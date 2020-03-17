Broadneck’s Brendan Davis commits to UMBC men’s basketball

Going into the fall semester of his junior year at Broadneck, Brendan Davis stood about 5-foot-4 and had yet to start growing facial hair.
Emmett Davis, an assistant coach with the Navy men’s basketball program, recalls friends and acquaintances asking if his son was going into the ninth grade.
Brendan Davis is now a legitimate 6-footer and has developed so significantly as a basketball player he is getting an opportunity to continue his career at the Division I level.
“Brendan grew about six inches in the last 12 to 18 months. That has totally transformed him as a basketball player,” said Emmett Davis, noting his son will not turn 18 years old until May. “I don’t think Brendan is done growing. He has really big feet and is just a late bloomer.”
Brendan Davis confirmed to The Capital on Tuesday he has committed to play college basketball at UMBC as a preferred walk-on. The senior point guard also had a preferred walk-on offer from St. Joseph’s in Philadelphia, which is led by former Navy head coach Billy Lange.
Brendan Davis said he chose UMBC because it felt like home.
“All the players were really cool and welcoming. Obviously, the coaching staff is great,” he said. “It’s close to home and has great academics. It really was an easy decision once you considered all the key factors.”
Emmett Davis was formerly the head coach of the Colgate men’s basketball program for 13 years. Gail Davis was an assistant coach at LaSalle, Navy and Georgetown. Gail resigned after six successful seasons as Broadneck’s varsity girls head coach because she wanted to be able to attend all of Brendan’s basketball games during his senior season.
“Having grown up around Division I basketball, it has always been my dream to play at that level,” Brendan Davis said. “It’s pretty awesome that dream is coming true.”
Gail Davis wound up having to provide moral support to the youngest of her three sons. That’s because Brendan broke both of his elbows in a freak collision during a season-opening loss to Southern and wound up missing the next nine games.
Broadneck went 4-5 without Davis directing the offense and playing his usual tough defense. The Bruins compiled an 11-1 record after Davis returned to the lineup with the lone loss coming in overtime at Annapolis. Broadneck was beaten by Leonardtown in the playoffs and finished 15-8.
“My decision to discontinue coaching during Brendan’s senior season will never be one that I regret. His injuries altered the course of his and Broadneck’s season but, in many ways, I was thankful to be there for him,” Gail Davis told The Capital on Tuesday.
“I’m very proud of his perseverance and determination to return to his high level of play. He finished his high school career playing well and enjoying his teammates and coaches. I’m glad I was there for the ride," Gail Davis added.
Davis averaged 13.6 points and 6.1 assists in 13 games as a senior. He poured in 20 points on 6-for-8 field goal shooting against South River and netted 19 points versus both Arundel and Southern.
“Brendan will be a great addition to the UMBC program. They have a great coaching staff and Brendan is such a sponge I am confident he’ll soak up all of their knowledge,” Broadneck head coach Johnny Williams said.
“Furthermore, he is a coach’s son times two and has a ton of experience as a point guard, so he knows how to run a team," Williams continued. “That, along with his savvy approach and confidence on the court, will sustain Brendan and allow him to be an asset for the Retrievers.”
Davis was being recruited by Division III schools such as Albright, Catholic, McDaniel and Washington College with some interest from Division II programs. He played Amateur Athletic Union basketball for the Maryland 3D program and one of his teammates was current Archbishop Spalding senior Connor Odom.
Odom is the son of UMBC head coach Ryan Odom and recently announced he would play college basketball at Maryland as a preferred walk-on.
Ryan Odom, who just completed his fourth season at UMBC, obviously knew Davis through his son. The ninth head coach in UMBC history saw Davis play in-person at the NCAA Basketball Academy in Storrs, Connecticut.
“(Brendan) held his own against some of the best players in the country,” Emmett Davis said. “I think Ryan knows Brendan is a high character, hard-working, focused kid who is going to work really hard to improve. Personally, I know Brendan’s best basketball is ahead of him. He’s nowhere near reaching his full potential.”
Emmett Davis did not attempt to recruit his son for Navy because he knew Brendan had no interest in attending a service academy.
Brendan Davis joins his older brothers in becoming a Division I athlete. Emmett Davis is a senior wide receiver on the Navy football team. Meanwhile, Shane Davis is a junior quarterback for the Lafayette football program.
With the addition of Davis, UMBC men’s basketball will have three Anne Arundel County products on the roster next season. Brandon Horvath (Southern) and L.J. Owens (Severn) were both key players for the Retrievers this past season.
Staff writer Katherine Fominykh contributed to this story.