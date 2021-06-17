‘We deserve to be there’: Broadneck girls lacrosse advances to 4A state final with 11-8 win over Dulaney | ROUNDUP

Coach Katy Kelley dipped into the archives to find some inspiration for her Broadneck girls’ lacrosse team before Wednesday night’s Class 4A state semifinal game.
Kelley read a letter from a member of Broadneck’s 2002 championship team aloud to her squad in the locker room beforehand. That letter talked about team unity, appreciating every second on the field together and, above all else, having fun.
These Bruins have those attributes and much more, which is why they’re on the brink of completing a magical season with an undefeated record.
Senior midfielder Alexis Abe led a balanced offense with three goals and two assists, while junior Ella Killian spearheaded an aggressive defense as top-seeded Broadneck defeated No. 4 Dulaney, 11-8, in the Class 4A state semifinals at Lawrence E. Knight Stadium in Arnold.
Sophomore midfielders Mary Moore and Lexi Dupcak also notched hat tricks for Broadneck (12-0), which will meet the winner of Wednesday’s other semifinal between Arundel and Sherwood 5 p.m. Saturday at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex.
The Bruins have not reached the final since capturing their last state championships in 2013. They will be seeking the fourth state title in program history.
“Being able to get this far is everything Broadneck girls lacrosse has worked toward for however many years it’s been since we last won a state championship,” said Abe, who will continue her career at UMBC. “Obviously, we’ve proven ourselves all season and worked really hard to get to this point. I think we’ve proved to the whole county and the state that we deserve to be there.”
Kelley, who went by her maiden name of Kemerer when she played at Broadneck then William & Mary, was an assistant under head coach Karen Tengwall when her alma mater claimed back-to-back crowns in 2002 and 2003.
Now in her eighth season of leading the program, Kelley smiled broadly when asked how it felt to get Broadneck back to the state final.
“I can’t even describe it. This team is just so special to me, especially coming off a lost 2020,” said Kelley, a 1994 Broadneck High graduate. “Just knowing how valuable this season is and what a gift it is … for these girls to earn this is beyond words.”
Dulaney is led by one of the Baltimore-metro area’s best players in senior midfielder Sammy White, a Northwestern recruit. White led the Lions with four goals and two assists but was unable to take over thanks to the aggressive marking of Killian.
“Ella is the heart and soul of the team. We made her a defender and she bought into that role and owned it,” Kelley said. “She is a real leader down there and willing to take on one of the best players in the state.”
Broadneck routinely ran a second defender at White whenever she tried to dodge to the cage, effectively taking the ball out of her stick quite a bit. The Lions wanted to feed the ball inside and were unable to do so because the Bruins were jumping the passing lanes and repeatedly getting their sticks on balls.
“I think we were telegraphing our passes a bit. Part of that is youth and the other part is nerves on the big stage,” Dulaney coach Kristi Korrow said.
Killian and sophomore midfielder Lilly Kelley came up with a bunch of deflections, while line defenders Abi Kerr and Carly Johnston were also extremely active.
“My daughter was reading [the passes] like a basketball player, which she is. She did a nice job of intercepting some balls, knocking down some balls and just reading what they were trying to do offensively,” Coach Kelley said. “I was super proud of our defensive effort today.”
Johnston entered the game midway through the first half after starting defender Molly Yeomans went down with a knee injury. Known more for her talents on the soccer field, the junior also was a factor in the clearing game.
Abe scored back-to-back unassisted goals off a nifty backhand flip and a free position shot she fired low and away to cap a 4-0 run that gave Broadneck a 5-2 lead at the 10:34 mark of the first half. Moore scored one-on-one with the goalie following a failed clear then cut to the crease, took a nice feed from Kelley and rocketed a sidearm shot into the net as the Bruins took a comfortable 7-3 lead into halftime.
“The beautiful thing about our offense is that everyone is doing good stuff off the ball,” Kelley said. “On any given day, someone different will step up and score the goals.”
Broadneck had just rallied from a 6-1 deficit to defeat archrival Severna Park and therefore knew no lead was safe. The Bruins did not get rattled when sophomore midfielder Natalie Crowley scored off a hard overhand shot then fed White for a goal as Dulaney cut the lead to 7-5 just over three minutes into the second half.
Junior goalkeeper Chloe Rand steadied the home team at that point, making back-to-back tough saves to stymie the comeback. Killian had high praise for Rand, who finished with nine saves.
“We were prepared for what their offense had coming. We were always ready with the second slide. Chloe was communicating really well on the slides and the crashes, so it was a team effort,” Killian said.
Dupcack scored off a bounce shot and a determined drive to the net to restore a nice cushion for the Bruins, who led 10-5 with 13:35 remaining. However, the Lions would not go away with junior attack Jenna Welsh scoring two goals and White contributing a goal and assist as the visitors got back within two at 10-8 with 6:11 to go.
Kelley scored less than a minute later to halt the run and Broadneck succeeded in salting away the remaining time with the substitutes charging off the sideline to mob Rand when it was all over.
“In my sports career, I’ve never felt so happy and been so honored to be on such an amazing team. We all encourage each other and support each other,” Abe said. “We have one more game and all we want to do is walk off the field as state champions. We’re going to do whatever it takes to walk off with a win.”
Korrow was proud of the season put together by her squad, which had only two seniors and just four returning players with varsity game experience. The Lions will certainly miss White, whose future is bright at perennial powerhouse Northwestern.
“I’m very excited to see what Sammy’s going to do at the next level,” Korrow said. “She is so versatile and multi-faceted. She is the ultimate team player and we’re really going to miss her leadership.”
GOALS: D — White 4, Welsh 2, Mowbray, Crowley; BN — Dupcak 3, Abe 3, Moore 3, Kelley, Sokolowski. ASSISTS: D — White 2, Crowley, Mowbray; BN — Sokolowski 2, Abe 2, Kelley, Baldwin, Moore. SHOTS: D — 21. BN – 22. SAVES: D — Puente 3, Brody 2; BN — Rand 9. DRAW CONTROLS: D – 12; BN — 8. FREE POSITIONS: D — 10; BN — 5.
OTHER SCORES:
BOYS LACROSSE
Severna Park 11, Sherwood 10: The Falcons went down early but claimed the lead by halftime and held off the top-seeded Warriors to advance to the Class 4A state championship game.
Severna Park (12-0), which has won the last four 4A state titles, will play either Catonsville or Bowie in the state final 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex.
Smithsburg 15, Southern 10: The Bulldogs (5-5) lost to top-seeded Smithsburg in a Class 1A state semifinal on Wednesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Fallston 11, Southern 4: The Bulldogs (6-5) fell to Fallston in a Class 1A state semifinal game Wednesday.