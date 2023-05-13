Boys’ Latin boys lacrosse ends St. Mary’s season with 15-11 win in MIAA A Conference quarterfinals

St. Mary’s Nick Golini takes a shot as Boys’ Latin Michael Meredith defends in the second quarter. The visiting Boys’ Latin Lakers defeated the St. Mary’s Saints, 15-11, in a MIAA A Conference boys lacrosse quarterfinal, Friday, May 12, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

When St. Mary’s boys lacrosse upset Boys’ Latin a week ago, it didn’t know it handed the Lakers the wake-up call they needed. Offense held a “convention,” laid their struggles on the table and made a plan to fix every one of them in practice.

The result was a ruthless, unanswerable slew of attacks on the host Saints, a bone-cutting run in the second quarter and an answer for St. Mary’s rally in the second half. In truth, Boys’ Latin never once lost its grip on the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference quarterfinal before walking off, 15-11.

The Lakers will see reigning champion McDonogh on Tuesday in the semifinals at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“The work we did showed in that second quarter. That second quarter was big. It was the highest point of the game for us,” said junior attack Spencer Ford, a Maryland commit that notched six goals.

Revenge was only a minor factor in Friday’s victory. For the Lakers, the work on the field and the win was a love letter.

“To the seniors,” Ford said. “This one meant a little more to us.”

Boys’ Latin boys lacrosse players celebrate their win at St. Mary's in an MIAA A Conference quarterfinal Friday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Saints initially felt prepared to face a team they just defeated 10 days ago, 10-9. But the Lakers didn’t have then what they did on Friday night. His name is Parker Hoffman.

From faceoff to attacking range, the junior seemed to understand better than anyone how to break the Saints down. His faceoff dominance triggered Boys’ Latin’s early onslaught. His timely goal in the third quarter — one of three — snuffed the only real St. Mary’s rally that threatened the Lakers’ control.

Lakers coach Brian Farrell laid kudos on Hoffman’s “amazing” work, as well as faceoff specialists Thomas Moxley and Jake Laupert as well. The trio helped the Lakers win 11 of 13 one-on-ones at midfield.

“They were alive yesterday, like full sweating,” Farrell said. “They were the ones sweating yesterday. Goes to show you, you put in a little work, it pays off.”

Those faceoff wins were the spark that blazed into Boys’ Latin’s takeover. But before then, the Lakers defense had to lay the coals.

The Saints short sticks pelted six shots in the first possession alone, two of which were put away by keeper Dylan Cadigan. Minutes ticked away as St. Mary’s littered the ground with wasted chances. Cadigan amassed 17 saves in his first meeting with the Saints and five in the first quarter alone Friday. His grip only tightened on St. Mary’s in the second quarter. .

While the two sides swapped goals up until the first quarter horn blared, St. Mary’s couldn’t get a piece of the faceoff action. Twice, the Saints learned how painful that could be.

Of the five-straight faceoffs Hoffman and crew grabbed in the first quarter, two were returned within a minute for goals. Up 3-2, that pattern went unchanged as Ford flew at the net, striking his second goal 16 seconds after another faceoff win in the second quarter.

“Parker, Thomas. They’re fast. They get out fast. And we like to play fast,” Ford said. “So, that’s just kind of like ourselves.”

Boys’ Latin goalie Dylan Cadigan makes a save in the fourth quarter. The visiting Boys’ Latin Lakers defeated the St. Mary’s Saints, 15-11, in a MIAA A Conference boys lacrosse quarterfinal. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

For 8 minutes, 42 seconds, St. Mary’s defense squeezed Boys Latin into silence. Then Ford opened the floodgates.

It was the first quarter but exasperated. Lakers win a faceoff; Lakers score a goal. Usually under a minute. Over and over again. The dust cleared and the Lakers hooted and jumped into each other, an 8-2 lead in hand.

That kind of unbroken momentum was seemingly unattainable for Boys’ Latin before. Farrell blames himself for over-coaching last week. This time, the plan was to keep it simple.

“They’ve got a really good discipline and a defense that flies around, so, the simpler you keep it for these guys, the easier it is for us,” Farrell said.

Despite the heavy faceoff discrepancy, there really were no mechanic adjustments there, St. Mary’s coach Victor Lilly said.

“Just pure heart, pure desire. Justin Webber wants to go out and there and compete,” Lilly said. “And that’s what we did.”

Webber grabbed three faceoffs; seniors Erik Chick, Nick Golini and Bobby Keane thanked him with three goals. Even when Boys Latin won a faceoff, St. Mary’s stole it away and Will Goers potted it.

Energy drummed through the Saints’ side. Four straight goals brought them within 9-6 with seemingly no end to their momentum.

Boys’ Latin's Matthew Higgins moves the ball around the goal as St. Mary’s Sam Palmisano and goal keeper Shea Kennedy defend in the first quarter. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Then, Hoffman scooped up a faceoff, darted 30 or so yards away, drilled a goal and shoved St. Mary’s off its tracks. Just like before, one goal swiftly spiraled into two before third quarter’s end, where the Lakers enjoyed an 11-7 lead. Three more followed early in the fourth.

“That was the kiss of death,” Lilly said. “It was tough to battle back to make it 9-6 just to have them put us down by five. That made it tougher.”

The early playoff exit stunned the Saints, who’d reached the MIAA A finals last season. Now, 19 seniors leave the team, just like that.

But even as the inbounding defeat dawned on St. Mary’s, it did not stop fighting until literally the final second.

Senior Jake Kucinski raced to the Lakers’ net and struck his last goal as a Saint.

“These seniors taught the younger kids how to be a St. Mary’s lacrosse player. We just didn’t get to go to the championship in the end, but I’m happy for how they played.” Lilly said. “They never stopped fighting. They never gave up.”

Boys Latin 15, St. Mary’s 11

BL: Spencer Ford 6, Matthew Higgins 3, Parker Hoffman 3, Liam White 1, Niko Karetsos 1, Colin Kenney 1

SM: Nick Golini 4, Jake Kucinski 2, Dylan Sharpe 1, Erik Chick 1, Will Goers 1, Cole Kucinski 1, Bobby Keane 1