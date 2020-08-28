Brian Baublitz resigns as football coach at Northeast

Brian Baublitz has resigned as head football coach at Northeast after four seasons.
Baublitz, who went 18-23 and led the Eagles to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019, confirmed the news in an email to The Capital and said, “There always comes a time when you know in your heart it’s time to break ties. It’s most definitely my time to open other doors.” He declined further comment.
Northeast athletic director Ken Miller also declined to comment further, saying Baublitz’s decision was based on personal reasons.
”We will now begin the search for the new head coach of the Northeast high school football program,” he added.
Baublitz took over the program before the 2016 season after newly hired coach J.P. Hines stepped down due to personal reasons before coaching a game. Baublitz led the Eagles to their best season in decades in 2018, as they went 7-4 overall and earned the No. 3 seed in the 3A East region playoffs. It was the program’s first postseason appearance since 1981. The Eagles lost to rival Chesapeake in the first round of the playoffs.
With the playoff field expanded for the 2019 season, Northeast qualified for the 3A South region playoffs as the No. 6 seed with a 4-5 regular season record before being shut out by North Point in the opening round.
Before Baublitz’s tenure, the Eagles has not had a winning season since 2004 and hadn’t won more than three games in a season since 2007.
The Northeast job was the first head coaching position for Baublitz, who had previously coached football at various levels in the county for 13 years. He was an assistant at Archbishop Spalding under the late Mike Whittles.