record via a double-overtime draw.
After all, Broadneck had to scrap just to tie after going down by two goals to the Cardinals. The Bruins understood after that game they would not wipe out every team they met. Some would bring agony before glory.
“It definitely showed us there are teams out there that will give us a run for our money,” Smargissi said. “But we know we just have to keep fighting to the end, just like we did tonight. We’ll get the outcome we want if we keep grinding.”
Smargissi had little to do in the first half, collecting only two saves. In the second, Quince Orchard tested the goalie repeatedly, but could not find the right angles and watched as balls whizzed safely out of Smargissi’s reach.
Broadneck knew Quince Orchard would be a formidable opponent after watching the Montgomery County representative rip shots while scouting a previous playoff game.
Smargissi embodied the Bruins’ season-long mantra with her eight saves. She stood tall, not just in regulation but in both overtimes as well when she held the Cougars’ shooters at bay. She was even more clutch come penalty kicks, batting back Quince Orchard’s first two attempts to put them at a disadvantage.
“We were a little bit worried about how dangerous they are,” Camm said, “but she came up with some really big saves when we weren’t playing our best. She bailed us out.”
Though the Bruins were quite happy to shrug their winter coats back on after the win, they’ll be grateful for the marathon the Cougars gave them come state finals.
“As the game wore on, maybe last 15 minutes, we stepped to balls, beat them to balls. Whereas the first 45-50 minutes, they beat us to most everything,” Camm said. “We stuck together and did what we had to do. We grinded it.”