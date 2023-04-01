Broadneck baseball capitalizes on Crofton errors, gets strong pitching in 7-2 win over Cardinals

Crofton’s Alex Craig beats the throw to Broadneck first baseman Devin McGowan on a pick play in the third inning. The visiting Broadneck Bruins defeated the Crofton Cardinals, 7-2, in boys high school baseball, Friday, March 31, 2023 (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Broadneck baseball suffered two outs taking chances — runners tagged out at third base and at home. Afterwards, coach Matt Skrenchuk told his players how much he liked it.

That boldness earned the Bruins a 7-2 victory over Crofton on Friday. Leading by only a run in the fifth inning, Broadneck baserunners leaped at every passed ball that slipped from Cardinal fingers, tacking another run in the top fifth before piling on three more in the seventh.

“You could be disappointed getting thrown out the first two times. But at the same time, what we learned is we can put pressure on them,” Skrenchuk said. “And then that base-running did put pressure on them later in the game, which really helped us out.”

Grit delivered Broadneck (4-1) its seven runs. But that wasn’t the only stat that saved the Bruins.

“Look at the last number on the scoreboard,” Skrenchuk told his players after. “No errors. If you play a clean defense and you throw strikes, you’re going to be in any game. You’re always in striking distance.”

Crofton (3-2) could not say the same with four errors — more than any other game so far this season.

Broadneck pitcher Sean Murphy throws in the fourth inning of Friday's game against Crofton. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“We can play well defensively. We just got our footwork in some bad positions,” coach Brooks Miller said. “I don’t like to blame youth anymore. We got experience out here.”

Before then, there had been hope.

Crofton started senior Nate Morseman, who had yet to pitch more than an inning in a game.

Broadneck’s batters approached the Crofton ace with the confidence and determination three straight wins afford. Two singles and a double backed that up, but no runs.

But what the pitcher didn’t force out himself was defended by his fielders — Sam Ross and Ryan Craig pinning down a Bruin on third base, or Travis Fleshman piercing a runner at home all the way from the outfield to limit Broadneck to just one run.

The Cardinals jumped on Broadneck pitcher Sean Murphy just as the Bruins did on Morseman. The senior hurler fell behind in counts. After a few hits and a walk, Ross stole home while the ball lingered at second base, too busy trying to catch Travis Fleshman at second. Then Fleshman himself crossed the plate for a 2-1 advantage.

Morseman returned for a second inning and took three-straight Bruins down.

“I thought he did really well,” Miller said, “and unfortunately, just got tired.”

It was the errors that killed the thrill of the outs and sharpness of the pitches.

Broadneck’s Shane Munnelly gets a jump on running to second in the fourth inning. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Two in the third sent inning spoiled the clean 1-2-3 inning Morseman just had, sending Bruins free flying around the base paths and flipping the score to 3-2 in their favor.

The shift seemed to misalign Morseman’s pitching. Walks piled up, but the Cardinals defense maintained their one-run deficit, and turned their attention to hitting.

But Murphy hooked Cardinals on breaking balls and curves, luring them into infield traps or fooling them into swings, muttering about curveballs on their way back to the dugout.

“That’s my go-to. Once we figured out they weren’t swinging, or if they were, they just weren’t hitting it, we did it as much as we could,” Murphy said. “And it helps a lot with the fastball going on there, too.”

Morseman exited after four innings, allowing five hits, a single earned run in addition to three unearned and four walks while striking out five. Matt Donaldson climbed the hill and fanned six batters. The Bruins’ chatter, both on the diamond and in the dugout, hushed again. Except when Donaldson let a passed ball loose and a run crossed the plate.

“We’re always in it. We start off shaky, but we never lost confidence in ourselves to come back and win,” Murphy said.

After five quiet innings, Crofton eyed the bottom of the seventh for its moment, the last time to try and take the Bruins out. Broadneck had to crush that hope before the Cardinals could try.

Bruins senior Zach Palmer was hit by a pitch in the foot. Junior Devin McGowan jogged in with the fifth run. Two more passed balls triggered two more Bruins runs making it 7-2.

Miller disregarded that final inning. He wanted his players to instead remember the first six.

Last spring, North County, Arundel, and other top-shelf county teams blew Crofton out. As much as Crofton wants to win games this year, just showing those upper-echelon squads, such as Broadneck, that the Cardinals can compete with them is the kind of progression Miller wants for the program.

“For six innings, it was a pretty darn good baseball game,” he said.