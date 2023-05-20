Broadneck girls lacrosse continues quest for third straight state title with 17-4 win over North County in 4A semifinal

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Broadneck’s Raleigh Kerst works her way around North County’s Maggie Blanford in the first half. The Broadneck Bruins defeated the North County Knights, 17-4, to win a MPSSAA Class 4A state semifinal girls lacrosse game, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Crofton High School. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Before goals piled up for Broadneck girls lacrosse in the Class 4A state semifinal, everything else did.

On Wednesday, a tire on the Bruins’ bus flattened on route to Urbana and the state quarterfinal — the first time Broadneck traveled for that round in years — and stranded the Bruins on the side of Interstate-70 for a half hour. Several starters were sidelined. And then, of course, the all-consuming anticipation of prom took the seniors out Friday night.

That’s not including the obstacles the Bruins had already overcome. An early loss to Glenelg that shot down a possible unbeaten season. Back-to-back losses to rival Severna Park in the regular season and county championship. Two years after winning the first of two straight state titles as an unbeaten No. 1 seed, the Bruins entered the state tournament as the sixth.

So, when Broadneck (15-5) approached its northern neighbor, North County, in the last round before the championship on a muggy Saturday afternoon at Crofton High, it didn’t do so as swaggering conquerors. The Bruins came in with energy and left with a dominant 17-4 victory.

“We’ve been focusing on our resilience and knowing you can never underestimate anyone. On any given day, anything can happen,” Broadneck coach Katy Kelley said, “and you have to prepare. It’s nice to have experience, for sure, but I think you always know how precious these moments are.”

Broadneck girls lacrosse players celebrate after a 17-4 win over North County in a Class 4A state semifinal on Saturday at Crofton High. The Bruins are seeking a third straight state title. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Bruins travel to Stevenson University next week in pursuit of a third straight title against No. 8 seed Dulaney as seasoned veterans. This group of seniors first outlasted Arundel by a goal in 2021 and then put on a clinic in 2022 against Bethesda Chevy-Chase.

But now, there’s one more game. Kelley looked to her daughter Lilly, a senior with four goals in Saturday’s win, with a sheen of tears welling.

“We’re just going to make the most of it,” Lilly Kelley said. “I think it makes us work harder because we’re like, ‘Oh, I will never stand on a field next to them again.’ So, why would I not take it as long as I can?”

After the teams traded goals to start, the bread and butter of Broadneck’s offense unfolded. Seniors Lily Trout, Mary Moore, Kelley and even underclassmen Sienna Miller and Nora Lopes scored for a 12-2 lead at halftime, securing a running clock for the second half.

“A lot of people were working, a lot of people were moving,” Katy Kelley said. “We changed some things up on the draw and I managed to get that as well, so that was good.”

Broadneck subbed out its starters early in the second half, and a few more goals trickled in. North County’s starters remained, a group of seniors unwilling to surrender all they’d built without a fight.

This was the first time in 30 years the Knights reached the state semifinals. They had only done so once before, in 1993. It made coach David Mueller smile to remember those players, who reached out to his current group to encourage them forward.

Mueller waited with excitement for seniors like Alyssa Yost (two goals), Natalia Cosentino and goalkeeper Jaclyn Bange to play through rec league before high school. Even after the coronavirus pandemic stole their freshman year, Mueller watched those players step up and take the legacy of North County lacrosse into their hands.

Broadneck’s Nora Lopes shoots in the first half of Saturday's 17-4 win over North County in a Class 4A state semifinal. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Over the next few seasons, the Knights (13-5) worked their way through the county to earn a spot in the top tier this spring. They competed, beat Arundel and Chesapeake, beat Old Mill twice. They were 4A East Region I champions, state semifinalists.

“I mean, we did a really good job. I was hoping we’d play better than today, but I’m, happy. I’m excited,” Mueller said. “And now, they all get to go to the prom.”

During the handshake, Mueller told Kelley: go win. He said he’d be surprised if they didn’t.

That’s what Lilly Kelley hopes to build: That expectation of victory associated with Broadneck girls lacrosse.

“Leave a legacy. We want to leave our mark here. We’re gonna do something that’s never been done at this school before,” she said. “We’re gonna leave our mark.”

Goals

BN: Lilly Kelley 4, Sienna Miller 3, Lily Trout 2, Nora Lopes 2, Olivia Orso 2, Mary Moore 2, Carlie Gownley 1, Delany Turner 1

NC: Alyssa Yost 2, Natalia Cosentino 1, Taylor Price 1