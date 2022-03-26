Broadneck girls lacrosse wins rematch of last year’s Class 4A state final, 21-5, over Arundel

Broadneck vs Arundel girls lacrosse Broadneck's Julia Sokolowski shoots the ball past Arundel's Kylie Sharpe for a goal during the first half of an high school lacrosse game in Gambrills. (Photo by Terrance Williams for The Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams for Capital Gazette/Capital Gazette)

Broadneck girls lacrosse looks as though it’s picking up where it left off last June. For the defending state champions, that includes knocking down Arundel.

The Bruins capped off a perfect opening week by dominating the Wildcats, 21-5, on Friday in a rematch of last spring’s Class 4A state final. To coach Katy Kelley, this isn’t just another chapter to last year’s story. They’re writing a new one that, at least so far, just happens to look a lot like the original.

“We’re trying to set some new expectations,” Kelley said. I want them to find themselves, create a new year. But it is a lot of the same team. They’re still holding onto those values: everyone should be a threat, selfless, share the ball on offense, united defense.”

Most of 2021′s familiar faces fulfilled the Bruins’ attack again as seven players found the back of the net, four collecting hat tricks. With a last-minute score, Maryland commit Lexi Dupcak ultimately led her crew with five goals, followed closely by senior Julia Sokolowski with four.

Dupcak and her teammates feverishly held the memory of June’s championship in their minds as they faced Arundel (1-1) yet again.

Even though Broadneck pulled the first seven draws, it allowed Arundel to control the ball as much as it wanted. The Bruins turned over the ball four times in the first five possessions, handing three goals to the very dangerous Arundel senior Morgan Gore immediately after scoring one of their own.

That damage began to unwind when Broadneck corrected its loose grip. Sokolowski profited the most from this, scooping up rebounds, battling through Arundel defenders and twice firing comeback goals. By the time Arundel managed its first draw, the Bruins recaptured the lead, 4-3.

“I think everyone was a little nervous about playing the team we played in states,” Dupcak said, “but we knew that we could do it and we just had to play together and do what we did last year.”

Gore, who is now a quarter of the way to her 2021 goals total (60) after two games, buried her fourth and tied the Bruins. As Arundel began stringing draws together, it could’ve continued this way.

Part of that had to do with the Wildcats defense. Broadneck could not run off with the game as it would’ve wanted to — not with Kylie Sharpe in goal.

Though she was aided by heavy pressure from her defenders, the seasoned Arundel starter made seven stops, including from close range.

But this Arundel team is inexperienced after graduating key figures from last year’s squad. It also lost four players to injury in the first two games, including two draw specialists and Jillian Trout, who in the first half went down with a broken wrist, coach Kim McNemar confirmed.

“We had to do a lot of changing and it’s okay,” McNemar said. “This is a great group of girls and they need to learn to work together. They did some great things and they did some not-so-great things. But we are learning every day.”

But not even Sharpe could hold back Broadneck when it hit its stride.

“It started very reminiscent of the championship, matching goal for goal, which is great,” Kelley said. “But we started a little slow; our shooting was not that great. … But we finally found our rhythm and started to turn a corner.”

Kelley and her coaches try not to let anything stress their players out. They knew their Bruins would shake off the turnovers eventually and, when they did, things would soon spiral out for Arundel.

Mary Moore (Villanova) and Dupcak spearheaded the charge as the Bruins piled seven-straight scores on Sharpe, carving an increasingly insurmountable deficit between themselves and their hosts. That smothering coverage began to backfire on the Wildcats, too; many of Bruins’ goals flowed from free position.

“We did a lot of defensive fouls on our end, so we tried to get it back and come behind them and just drive,” Dupcak said, “so we’d get the 8-meter and get it in.”

With eight seconds on the clock, Lilly Kelley perched from the eight, planning to end the half the same way she started it, with a shot burning a hole behind Sharpe and cementing an 11-4 advantage at the half. Since that worked so well, she opened the second half the exact same way.

Once Lilly Kelley netted her hat trick, everyone started getting in on it. Sokolowski got hers next, nearly pushing matters to a running clock, 13-4, before Gore spoke up again with a goal.

At some point, the gates opened before Broadneck, allowing the Bruins to secure goals within seconds of the draw. The deluge only stopped when final horn blew.

“I’m pleased with our first week,” Katy Kelley said. “I still think we can do a lot of things better, which is always that first week: you’re learning a lot about your team. But I mean, I can’t complain about two wins in the first week.”

Goals

BN: Lexi Dupcak: 5; Julia Sokolowksi 4; Mary Moore 3; Lilly Kelley: 3, Lilly Trout: 2, Reagan Baldwin: 2; Olivia Orso: 1; Sienna Miller; 1

AR: Morgan Gore: 5