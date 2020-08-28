Brian Baublitz resigns as football coach at Northeast

Baublitz took over the program before the 2016 season after newly hired coach J.P. Hines stepped down due to personal reasons before coaching a game. Baublitz led the Eagles to their best season in decades in 2018, as they went 7-4 overall and earned the No. 3 seed in the 3A East region playoffs. It was the program’s first postseason appearance since 1981. The Eagles lost to rival Chesapeake in the first round of the playoffs.