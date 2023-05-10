Sean Murphy, Kobe Owen lead Broadneck baseball over North County, 1-0, in Anne Arundel County championship game

Broadneck pitcher Sean Murphy, shown in this file photo, delivered a five-hit shutout to lead the Bruins to a 1-0 win over North County in Tuesday's Anne Arundel County championship game. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

To get a big win, sometimes you have to think small.

Broadneck and North County were locked in a scoreless pitchers’ duel in Tuesday’s Anne Arundel County baseball game. Starters Sean Murphy for the Bruins and the Knights’ Thor Hildebrand were making life rough on opposing batters.

With big hits off the table, it took a sequence of little things — a two-out single, a stolen base and a grounder up the middle — for Broadneck to put the first mark on the scoreboard.

Turned out it was the only mark.

Noah Forman singled with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, then stole second and came home on Kobe Owen’s RBI hit for the only run in the Bruins’ 1-0 victory.

“We were able to run our offense and manufacture a run,” Broadneck coach Matt Skrenchuk said. “Stole second base with two outs and were able to put some pressure on them. Kobe Owen got the base knock.”

The Bruins had just six hits in the game as they searched for a way to solve Hildebrand.

“Stay with our approach, attack the fastball early. We had to find a way,” Owen said. “I was just looking fastball all at-bat, fighting off anything that had spin, waiting for the right pitch.”

The one run held up thanks to Sean Murphy. He pitched a five-hit shutout, striking out four Knights and inspiring confidence in his teammates that it would be their day.

“We were pretty confident with Sean on the mound, we knew we had it,” Owen said. “We were just executing, staying clean, staying sharp.”

Said Murphy: “We have a lead, now I gotta go do my part, keep us ahead.”

Murphy said he rose to the challenge knowing Hildebrand was having a strong day. Hildebrand pitched four innings, allowing one run on six hits. Mason Henry pitched the final two innings for the Knights, not allowing a hit or a run.

“You know when you got a good pitcher across from you, you’re not going to score as many runs as you would like,” Murphy said. “You have to hold them to as little runs as you can.”

Skrenchuk said Murphy had everything in his arsenal working for him.

“He was able to throw all three pitches, his fastball, curveball and a cutter for strikes,” Skrenchuk said. “He was able to throw it anytime he wanted. He was pumped up the first two innings, then settled down and locked in the third through the seventh.”

Murphy kept the Knights scoreless but did have to work through some high-pressure moments, none more so than in the seventh inning.

North County’s Kevin Santos opened the inning with a single and after a sacrifice bunt, and Jeremy Huber hit an infield single. A groundout for the second out moved the runners to second and third before an intentional walk loaded the bases, bringing up Cole Petraska.

“I didn’t want to keep it away from them in a sense to not throw strikes,” Murphy said. “He’s a good player, I know he can swing the bat. It was just making the best pitches I could.”

Murphy struck out Petraska to end the game and elicit the celebration.

“We totally believe in Sean. He’s been our No. 1 pitcher for three years now,” Skrenchuk said. “Bases loaded, he struck the last guy out, did what he had to do.”

Murphy and Broadneck became the first team all season to shut out North County.

“He mixed up his pitches nicely and played to his strengths,” Barton said of Murphy. “We hit some hard ground balls, but on the turf it went right at them. We could never capitalize. We get a hit here and there but just couldn’t get that big two-out hit.”

With the playoffs around the corner, a win like Tuesday’s can go a long way for the Bruins.

“They believe in themselves,” Skrenchuk said. “They can win close games and can take the momentum of being county champs.”