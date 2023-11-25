Broadneck football routs Winston Churchill, 31-7 to reach Class 4A state final for first time in 20 years

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

POTOMAC — Broadneck football waited 20 years.

Not one of the players pumping air and cheering after squashing Winston Churchill, 31-7, in a Class 4A state semifinal was alive for it, but many held the hope of returning Broadneck to the championship stage.

The last time Broadneck football reached the 4A state championship — Dec. 10, 2003 — is a story former Broadneck linebacker Brysean Williams would tell his son, Ian Mauldin. That same son ran in the last touchdown of Friday’s game.

So many of those alumni who remember the glory days and those who fell short for two decades, spent Thanksgiving morning cheering Broadneck on in its final practice. Coach Rob Harris offered to let them speak; they told him it was his turn.

Finishing the mission is Broadneck’s goal now. The Bruins have Henry A Wise, the 2021 4A runner-up and 2019 4A champion, next week at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at a day and time to be announced. But the Bruins cannot help but dream of what it would mean to win.

“I’ve been dreaming about a state championship since I was a little kid in Cape [youth football],” Mauldin said. “Now, we’re finally here. Finally got to fill the shoes.”

Senior wide receiver Eli Harris got to experience what ending a 20-year-plus championship drought was like when he did it with lacrosse in the spring. He understands the gravity of it to the community and program. But he’s also been watching his father and coach try to do this for 13 years. That means something personally.

When Rob Harris assumed the head coaching job in 2011, he knew Broadneck would have to undergo stages before it could reach the state championship again. He’d spent five years as a defensive mind for legendary Broadneck coach Jeff Herrick, who led the Bruins to 178 wins and that last championship bid. But with the reins, Harris wanted to “modernize” the offense away from a rush reliance. Many of his teams that capped seasons in the state tournament these last few years reflected that pro style.

“Tonight, he’d be proud of us,” Harris said. “No passing.”

Unlike last Friday against Northwest, Broadneck was the favorite this time, as long as its defense could execute. David Avit, the state’s leading rusher and the funnel through which Churchill’s offense flows, posted 220 yards via 33 carries Friday. But 200 or 10 meant nothing to Harris, nor the defense, if the wriggling, swift running back couldn’t score against the waves of bodies Broadneck defensive coordinator Jason Wohlfarth threw against him.

It wasn’t until the final minute of a game in hand that did Avit and Churchill managed that.

“We knew they’d start going to the pass game, and we still shut them down,” said senior linebacker Braden McCassie. “The running back couldn’t do much. He ran for a lot of yards, but he couldn’t get first downs. He couldn’t get in the end zone.”

Defense played an even larger role in upsetting Northwest last week. It’s been Broadneck’s saving grace in its darkest games. But take that side out of the equation for a moment, and this Broadneck team was the last anyone expected to hit this milestone. Even Eli Harris, who played for “better” teams copped to that. For the first time in at least a decade, the Bruins were unsure of who their starting quarterback should be and shuffled different people in and out all season. And yet, they lost just two games: the opener to McDonogh and a tight one to Old Mill.

“This is the scrappiest team. They bought in, even when there were rough patches,” Rob Harris said. “But they kept getting better. They kept listening to us and letting us be hard on them.”

Not until playoffs did Harris fully hand the keys to balanced quarterback CJ Watkins and told him to drive. The pressure hit Watkins like an island breeze. He locked in without second thought.

“Just keep working on myself. My coaches believe in me,” he said, “and I’ve been cherishing this opportunity.”

Broadneck saw on him Churchill would mob the receivers, so Watkins kept the passing to a minimum (and nonexistent in the second half). Mauldin was the workhorse, but Watkins often found himself having to smuggle a rush to secure a first down or more.

When Watkins tried it in the first drive, he slipped on the cold grass, and a promising opening drive settled on a 46-yard field goal.

But in the second quarter, Watkins regained his footing. After an interception by Patrick Doyle, Watkins completed a long pass to Joey Smargissi before taking it himself the final 11 yards to hang a touchdown on the board.

After the defense shoved Avit and Churchill off the field, Watkins produced another 25-yard rush before closing the first half with a touchdown pass to Smargissi, sweetened by another Chris Coleman kick for a 17-0 halftime score.

After an exchange of turnovers christened the second half, Logan McGill, the savior of the state quarterfinal with his pick-six, pounced on another loose ball — the third play and third fumble of the half. Watkins took over, breaking through a Bulldog horde for a short touchdown, followed soon by Mauldin taking a punt in for a touchdown and a 31-0 lead.

All of that in six minutes.

“Our focus was to beat ‘em everywhere we can. In the middle, draw them in and take ‘em outside,” Mauldin said. “We wanted to take advantage of everything. [Churchill’s defense] had a lot of weaknesses.”

Avit’s late touchdown in the fourth quarter did nothing for Churchill but soothe its wounded pride. For a long while, the Bruins defense wouldn’t let the Bulldogs even sniff the grass of the end zone. A clock-eating drive to end the third quarter was stopped at the 11 on a turnover on downs. A drive that started at the Churchill 9 was ended by with a fumble and a sack.

With less than a minute to go, Avit finally broke past the Broadneck defense, mostly second-stringers. Losing the shutout was forgotten by the defense as soon as it happened. They know, McCassie said, a play can and will be made if needed. And this time, it just wasn’t needed.

“I’m never gonna say this team can’t do it,” Rob Harris said. “If they set their minds to it, they can do anything.”