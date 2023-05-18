Brian Phipps resigns as Spalding boys lacrosse coach after nine seasons

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Brian Phipps announced on social media Thursday he is stepping down as Spalding boys lacrosse coach as he transitions to the financial industry. He led the Cavaliers for nine seasons. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Brian Phipps announced his resignation as Archbishop Spalding boys lacrosse coach on Thursday, citing an impending career change. The Annapolis native spent nine seasons leading the program, which developed into a consistent playoff contender during his tenure.

In a letter addressed to the Archbishop Spalding community and posted to social media, Phipps revealed that he will also be stepping down as a teacher at Spalding as he transitions into the financial industry.

“It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing that I am stepping down,” Phipps wrote. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working at Spalding over the past nine years and am extremely proud of what we have accomplished.”

Phipps is going to work for Severn Financial Advisors, for which his father is a founding partner. He said the career change was “in the best interest of my family and will allow me more time to spend with them.”

Phipps said he will remain part of the Spalding lacrosse program in a “lesser role” and will continue to support the players, parents and families “I have come to know and love.” He plans to be specifically involved with the college recruiting process for Spalding players.

Phipps led Spalding to five winning seasons — best of which came in 2021 when it compiled a 12-3 record and reached the MIAA A Conference championship game. The Cavaliers had previously never won an A Conference playoff game before beating Severn and knocking off three-time defending champion Calvert Hall.

That team, which lost to Boys’ Latin, 9-8, in the finals, featured 17 future Division I players. Among them was midfielder Michael Weisshaar, the Capital Gazette Player of the Year. A total of 66 players that played under Phipps went on to play college lacrosse at some level.

Phipps revealed in his letter that Evan Hockel will succeed him as coach. Hockel spent two seasons as Spalding’s junior varsity coach and has spent four seasons as a varsity assistant, holding the title of associate head coach the last three.

“We have built this into a national program and I know [Spalding] will continue to be one of the best in the country,” Phipps said.

Spalding had its first losing season since 2018 this year, finishing 4-11 this season and missing the MIAA A Conference playoffs.

Phipps, a 2010 graduate of Maryland and former collegiate All-American, is set to begin his 14th season as a professional lacrosse player. He has been with Whipsnakes of the Premier Lacrosse League for three seasons.