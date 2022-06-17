‘This is history’: The dawn of high school BMX begins in Anne Arundel County

Broadneck coach Tom Scott watches his son race. Teams from various Anne Arundel County high schools compete in the East Coast Nationals BMX event at Severn Danza Park , June 11, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

One of the most positive, familial atmospheres growing in Maryland high school sports began with an argument.

Hans Gilliam implored his son, Jahksen, to go out for a sport the summer before his freshman year at Broadneck. Jahksen Gilliam wouldn’t budge from his position. Why should he go out for a sport when he already has one – BMX racing.

But there was no BMX that involved high schoolers in a concentrated, varsity-style way. At least, not at the time.

Within a year, Hans Gilliam fathered two programs — Broadneck BMX and Maryland High School BMX — that’s taken in two dozen kids from six Anne Arundel County high schools. Saturday, 16 riders in groups of eight, perched atop a high starting line at Severn Danza Park before zooming away in four rounds at the East Coast Nationals. Boys and girls representing Chesapeake, South River, Broadneck, North County, Meade and Old Mill crossed the finish line.

There are similar races and others against different high school groups leading up to their state championships are Sept. 25 at Chesapeake BMX.

South River High School’s Cody Calabrese, 16, competes in the East Coast Nationals BMX event at Severn Danza Park on June 11. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

An important distinction is that the BMX team is a community team — not officially sanctioned by Anne Arundel County Public Schools. The riders don’t care, for now. For each of the kids, even coaches, involved, this new program all brings something a little different. But it all points to the same goals.

North County senior Sadontae Barnett came back to BMX a year ago because of his friend, Gabriel Holloway, who died in July 2020.

“I was like, I don’t got nothing better to do, so I might as well make him proud,” Barnett said.

Barnett, second place in the second moto — or heat — feels the same as his football teammate, Hayden Boyd, who won the heat and finished first overall on the day. They like wearing a North County uniform while they win.

Boyd’s done BMX for a decade but football for two. Team sports are harder for him, he believes, because he can’t control the outcome like he does on this bike. He didn’t think he’d be able to marry his pride for his school with that ability, though.

“This is history. If this gets big, we were the first ones,” Boyd said. “I wanted this for years when I started BMX and I thought it was already a thing. When I realized it wasn’t, I thought this is such a good idea. I like wearing this. Our team’s looks the best.”

North County’s Hayden Boyd, 16, wins the first heat of the second round of the Maryland High School Challenge BMX Race. Teams from various Anne Arundel County high schools compete in the East Coast Nationals BMX event at Severn Danza Park on June 11. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

In the beginning, Gilliam talked to Tom Scott, the “guru” of the track. Scott didn’t think it would happen, but Gilliam got two kids, his son and Scott’s son Ryan, and figured that was good enough to start by September 2021.

A few more Broadneck kids came in and Gilliam was ready to do just a Broadneck team. Then, a South River kid knocked. A North County kid. A Chesapeake kid. All said “I want to race for Broadneck.”

Jazmin Marchone, a rising junior at Meade, gets teased by classmates for wearing Broadneck gear to school. She races for both and likes to rep Broadneck as well as Meade. She picked up BMX after watching her little brother, who’ll join when he’s old enough.

“It’s fun racing with other high schools and learning from them. I’m not as good as these other racers; they’re experts, I’m slower than them, but I like chasing them around,” Marchone said. “Because we’re all family, on the track or off the track.”

Andrew Baker is a rising freshman from Kent County. He watched from the sidelines this year with a head injury in his Broadneck uniform. He intends to pull a friend in by next year, making a Kent County team.

Baker stopped medicating for his ADHD when he started BMX. He doesn’t need them anymore. The sport focuses him.

“It means a lot to do this now. What Hans is doing is beyond what anyone else could do,” Baker said. “He’s put hard work into this.”

For a while, there was only Broadneck BMX, but only around half of the riders actually attended Broadneck. By the spring, Gilliam managed to split the teams by school with a coach for each. The reason Broadneck BMX and Maryland High School BMX both exist is to get as many riders per event as possible; BMX only allows eight per team at a time.

The uniforms are the same style on purpose. While they’re different colors and say different schools, Gilliam wanted them to invoke the same image: the high school team.

“This is a high school uniform that high school wears,” Gilliam said. “Otherwise, we’d just be some team out there, no different than anyone else.”

Hans Gilliam, founder of Maryland High School BMX, gets the kids in order for their heat during the East Coast Nationals BMX event at Severn Danza Park on June 11. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The kids see themselves as one team, but when they’re at the starting line, the competitive edge sets in.

“It makes it more fun and more competitive,” Jahksen Gilliam said. “Now it’s in the school. It’s a school sport.”

Unlike most varsity sports, Hans Gilliam doesn’t cut. BMX has no minimum or limit. Kids race the events they’re ready for, travel to the ones they’re able to. The team provides bikes to any kid that joins; outside companies have sold bikes at lower rates to help the team, while experienced riders on the team donate their spare bikes to new teammates.

There isn’t even a limit when it comes to attending traditional high school.

Of all the riders wearing high school jerseys, Andrew Elliott wears all black. Elliott, known as Bubblewrap, home-schooled instead of going back to Crofton. He still needed to fill a physical education requirement. BMX fit the bill. Then, he found out about the group.

“I just wanted high school BMX to launch,” Elliott said. “As soon as I heard about it, I was like that’s something I want to join. It’s monumental. I’m super excited we’re the first people to do this.”

They don’t get trophies for winning, and yet, they race harder than normal, Gilliam said. The podium carried three different school’s riders on Saturday: Boyd for North County in first, Jake Jansen for Broadneck in second and PJ Ramsey for Chesapeake in third.

Though the high school teams will race a state championship in a few months, Gilliam knows it’ll be a battle to see BMX titles on Broadneck’s walls. But he’s heard nos turn into yeses already for this team to exist. After Broadneck allowed the team so long as it called itself a club team, Gilliam pushed for the school to advertise the team on the morning announcements. And no turned into yes.

There’s something else the kids see on the horizon, too.

“It’ll give us better chances in the future to possibly get scholarships and stuff for college,” South River rising junior Cody Calabrese said.

Scott has tried to get BMX into the University of Maryland without much success. He sees high school BMX in Maryland as a potential prequel to Terps BMX. There are 300 BMX tracks across America, but just 20 universities currently offer full scholarships for BMX, a collegiate season of just four races. Scott hopes the high school program will encourage more universities, like Maryland, to include BMX in their program, especially ones that already carry cycling programs.

“So any kid out there can become a doctor completely for free just for riding their bike four times,” Scott said.