Meade wrestling’s defending state champion Brienna Blackwood has belief in herself as she faces her final challenge

Meade’s two-year captain Brienna Blackwood stepped out before her wrestling teammates and the crowd on her senior night. The gym overflowed with cheers. It was as if the opening act had just taken stage.

Her fellow Mustangs matched the volume when Blackwood took the mat for the 132-pound bout and wrangled Severna Park’s Seth Macola to a pin. It’s a step on her path forward to another state title in her final season.

Meade’s Brienna Blackwood, right, battles Severna Park’s Seth Macola battle in the-132 pound match at a dual on Jan. 4. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

To think, she didn’t know high school wrestling existed a few years ago.

A field hockey teammate invited Blackwood to join her in tryouts because she wanted someone to go with her.

Blackwood didn’t know what to think. Field hockey felt comforting to her because of the team aspect. Still, she was open to the idea. She did done taekwondo as a kid; she liked the physicality of it.

But she admitted having no idea what she was getting into.

“I remember going into my first practice thinking it’d be kind of easy. I’d just be there to hang out, do the sport — and then barely getting through it,” Blackwood said. “I felt like I was going to die.”

Pushed well beyond her physical and mental limits, every molecule inside Blackwood screamed for her to quit. But something inside of her told her to give it a week. And the sport claimed her heart.

As Blackwood blended into wrestling, little things in her changed. Of course, she found herself in the best shape of her life, but even her academics changed. Blackwood had to prioritize her time in school, her free time suddenly sheared away. She also never really taken some of her sports seriously before, she said. Wrestling didn’t allow her to be that way.

“Her work ethic was amazing. A lot of people, when you’re not doing it right, you get beat down and discouraged,” Meade coach Dave Ziff said. “She had a tenacity. ‘I’m gonna get this.’”

Competing at 120 pounds, Blackwood didn’t face too many other girls in her freshman year outside the girls tournament. Nonetheless, she didn’t win a single match.

Meade’s Brienna Blackwood, pins Severna Park’s Seth Macola during a dual on Jan. 4. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“It was embarrassing,” she said. “I would get on the mat and I would get slammed down. So, I wanted to come back stronger.”

Blackwood enlisted her father, James, to give her workout routines and keep her on them. The pandemic eliminated her second season, so Blackwood planned a personal strength-and-endurance regimen through it.

Finally, her junior season rolled up and the pandemic loosened its grip just enough to allow it. It was a pleasant surprise, Ziff said, even more-so when she swept a tournament. Blackwood faced four matches in the girls section of the Falcon Classic at Severna Park and beat them all.

But strength was not Blackwood’s only hurdle. Ziff complimented her physical skill to her father constantly, but pointed out the missing jewel: confidence, not being afraid to take shots. Outside of the tournament, Blackwood collected only a handful of wins before the postseason. But she absorbed everything her coaches told her, Ziff said. Discouragement was never an option.

Even then, Ziff thought luck would give Blackwood a placement at states.

“I didn’t think she would win states,” Ziff said. “But she was amazing.”

Blackwood reached the state tournament as an individual, and her father told her, ‘You know, if you don’t win, that’s great. You made it to states. It’s still good.” Then, Blackwood, competing at 130, pulled her first win, earning a pin nearly three minutes in.

Meade's Brienna Blackwood celebrates with friends and family after her win over Rockville's Stefanie Barrios in the final of the girls 130-pound weight class during the MPSSAA state wrestling tournament. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Her father said it again, “You won one, great. If that’s all you do, it’s fine.” So, Blackwood pinned another girl, more than a minute faster this time. Semifinals posed trickier circumstances, as Blackwood outlasted Oakdale’s Franches Bonilla by two points.

Her dad’s encouragement fed Blackwood as she traded attacks, but it wasn’t her only fuel. Her Meade teammates made the drive to Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro to scream her on. But to prevail, Blackwood needed that one final piece: her own support.

In her first match, Blackwood’s legs trembled when she stepped on the mat. She felt she would blackout any moment. That subsided with each passing round. Just knowing she could win a match made her believe she could win the next one.

Blackwood sparred with Rockville’s Stefanie Barrios through three periods, a close match all the way. In the end, Blackwood took her shots. She earned the 130-pound state crown with an 11-6 decision.

“Everything just seemed to fall into place, then,” James Blackwood said. “That’s when she came back this year with a whole new fire.”

This year, Brienna Blackwood tired of cutting weight to stay at 126 in the regular season. She faced 132 head-on. She liked a challenge and didn’t care that the boys she took on were stronger now. As long as she knew she was wrestling to her ability and holding her own, she was satisfied.

“But I’d never wrestled like that before. It was like a switch flipped,” Blackwood said. “I moved around a lot more. I was taking shots. It marked another level of progression in my wrestling style.”

Ziff remembers wrestlers shaking his hand after, thanking him for the competitive wrestler he put against them.

“She’s got the skill and the work ethic to go back to states,” Ziff said. “She’s got a great chance. She’s laser-focused.”