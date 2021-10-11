Severn boys soccer continues undefeated streak; Broadneck field hockey features four dark horses | NOTES

Severn boys soccer has been good for a long while now, but in the second week of October, the question arises: is anyone in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference better?
The Admirals are riding an 11-game winning streak and boast an 8-0 conference record. Its truest test has come and gone — Severn arrived at St. Mary’s Pascal Field as one of two teams with perfect conference records and felled its fiercest rival, 3-1.
“The Severn School soccer program has been on the map,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “And this year, it continues to be on the map.”
An era of Severn dominance has been a longtime coming for McCarthy, in his 12th season coaching the team. The team collected three championships in 2015, 2016 and 2017. It has not once missed the playoffs, making the semifinals or championship game in every year but McCarthy’s first. The Admirals have gone 151-48-10 overall in that period.
The coach’s son, senior captain Colin McCarthy, watched his father’s team’s success closely and aimed to bring that kind of glory home, too.
“We’re definitely coming back to becoming another powerhouse,” the senior said.
Severn came close to the MIAA B Conference championship two seasons ago but lost to Concordia Prep, 3-0, in the semifinals. That sting has lingered with the Admirals since.
“[Suffering] that loss in the semifinal definitely gave us a chip on our shoulder,” Colin McCarthy said. “We definitely have to get our championship this year.”
Severn’s success isn’t exactly out of nowhere, of course, but considering the break it had, it could have fallen off.
Though no team experienced a normal season by any stretch last fall, at least those who played could build upon the pieces they got in 2020.
But Severn School as a whole opted out when the MIAA allowed each of its member schools to make their own decisions about competing in fall sports in 2020. The lost season disappointed the Admirals’ boys soccer program to its core, Mike McCarthy said. But that didn’t mean they went their separate ways for an entire year.
The boys soccer team did as much together as it possibly could and, come summer, Severn toiled extra hard to meet its high standards come the fall.
“I think it’s based on the culture of the program that was established back in 2010, 2011,” Mike McCarthy said. “A large part is having a decent-sized senior class and an even bigger junior class, guys who’ve been the program — a lot since they were freshmen — and were already deeply rooted in the culture.”
Any veteran-led team is going to have an edge over its opponents, but Severn is not one-dimensional. The coach noted a potent class of sophomores that have contributed as much as their older companions.
“And these guys did not play with us as freshmen, so they’ve come into the program with those older guys and really meshed with everybody,” McCarthy said. “There’s a tremendous amount of camaraderie.”
Colin McCarthy got the vibe that this years’ team would exceed expectations. Granted, things started off “a little slow” with a 2-1 loss to Archbishop Spalding.
That one blemish, as his father calls it, doesn’t really reflect upon the rest of the season. It was a close shave against a team from the toughest conference in the state, the A.
“That’s when we identified this would be a pretty special group,” the coach said. “Not only did we compete with these top teams in the state, but we actually beat them.”
Plus, playing Spalding was part of a larger point. It’s Mike McCarthy’s goal to schedule as many higher-class teams, or teams from bigger schools, as possible so that his Admirals come out of the fire seasoned. It scheduled DeMatha, McDonogh, Bethesda Chevy-Chase and Severna Park. Then, Spalding.
“After [Spalding], we haven’t lost a game since then,” Colin McCarthy said. “We’ve been rolling.”
The Admirals shut out St. Paul’s, Park School, South River, Sts. Peter and Paul, Pallotti, Glenelg Country and Friends. Severn gave up only a goal each to Annapolis Area Christian School and Glenelg Country (in their first meeting) each.
But no matter the records, the St. Mary’s rivalry match is always the most ruthless of the season. The school spirit it brings from winning, the coach said, is the most satisfying of the regular season.
Stripping the Saints of their undefeated record Oct. 1 was an added little bonus.
“Honestly, it gave us a lot of confidence going forward,” senior captain Reece Taylor said, “knowing we’re still undefeated. We’re not going to stop.”
Broadneck field hockey’s bright future
Four freshmen arrived at Broadneck field hockey tryouts with intense shin guard tans — markings that made it clear to coach Shannon Hanratty that these four had played field hockey all summer long. She has known they were coming for years, watching their development while competing on the national stage this summer with keen interest.
Seeing them in person was something else.
Freshmen Faith Everett, Katelyn Kearns, Chloe Page and Raleigh Kerst are athletically outnumbered in a state that favors girls lacrosse over field hockey. Year-round field hockey players always add an edge to a team, no matter how skilled the lacrosse-first players are.
The freshman four are examples of the type of ninth-grade talent spread around the county this fall, Hanratty said. The Bruins simply lucked out four of them lived in the Broadneck High zone.
“A lot of them have a maturity about them on the field where they play older than their age,” the coach said. “In terms of their abilities and fitness level and speed, they’re really competitive, really coachable and excited for feedback.”
It’s highly uncommon for Broadneck to feature four freshmen on varsity at a time, according to Hanratty. Last season, the Bruins carried one on the roster.
“My philosophy is if we ever have underclassmen it’s with the expectation they’re good enough for playing time,” Hanratty said.
The senior talent among Anne Arundel County this fall is enough to overshadow any younger player, but these four freshmen have already made a splash. They’ve combined for 10 goals overall and six assists. Notable performances include Kerst scoring a goal against perennial powerhouse Arundel, while Kearns, Page and Everett each scored on a talented Southern squad. Page also netted the lone goal over Howard County’s own powerhouse, River Hill, in the season’s opening weekend — her first.
Kerst, Everett, Page and Kearns each carry in an impressive field hockey background. Page plays for Warhawks Field Hockey Club while Everett, Kerst and Kearns play for Freedom HKY, which produced many of the higher-scoring upperclassmen on the field this year. They’re all on the Olympic pipeline as well.
All four competed in the Regional Club Championships and National Club Championships. Page played for the Under-14 squad while Kerst, Everett and Kearns played up on the U-16 team. Over the summer, they took part in the USA Field Hockey Nexus Championship tournament, which invites the top female players from three-age divisions around the county to face off against one another. The four had the opportunity to be coached by the top field hockey coaches of the area, coaches that mostly hail from the top colleges.
If that wasn’t enough, Everett and Kearns advanced beyond Nexus to play in the USA Field Hockey Stars and Stripes Elite Game, an all-star-style exhibition game that features the nation’s best young players.
The four also competed in the AAU Junior Olympics.
Those sprawling resumes could give any group of young players bloated heads as they march onto the field hockey fields, but not these four. The freshmen pretty much agreed that high school players are even more intimidating than the high class of players their age they were accustomed to on the club and tournament scene. They didn’t even think they’d make varsity.
“There’s a lot more competition here than we usually have. We have to work a lot harder here to get where you want to be,” Kerst said.
One of Broadneck’s biggest tests came on Sept. 23 when the Bruins traveled to face Archbishop Spalding. Though the Cavaliers ultimately prevailed, Spalding admitted Broadneck gave them their fiercest competition yet by a mile.
That fury exuded from Kearns late in the first quarter. The freshman rushed upon Spalding goalkeeper Ruby DeFrees with such an intensity that the keeper had to throw her body at the shot just to stop it.
“It’s funny cause Katelyn had almost that exact shot against [goalkeeper] Charlotte [Kramer] in the Severna Park game,” Hanratty said, speaking to Broadneck’s other close loss of the fall.
The Bruins are flushed with skilled players up front, including two of the county’s fastest players in Arden Hunteman and Ella Killian. Kerst and Kearns flow beautifully side by side with those older forwards, Hanratty said, flashing advanced stick-work and speed.
“Their stick work goes beyond their years,” Hanratty said, “so they’ve really got a knack for scoring and getting into tight spaces.”
Like her young comrades, Hanratty sees a maturity in Page well beyond ninth grade. The defensive midfielder lines up against veterans on the field and marks them fiercely, pairing well with Mady Quigley, the only varsity freshman in the spring.
“We’ve got a talented defense behind them, but between the two of them, they can really cover a lot of ground,” Hanratty said.
It dawned on Page she was someone when her coaches selected her as a starter early on. Anxiety bubbled up, rattling through her as she stepped onto the field with her much older teammates.
She wasn’t alone. Hanratty remembers all the freshmen experiencing nerves before their first high school games. It surprised the Broadneck coach, for a moment.
“We’re used to seeing them play beyond their years and sometimes we have to remember they’re literally ninth graders,” Hanratty said. “It’s pretty wild because you see them compete in practice where they’re obviously comfortable and you forget it’s their first moment on the big stage, if you will.”
The quartet are their own little band, mostly hanging out with one another. But they fit seamlessly into their crew of mostly upperclassmen Bruins. More importantly, they don’t see themselves as any kind of added asset to their talented squad.
“I just want to do my best and have fun this year,” Page said. “It’s my first year of high school. I don’t want to worry about it as much. After all, we’ve got three more years.”