Broadneck swimming repeats as boys and girls county champions

Severna Park’s Amberlynn Gong places first in the Women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley. The Anne Arundel Swimming County Championships were held Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Arundel Olympic Swim Center in Annapolis. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Broadneck coach Colleen Parr Winans couldn’t help but marvel at the young swimmers milling about before her, gold medals around their necks, chewing pizza and blasting 2010s hits from a boombox.

The coach couldn’t believe that they’d done as much as they had after a long day of school, battling sickness and a grueling meet. But not only did the Bruins swim teams snap records — one by quite a lot — but for the second year in a row, Broadneck claimed both the girls and Boys titles at the Anne Arundel County swimming championships.

Advertisement

“When you have a target on your back, everyone’s out for you. To be able to maintain that, keep working hard and still win, it’s a great feeling for us,” senior captain Jack Harada said.

The Broadneck Boys led their opponents pretty handily from mid-meet on, ending up with 269 points ahead of Crofton (228) and Severna Park (204). It was a feat highlighted by the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Nate Decker, Harada, Owen Mahoney and Dean Doubek, who hollered with joy once they realized their time of 3 minutes, 13.21 seconds shattered not only a program record, but the county mark.

Advertisement

The Bruins girls scored 278 to edge rival Severna Park (240) and third-place Annapolis. Parr Winans watched the Falcons on the other side of the pool warily all night. She kept meticulous tally next to each finish her girls made, for it wasn’t just the victories that propelled Broadneck forward on Friday. The Bruins only took seven gold medals overall: four on the Boys side, three on the girls side. It was the second and third-place finishes that pushed Broadneck to the top. The sheer size of the “Water Bruins’” team was the key to racking up the points.

Broadneck’s Hannah Oslislo swims the breaststroke leg in the girls 200 medley relay at the Anne Arundel Swimming County Championships on Friday at the Arundel Olympic Swim Center in Annapolis. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“I think it’s just amazing,” Doubek said. “We’ve put in a lot of effort this year. Without any one of the swimmers here today, we wouldn’t have done it.”

Parr Winans knew of their defended titles before her swimmers did. The girls were especially unsure. Severna Park filled its last two relays with powerful swimmers, with 200 free champion Camryn Raines anchoring both — and winning them. Relays pack a punch for points. And yet, junior Chloe Lan, who captured gold in the 100 backstroke and silver in the 100 free individually, felt comforted.

“There’s obviously that fear, we didn’t do well, we didn’t win our relay,” Lan said. “The results might not have been what we wanted. But just knowing we’d done our best, at the end of the day, is all that matters.”

While Broadneck is well-stocked with year-round swimmers, Parr Winans credited the substantial summer league in the area for initiating local kids young, establishing a future year after year. That said, the coach beamed with pride for this particular group.

“I think there’s just motivation every year to achieve more,” Parr Winans said. “To beat records, to reach personal bests.”

Broadneck’s Dean Doubek swims the butterfly leg of the boys 200-yard medley relay at the Anne Arundel Swimming County Championships on Friday at the Arundel Olympic Swim Center in Annapolis. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Doubek already captured the 50 and 100 free when he dove into the water as the anchor of the 400 free relay. When Doubek streamed towards the far wall, Parr Winans believed the previous record to be secure. But when her junior shot from the wall for the last 25 yards, reappeared halfway down the lane with a speedy determination, she was sure.

Doubek wasn’t. He couldn’t see the board, not until the pounding silence of the water faded and he could hear his teammates scream did his heart leap and he thought, “Oh my god, I did something good.”

Advertisement

“It’s amazing. We’d been whittling it down all season,” Doubek said, “3:17, 3:16, and then we just jumped to 3:13? That’s crazy. I couldn’t believe we’d done it.”

Decker placed second in the 100 backstroke, but he too snapped a Broadneck record on Friday with his 51.72 time.

In the 200 free, Crofton junior Luke Corey and Decker made a pact: whomever finished first would blow smoke off their finger gun at the other.

“I got that honor to beat him,” said Corey, who also claimed the 500 free.

Crofton’s Luke Corey places first in the boys 200-yard freestyle at the Anne Arundel Swimming County Championships. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Corey is committed to Florida, a deeply renowned program that regularly houses Olympians. The training he’s put in for years made him faster, especially in recent years, but it felt good for it to be truly put on display before the whole county.

“I finish and I’m like, ‘Woo.’ I got it,” he said. “The 500 is one of my main races, so it’s a little bit of a different story. But it’s more of, I did a good swim and I’m happy with it.”

Advertisement

Second-place Crofton made another leap into the upper echelon of county swimming, improving from fourth on the Boys’ side in just their second varsity year. Part of that was in thanks to Corey and Grant Murphy, who each defended both of their titles and provided vital ending roles in relays.

Murphy was trailed by South River’s Jack Deppe in the final lap of the 200 free relay. While at first it seemed Murphy pulled away, Deppe jetted forth at the final moment, hitting the wall just 20 milliseconds after Murphy.

After defending his 100 back title, too, Murphy grinned wide at the thought of beating his best friend in the relay. He and Deppe were both coached by South River coach Laura Falsone and swim on the same club team now. Murphy saw Deppe closing in on him; it made him swim faster.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“I think [we’re] just helping show our Crofton pride. That we’re not just new nobodys,” Corey said. “That we have excellence in our teams, that we put emphasis on our sports. Feels good to help lift us up to that standard.”

Team results

Boys

Advertisement

1. Broadneck (269), 2. Crofton (228), 3. Severna Park (204), 4. South River (180), 5. Arundel (109), 6. Annapolis (104), 7. North County (74), 8. Old Mill (62), 9. Meade (20), 10. Chesapeake (19), 11. Northeast (16), 12. Glen Burnie (5)

Girls

1. Broadneck (278), 2. Severna Park (240), 3. Annapolis (155), 4. Crofton (148), 5. South River (139), 6. Arundel (116), 7. Chesapeake (71), 8. Old Mill (49), 9. North County (32), 10. Meade (28), 11. Northeast (18), 12. Glen Burnie (10), 13. Southern (4)

Severna Park’s Amberlynn Gong places first in the girls 200-yard individual medley at the Anne Arundel Swimming County Championships on Friday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Individual results

Boys 200 medley relay: 1. Broadneck (1:37.48), 2. Severna Park (1:42.02), 3. Arundel (1:47.84); Girls 200 medley relay: 1. Broadneck (1:52.64), 2. Severna Park (1:52.99), 3. Annapolis (1:55.52); Boys 200 freestyle: 1. Luke Corey, Crofton (1:42.44), 2. Nate Decker, Broadneck (1:42.98), 3. Jack Deppe, South River (1:44.35); Girls 200 freestyle: 1. Camryn Raines, Severna Park (2:02.71), 2. Maisie Rider, Broadneck (2:03.14), 3. Evie Hopkins, Broadneck (2:05.22); Boys 200 IM: 1. Grant Murphy, Crofton (1:54.11), 2. Jack Harada, Broadneck (1:59.56), 3. Patrick Ciorna, Severna Park (2:01.99); Girls 200 IM: 1. Amberlynn Gong, Severna Park (2:11.35), 2. Ella Deitch, Broadneck (2:16.86), 3. Rita Miller, Broadneck (2:20.99); Boys 50 freestyle: 1. Dean Doubek, Broadneck (22.06), 2. Geoffrey Cradock, Arundel (22.28), 3. Henry Sykes, South River (22.39); Girls 50 freestyle: 1. Mabel Zegowitz, Crofton (24.70), 2. Maddy Goger, Severna Park (25.68), 3. Lily Baxter, Annapolis (25.69); Boys 100 butterfly: 1. Jack Deppe, South River (52.93), 2. Morgan Sloan, Severna Park (53.41), 3. Jack Harada, Broadneck (53.84); Girls 100 butterfly: 1. Emma Baca, Annapolis (59.97), 2. Ellie Knauer, Arundel (1:03.16), 3. April Collins, Crofton (1:03.21); Boys 100 freestyle: 1. Dean Doubek, Broadneck (47.94), 2. Henry Sykes, South River (49.83), 3. Griffin Harris, South River (51.42); Girls 100 freestyle: 1. Mabel Zegowitz, Crofton (53.96), 2. Chloe Lan, Broadneck (56.07), 3. Sydney Sloan, Severna Park (57.09); Boys 500 freestyle: 1. Luke Corey, Crofton (4:33.74), 2. Owen Mahoney, Broadneck (4:51.08), 3. Kohl Hanes, Broadneck (5:01.82); Girls 500 freestyle: 1. Maisie Rider, Broadneck (5:22.75), 2. Elizabeth Stevens, Broadneck (5:30.26), 3. April Collins, Crofton (5:58.06); Boys 200 freestyle relay: 1. Crofton (1:30.65), 2. South River (1:30.85), 3. Severna Park (1:34.58); Girls 200 freestyle relay: 1. Severna Park (1:42.79), 2. Broadneck (1:46.24), 3. Arundel (1:49.78); Boys 100 backstroke: 1. Grant Murphy, Crofton (50.62), 2. Nate Decker, Broadneck (51.72), 3. Patrick Ciorna, Severna Park (53.24); Girls 100 backstroke; 1. Chloe Lan, Broadneck (1:02.52), 2. Evie Hopkins, Broadneck (1:04.16), 3. Ann Karr, South River (1:04.76); Boys 100 breaststroke: 1. Geoffrey Cradock, Arundel (59.64), 2. Shep Kegley, Severna Park (1:02.68), 3. Robert Donnelly, Annapolis (1:03.40); Girls 100 breaststroke; 1. Emma Baca, Annapolis (1:08.42), 2. Ella Deitch, Broadneck (1:09.57), 3. Hannah Oslislo, Broadneck (1:09.84), 3. Brooke Berned, Crofton (1:11.46); Boys 400 freestyle relay: 1. Broadneck (1:13.21), 2. Crofton (3:18.64), 3. Severna Park (3:22.33); Girls 400 freestyle relay: 1. Severna Park (3:46.26), 2. Broadneck (3:50.67), 3. Crofton (3:54.94)