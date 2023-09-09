Broadneck football overcomes sloppy game, lightning delay to beat Arundel, 28-7

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Broadneck’s Ian Mauldin picks up a few yards before being tackled by the Arundel defense in the second quarter. The Arundel Wildcats hosted the visiting Broadneck Bruins in high school football Friday, September 8, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Mother Nature tried to call the messy Arundel-Broadneck football game four minutes early, but the two teams persevered.

It ended unceremoniously before an empty stadium — attendees left once the lightning alarm sounded — and a missed field goal was the only play of note after the two teams came back to the field and the Bruins collected their 28-7 win.

Despite two entirely different rosters since the teams last met in 2019, the chaotic nature of the renewed rivalry resembled that of 2018′s three-and-a-half hour marathon loaded with penalties. After the first quarter, and in especially in the second half, both teams often struggled to execute their playbook amid a rainstorm of penalty flags, fumbles and the absurd — a fan rushing the field dressed as a referee, stealing the football and delaying the game.

Broadneck walked off Arundel’s field with extremely long-awaited payback for their last meeting. The Wildcats downed Broadneck in the first round of the 2019 Class 4A East Region playoffs, the last time a county team beat the Bruins.

“I would’ve hoped for a few more things, but you know what? It was fun,” Bruins coach Rob Harris said. “[Arundel coach Jack Walsh is] a great coach, this is a great program with great stuff, and this is the game people want to see.”

There was good and bad for the Bruins (1-1), most of which could be worked on. Perhaps its worst hit came early, when Navy commit and first team All-County wide receiver Eli Harris exited with a knee injury, the exact seriousness of which is unknown.

“It was weird, a double moment there as [coach and father],” Rob Harris said. “It changes what we can do. He’s a big factor for us, so fingers crossed.”

Heat and a poor warmup diminished the Bruins defense’s early performance, Harris said, but acknowledged the same happened with McDonogh in Week 1 and something has to change.

But a seasoned, veteran defense was not the issue for Broadneck. Ahmir Lowry, a transfer from St. Vincent Pallotti, directed Arundel (1-1) to its lone touchdown in the first quarter — a circumstance-defying one at that.

Lowry (7-for-18, 114 yards) hurled a speeding rocket toward junior wideout Shariff Glassgow for an 82-yard gain. One play later, Naseem Tention scrambled through the horde of Bruins to score for a 7-0 lead, which held through the first.

Broadneck’s Ian Mauldin picks up a few yards before being tackled by the Arundel defense in the first quarter of Friday's game. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Walsh praised the Broadneck defense, but reckons his offense’s failings to execute from then on out mixed with the Wildcats’ pre-existing issues.

“We’re not firing on all cylinders right now. We’re not making the right calls when we need to make the right calls,” Walsh said. “We’re not putting our kids in a position to be successful and we’re not capitalizing on what defense has given us. We got a lot of growing to do.”

Flags canceled every significant play Broadneck made in the first half, from a 61-yard pass play to a punt return to the 1-yard line by sophomore Aaron Foote. Only Bruins junior Mari Hayes’ 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter slipped through for a score without the scorn of penalty.

Misfortune could easily swing from one team to another on this Friday, as Arundel soon learned.

Foote’s punt return that was called backed sparked the momentum change. First-half quarterback Nate Tapley (6-for-10, 70 yards) wrenched a towering pass well over the Arundel defense. On the other side of it charged sophomore Carson Pierce, skating around his cornerback mark, collecting the ball and storming into the end zone for a 41-yard score.

Shouldering on his crutches, Eli Harris said with pride: “I taught him that one.” Broadneck carried a 13-7 advantage to halftime.

The Bruins swapped to quarterback CJ Watkins at halftime, who could run the ball a little more. But the onus was still on Ian Mauldin who totaled 132 yards.

“We talked about coming out stronger,” Mauldin said, “because we came out soft this game.”

Broadneck’s Carson Pierce makes a big catch for a touchdown in the second quarter. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The game bent the knee to chaos in the third quarter. Heat lightning flashed, balls were fumbled, no one scored. Half the decent plays were denied by penalty flag.

“Holding penalties and pass interference are going to happen, it’s the nature of the game. The personal fouls you want to clean up.” Walsh said. “But I also want my defense playing with a little edge, too. It’s a fine line and something we’re going to work out with time and experience.”

A lesser team might’ve given into the mess. Not Broadneck.

“I like how we responded. We were mad,” Mauldin said. “But we just kept our head down and kept playing, and it was good.”

It helped that Arundel’s ball-handling withered. Bruins senior Patrick Doyle returned a fourth-and-1 fumble for a 15-yard touchdown. Logan McGill swiped the ball back on the subsequent kickoff.

The responsibility fell on Mauldin to run, as it truly had all game. The passes weren’t working; the top receiver was out.

After an obligatory slew of flags put Broadneck in the red zone, Mauldin carved a serpentine path 12 yards to fruition and the lead grew to 28-7.

Mauldin would’ve done it again, too. He was within 10 yards of it on the Bruins’ next drive. Then, the lightning alarm sounded.

A half-hour passed. The teams returned and a field goal went wide. Arundel’s drive died at midfield.

“We needed to take care of the ball. We probably needed to complete a few more passes,” Harris said.

Of the seemingly inherently messy nature of the Arundel-Broadneck matchup, Walsh said: “I blame the two coaches.”

More than a win

While the win over Arundel was a matter of pride to the Broadneck program, there was another element that raised the game’s stakes. Wrapping Bruins arms on Friday night were wristbands, sharpied with the name “Chad.”

Chad Stewart, who coached many of the Broadneck players growing up, was diagnosed with a brain tumor earlier this week. Fortunately, Stewart underwent surgery and showed signs of improvement, Harris reported.

“Chad’s a great guy, and we just wanted to support him,” Harris said. “He coached my sons, he coached all the seniors. He was around the boys a lot. Just a happy, fun guy.”