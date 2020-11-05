Kwaku Marfo-Sarbeng scores a hat trick to lead Loyola Blakefield boys soccer past Archbishop Spalding, 4-0

Loyola Blakefield senior Kwaku Marfo-Sarbeng didn’t feel good after allowing four goals to John Carroll in the team’s home opener Friday night.
Walking off the field with 23 minutes left Wednesday at Archbishop Spalding, he felt much better. Kwaku Marfo-Sarbeng scored three goals to hand the Cavaliers their second straight 4-0 loss.
“After last game, I felt like it was important we get a lot of shots off,” Marfo-Sarbeng said. “After we started getting our offense going, I felt something in me. Coach yelled at me a couple of times. I made sure I got involved and got some shots off 'cause I knew it would be bad if I didn’t.”
For Loyola Blakefield coach Lee Tschantret, winning like this injected an important boost into a team that came to a crossroads: Would it limp through this season, or aspire higher?
“Honestly, the guys were a little bit upset at how we played last week. Obviously, we were coming out to prove a point,” Tschantret said. “To kind of get on the front foot from the beginning. We were fortunate enough to do it.”
Loyola’s offense hounded Spalding (1-2) the moment the clock started. Though it had enough touches, the Dons couldn’t string enough of them together to put one away, the gears whirring openly on the field while the visitors figured out what would work.
The first strike came via junior Noah Mendoza, who chased the ball up the side of the pitch while a Spalding defender nipped his flank until he made one shy nudge at the goal, which batted back by Spalding goalkeeper Parker Thomas. Mendoza got the rebound and launched it deep into the strings for the first goal.
Despite several pushes forward throughout the last 19 minutes of the first half, the Cavaliers couldn’t sustain anything long enough before a Don defender dug the ball out and cleared it away.
That cavern between who could generate those second and third chances on goals and who couldn’t swung the momentum the Dons' way irreversibly.
“It’s a lot of exchanging of positions,” Tschantret said. “It’s guys understanding the rotation, the movement, and at the end of the day, that final ball has to be of quality and I think that was a really big difference from our previous game to this game.”
Loyola Blakefield — specifically Marfo-Sarbeng — was just getting to work.
“After we started getting shots off, getting crosses off, getting our offense more involved, I felt like Spalding couldn’t really do much,” Marfo-Sarbeng said. “After I got in, Ryan [Kelly] was getting in, Evan [Onate] was getting in, they couldn’t really handle it.”
With about five minutes to go in the first half, Marfo-Sarbeng practically tackled the ball and blasted it into the net. Three minutes later, he did it again, taking a cross along the mouth of the goal before burying it to make it 3-0.
Not yet halfway through the second half, the ball met Marfo-Sarbeng like an old friend and, despite the Spalding defender picking at his feet, the senior curled it into the net to secure the hat trick.
“Kwaku’s going to be key. He scored a lot of goals for us last year; that’s one of his strengths," Tschantret said. "So we have Matias [DeJesus] and guys in the middle who have that ability to put those balls through and [Marfo-Sarbeng is] gonna have to get on the end of those and put some in the back of the net for us.”
Winning is any team’s goal, of course, but Loyola Blakefield achieved its other one, too. At the halftime huddle, the visitors stressed the importance of getting some bench player some varsity minutes.
“Our schedule picks up. We’ve got some difficult games this week and next week. So that was our main goal,” said Marfo-Sarbeng, who cheered loudly with the rest of his teammates as the underclassmen rattled shots on the Cavaliers' net.
With confidence brewing, Tschantret believes his Dons will be equipped to fight their way to the top level within the A Conference this season.
“There’s only six teams this year and all of them are going to be strong. I think that it’s going to be a battle,” Tschantret said, “but I think we have as good of chance as anybody to bring that trophy home.”
Spalding coach Patrick Crawford said that his Cavaliers, winless within the six-team Catholic League, not only have their work cut out for them on the field, but within themselves.
“I came here to turn the program around, and it doesn’t matter what I’ve done in my life in this game. Some of this game you try to teach these young men about not only the game of soccer but how it relates to life," he said. "Today we had some of those lessons pointed out that we need to learn. Nothing taken away from Lee and the team he has, but we let ourselves down today. We did not come prepared to play.”
Crawford took responsibility for losing but said he expects his team will figure out where to go from here. With a still very young squad, the coach hopes Spalding will build into a reputable force eventually, though carving out room to do so in this punishing conference will never be easy.
“We also have some upperclassmen here that still just don’t get it,” Crawford said. “That’s where the disconnect is. We’ll go back to the drawing board tomorrow and we’ll practice hard as we have been and we’ll find out who wants to be a part of it and who wants to give everything.”