Broadneck field hockey stays composed, wins battle of unbeatens against Crofton, 2-1

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Broadneck field hockey hadn’t lost since Nov. 5, 2021, but its unbeaten streak met its best potential wrecking ball in a while at the end of Tuesday’s bus ride. They arrived on Crofton’s campus riddled with anxiety and that’s still how they felt as the final 11 seconds of the game spiraled down.

The host Cardinals, down a goal, initiated their last corner, a final attempt to preserve their own unbeaten record and send the game to overtime. Senior forward Emily Najarian took hold, fighting desperately to dig the ball free as Bruins surrounded her on all sides.

Advertisement

Mady Quigley leaned in and carved herself enough room to win the ball. The whistle blew and Bruins sidelines and by the net exploded into cheers.

“Indescribable. Cloud nine,” is how junior defender Clare Imber would remember this game. “Amazing,” is Katelyn Kearns’ descriptor.

Advertisement

“To get through that,” Kearns said, “it was just— ahh.”

The Bruins (8-0) triumphed over their greatest trial of the 2023 season by deploying every shining aspect of its state champion team — a stable defense, ravenous midfield and relentless offense — all while staying composed against Crofton, which grew more aggressive with every quarter.

“Every time we had a break, that’s what we kept talking about,” Broadneck coach Shannon Hanratty said. “In games like this, where it’s a battle from first whistle to last, composure was so important for us and we did a good job of holding onto it.”

Simplifying roles and not overthinking them proved instrumental in Broadneck’s success in the increasingly high-pressure environment. For defense, it was narrowing in on the Cardinals’ most dangerous players such as Najarian and Kylie Corcoran (one goal), not only pinning them but blocking other Crofton players from aiding them.

It’s why Crofton’s only goal came from a corner in the second half, partially. Credit also goes to the goalkeeper who had a second to celebrate the victory before a wave of maroon mobbed her.

Hanratty praised how confident Mia Moody has become.

“They’re all settling in and owning their space,” the coach said.

Neither team found the back of the cage early, but the Bruins, pretty adept at cutting the field off no more than 70 yards from the goal, unloaded their shots much more than the Cardinals. Faith Everett’s shot flew wide; Cayman Holmes had a direct opening, but Crofton’s Karryn Dean on her heels forced her off.

Advertisement

Broadneck’s forwards knew they’d have to scrape the bottom of their bag of tricks to fool junior goalkeeper Ryleigh Osborne. The Cardinals ace goalkeeper batted wicked shots with her toes, her legs, her stick, her body — except for once in the first half.

Just as the Bruins went man-up, Broadneck drew the keeper out and in seconds, sophomore Charlotte Robertson filled in, fishing the ball up and dishing to Kearns. The junior spotted Osborne turning to stop it, and shot as quickly as possible, burying the first goal at 11:11.

“We let the kids have freedom to be creative while remembering it’s going to be really hard to do it one-on-one,” Hanratty said. “You have to have that second, third helper in that space to finish it, and both goals were beautifully assisted tonight.”

Broadneck took that 1-0 lead to halftime, but not without a struggle.

Moody stopped a potential goal on one Crofton corner. On another, it was Imber making a defensive save.

The same fate that befell Osborne nearly claimed Moody, too. Crofton lured her a few feet out of the cage for the keeper to ricochet weaker shots safely away. But, as Robertson did, Najarian snuck in and struck.

Advertisement

The ball smacked the cage, and Crofton screamed. But it hit the wrong side of a post — and did not count. Cardinals flushed in quickly to bury it anyway, but there was Imber again to dig it out safely.

“I just don’t think we were collectively on tonight,” Crofton coach Amy Skrickus said. “It just looked like Broadneck wanted it more, and I don’t think that’s the case, but [we] needed to show it. They were going to every ball. We were not.”

But the Bruins respected its lethal opponent too much to shield a win with a flimsy one-goal lead.

Just two minutes into the second half, the Bruins juniors descended upon Crofton’s net and caught Osborne off-kilter — Kearns knows she can always feed Raleigh Kerst, and the three-year varsity starter fed the goal.

“It was beautiful,” Imber added.

They were right to feel pressured into insurance.

Advertisement

To date, all of Crofton’s half-dozen corners into the third quarter were quickly snuffed by Broadneck defenders. But this time, when junior forward Sophia Galarza met Corcoran, it wouldn’t be for nothing.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

In an instant, Corcoran spied a clear lane and drove Crofton’s first goal through it — and so it went to the final 15 minutes, 2-1.

The Cardinals increased pressure on ball, but not its shots. What did flow from Crofton’s sticks was often consumed by the Broadneck defenders who, to Crofton’s credit, didn’t find the backside of a goal, either.

But to have the game’s outcome perch on a corner at the literal last second isn’t what Skrickus wanted to see, and what she and her team intend to prevent going forward.

“We need to learn from it and I think the girls will agree that we just did not do well,” Skrickus said. “We’ll change it for next time. There’s no reason to hang our head. We played hard.”

Tuesday might not be the final battle between the two. A matchup in the Anne Arundel County championship is a strong possibility and both are also 4A schools in the upcoming playoffs.

Advertisement

Before then, the Bruins take on plenty of tricky opponents, with Archbishop Spalding posing the heaviest threat next Thursday. As Broadneck’s undefeated mark continues to swell, Hanratty sees composure playing a role again — keeping a balance between feeling pressure to preserve the streak and confidence winning builds.

“I think our job as coaches is to bring them back down and treat every day the same,” Hanratty said, “and that sometimes we have extra notes against a team but our game plan doesn’t change, and the way we play doesn’t change.”