At least a decade in the making, unbeaten Broadneck field hockey playing to its potential

Broadneck celebrates its first goal during a game against Crofton on Sept. 28. The Bruins, led by a group of players who've been playing together for nearly a decade, are undefeated heading into a showdown Tuesday against Severna Park. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Broadneck field hockey could not choose its best player, if asked. It does not have one. At any given time, there are 11.

For years, the Bruins hoped that one day their skill and camaraderie would gather together into something meaningful. Within a week of the new season, it was clear that day had come. Stunning victories stacked on top of one another to raise Broadneck to the final weeks of the regular season undefeated (10-0), on the brink of a county championship berth and a march through the Class 4A playoffs.

“Being able to actually have the possibility of going all the way and winning states,” senior midfielder Jess Kopernick said, “it’s unbelievable.”

Broadneck field hockey coach Shannon Hanratty coaches during a game against Crofton. Hanratty has her Bruins undefeated so far this season. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Despite winning games with five, six, nine goals every night, there’s almost never a game where anyone has more than two goals. The leaders vary each time.

Arden Hunteman, with her 10 goals and six assists, does not have to shoulder the burden a talented senior would typically face. Whether taking an assist or facilitating plays down the field, she doesn’t feel overshadowed; just the opposite. Everyone’s confidence grows, she said, because everyone’s using each other in the best way.

“A lot of teams have one or two goal scorers,” Hunteman said. “We have six. No one’s bad. There’s no top players because everyone contributes, and that’s what’s fun about this year.”

As senior night approached, coach Shannon Hanratty showed her players photos of a young rec team posing together years ago. It was them as little girls, teammates then as they are now.

Broadneck’s Jess Kopernick (27), second from left, wrests control of the ball to score her team’s third goal with 17 seconds left in the first half of a recent game against Crofton. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

They’ve played not only with each other for about a decade, but with several of the coaches on the staff, too.

“That’s what makes this so special,” she said, “and that’s what makes our team so good. Everyone knows each other in one way or another. We see each other all year round. That’s why we have chemistry.”

That bond affords the Bruins the freedom to speak honestly with each other, too, even if the words sting. Sometimes criticism is a harder thing to take having only known someone a short time, said senior midfielder Maya Everett (15 goals, three assists).

This was something needed when Broadneck played Crofton on Sept. 28. The Cardinals earned tons of corners and frustrations began to crack the Bruins’ composure. But they were able to withstand the storm, Everett said, because they could talk it out without fear of hurt feelings.

“We can because we know we still love each other,” Everett said. “And those little things are going to help the team as a whole.”

Kopernick felt the beginnings of greatness towards the end of last season. Everyone was clicking then, and she felt the same energies rekindle at the start of preseason.

“I knew we were going to be insane,” she said.

[ Broadneck field hockey beats Crofton, 5-1 ]

But it wasn’t just the talent that set this season to be special. The Bruins felt well-prepared when their coaches stuffed scrimmages into late August, Hunteman said. But they didn’t stop come the season; Broadneck scheduled two challenges in River Hill and Archbishop Spalding for a tournament over their first weekend. Not only were the two programs experienced — the latter the defending IAAM A Conference champion — Hanratty knew her players competed alongside Hawks and Cavaliers in club play.

After Spalding took a 1-0 lead, shades of shuffling home defeated under a bruise-purple sky at Love Field one year ago beat in the Bruins’ minds.

“And we fought back,” Hanratty said.

Broadneck’s passing came alive, roots beneath a great tree. Game plans were executed like daily routines.

Crofton’s Olivia Feeley (15), left, tries to score as Broadneck defenders Maya Everett (21), center, and Mady Quigley, right, block her. Broadneck’s goalkeeper Mia Moody (00), behind them at left, keeps an eye on the action. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Hanratty and her staff gathered the players once the 2-1 triumph of Spalding was complete and told them, simply, “We can do something great here.”

The Bruins carry that win over Spalding as a beacon now.

“I think we got the trust of who’s next to us,” Hanratty said. “Once you have a few days or few plays where you make every pass that should be made in the moment and you have success from it, the buy-in is easier.”

The Bruins have unloaded 68 total points on opponents. And at the same time, the Bruins have surrendered only six. What happens in the attacking and defensive thirds doesn’t flow from one another. It flows from the middle: seven Bruins flowing through five spots.

“They’re the ones who spark that passing and overlapping,” Hanratty said. “They all have speed. They all cover each other so well. They create turnovers in the midfield and immediately turn that into the counterattack.”

So much of Broadneck’s communication is in body language as well as words, thanks to their familiarity.

By October, September’s secret weapons are not so secret anymore. Coaches talk, observe and scouting teams becomes easy.

But with Broadneck, the solution isn’t easy. Should someone double team Hunteman, for example, there are 10 others equally capable of scoring. Despite their different positions, Hanratty’s defenders are as quick as her forwards.

“That’s another reason we talk about the passing,” Hanratty said. “If anyone does try to pinpoint, we should be moving the ball. We should never be caught in that position. And it’s been working.”

There’s a pressure underneath in trying to maintain a perfect record, Everett admitted, when everyone in maroon and white holds themselves to the highest standard. Especially with rival Severna Park on Tuesday, and possibly again in the county championship. The Falcons downed Broadneck by a penalty stroke in the 2021 state quarterfinal.

But the Bruins try to remember it matters less what the other team is doing. They try to remember how they felt on the bus after the shocking defeat to humble themselves. Their passing, communication, skill and above all, trust in one another is what brought them this far.

“I think Severna Park’s in the same shoes we’re in,” Hunteman said. “I think in the back of their minds, they know they only won by a stroke.”