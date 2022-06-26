St. Mary’s long-stick midfielder George Acton named 2022 Capital Gazette boys lacrosse Player of the Year

St. Mary's George Acton contributed in many different ways all over the field for the MIAA A Conference runner-up Saints to be named the 2022 Capital Gazette boys lacrosse Player of the Year. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

St. Mary’s coach Victor Lilly describes George Acton as a “surgeon with a lacrosse stick.” That assessment came after Lilly spent an entire season watching Acton deliver precise checks with great swiftness and remarkable accuracy.

Acton’s takeaway ability was so game-changing, it impacted the way St. Mary’s played both offensively and defensively. Having a long-stick midfielder who could cause turnovers near the restraining line or beyond enabled the Saints to score a lot of unsettled goals.

“George’s ability to knock the ball loose, get it off the ground and go the other way was a big part of jump-starting our offense,” Lilly said.

Defensive coordinator Brian Burlace routinely implemented a strategy designed to take advantage of Acton’s aggressive harassing of opposing midfielders. “We would shut off everyone else and tell George to just go after the man with the ball,” Burlace said.

Acton was also a force working the wing of faceoffs and played an integral role in the clearing game for St. Mary’s, who compiled a 17-3 record and advanced to the MIAA A Conference championship game.

That ability to contribute in so many different ways made Acton the 2022 Capital Gazette boys lacrosse Player of the Year. The senior was credited with 35 caused turnovers and gobbled up 65 ground balls, both of which were team highs.

“George was a very impactful player and a huge part of our success this season,” Lilly said.

Acton was able to neutralize the most talented midfielders in the MIAA A Conference, including Spalding All-American Michael Weisshaar. The 2021 Capital Gazette Player of the Year was limited to one goal when the Cavaliers beat the Saints 8-6 in early May.

Truth be told, Weisshaar helped Acton develop into such an effective man-to-man defender. Those two matched up all the time in practice as members of the Annapolis Hawks 2022 club team that enjoyed tremendous success.

“Mikey is a great player and it’s always a challenge to cover him. Fortunately, I know a lot about his game because we’ve gone against each other so much over the years,” Acton said.

St. Mary’s attackman Will Hopkins has first-hand experience dodging against Acton and admitted it was a challenge to get past him with the ball still in the stick.

“If you hang the head of your stick out there for just a second, he’s going to the ball right away,” the Bucknell-bound senior said. “I think George is just a very well-rounded defenseman. He’s very athletic, so it’s hard to beat him with speed or quickness. If you get into his body, he is strong enough to push you around.”

Acton also covered such standouts as Calvert Hall’s Jordan Wray (Georgetown), John Carroll’s Travis Smith (Pennsylvania), St. Paul’s Jake Bair (Marquette) and McDonogh’s Matt McMillan (Penn).

“George always covered the opponent’s top opposing midfielder and 99% of the time he won his matchup,” Lilly said. “Guys might score a goal here or there, but over the course of a 48-minute game he dominated that matchup.”

Acton is a left-handed defenseman and that proved an advantage as so often he was marking a right-handed midfielder. That meant Acton was working stick on stick and with one lightning-quick swat could dislodge the ball.

“George is not a real physical player, but is very tactical in terms of taking good angles and throwing the right check at the right time,” Lilly said.

Acton, a Bay Ridge resident, was a close defenseman when he joined the Annapolis Hawks the summer prior to fourth grade. Coach Tom Ripley saw all the makings of a long-stick midfielder and moved the youngster to that position the following season.

“Coach Ripley put me up top and gave me the freedom to take the ball away,” Acton said. “That’s how it all started and I learned to love going after guys, throwing checks and causing turnovers.”

Acton handled his long pole with great skill and was very adept at delivering pinpoint passes ahead. He scored two goals and assisted four others, but delivered many long clearing passes that led directly to transition opportunities.

“If lacrosse had hockey assists, George would have gotten a ton of them. He did a great job of moving the ball upfield with the pass instead of carrying it up,” Lilly said.

Acton was selected first team All-State by the Maryland State Lacrosse Coaches Association and was voted a US Lacrosse American by the MIAA A Conference coaches.

Acton, who committed to Georgetown prior to his junior season, graduated from St. Mary’s with a 4.1 weighted grade point average and plans to study business in college.

Southern boys lacrosse coach Brendan Brace, shown during a game in 2018, led his team to the MPSSAA Class 1A state title this season. (By Matthew Cole / Capital Gazette)

Coach of the Year

Brendan Brace, Southern

Brace led Southern on a magical run to the Class 1A state championship. The Bulldogs outscored their five playoff opponents, 84-17, and peaked at the right time.

Attackman Ryan Gregoire and midfielder Garrett Simi scored four goals apiece as Southern controlled Fallston, 14-7, in the state final. It was the second state championship in program history with the other coming in 2017.

Players wore T-shirts bearing the word “redemption” under their jerseys that night at Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore. After losing to Smithsburg in the state semifinals last season, the Bulldogs felt they had unfinished business. Southern shut out Perryville, 17-0, in the state quarterfinals then turned the tables on Smithsburg, 13-8, in the semis.

Southern lost to perennial powers Broadneck and Severna Park by double digits but Brace believes playing a challenging Anne Arundel County schedule against mostly Class 4A and 3A schools toughens his team for the postseason.

“The boys were really focused throughout our run in the playoffs. I think they played with great passion and determination to get the job done,” Brace said.

All-County first team

Davis Fisher, Broadneck, senior, attackman

The slashing dodger had ability to make defenders miss; always kept head up to find open man. York College commit led the regular-season county champs in scoring with 74 points (34 goals, 40 assists).

Severn's Reid Gills attempts a shot during the second half of an high school lacrosse game against John Carroll in Severna Park.(Photo by Terrance Williams for The Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams for Capital Gazette/Capital Gazette)

Reid Gills, Severn, sophomore, faceoff specialist

Gillis dominated the draws for the second straight season and has a chance to become a rare four-time, first team All-County pick. He captured 246 of 381 faceoffs for a .645 winning percentage.

St. Mary’s Nick Golini moves the ball in the first quarter of a game against Spalding on May 5. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Nick Golini, St. Mary’s, senior, attackman

The left-handed sniper led the Saints in scoring with 40 goals and 13 assists. The Naval Academy recruit also gobbled up 35 ground balls and had 10 caused turnovers.

Nick Gutierrez, Spalding, junior, midfielder

Gutierrez was a two-way midfielder who also worked the wing on faceoffs. He was a dangerous offensive threat totaling 19 goals and 23 assists. The UMBC commit corralled 32 ground balls.

Will Hopkins, St. Mary’s, senior, attackman

The undersized attacker tied for the team lead with 40 goals in addition to 13 assists. The Bucknell signee possesses a toughness and tenacity belying his 5-foot-6 height.

Nate Levicki, Broadneck, senior, defenseman

A strong, powerful defender who was a disruptive force, harassing opponents into 36 caused turnovers. The Mount St. Mary’s signee scooped 28 ground balls and was a factor in the clearing game.

Arundel’s John Norsworthy, center, reaches for a loose ball after knocking out of Crofton’s Charles Ross’ stick in the second quarter. The visiting Arundel Wildcats defeated the Crofton Cardinals in boy’s high school lacrosse, April 26, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

John Norsworthy, Arundel, senior, defenseman

The rugged, physical defender covered the opponent’s top attackman and was rarely beaten one-on-one. St. Mary’s College recruit gobbled up 31 ground balls and scored four goals off end-to-end clears.

Zach Overend, St. Mary’s, senior, goalie

The veteran netminder was heart and soul of the MIAA A Conference finalist Saints. The High Point recruit stopped 62% of shots and gave up an average of six goals per game, while amassing 180 saves.

Severn School's Justin Queen shoots during a game against Severna Park. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

Justin Queen, Severn, senior, midfielder

The do-it-all midfielder rarely came off the field. He was a factor working the wing of faceoffs, clearing the ball and playing short stick defense. The Navy commit scored 19 goals and dished off eight assists.

Spalding’s Race Ripley races past St. Mary’s Sam Palmisano during a game against St. Mary's on May 5. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Race Ripley, Spalding, senior, attackman

A four-year starter, the Navy recruit took his game to another level, finishing as the team’s second-leading scorer with 44 goals and 24 assists. An offensive playmaker with superb vision and lacrosse IQ.

Alex Ross, Spalding, senior, defenseman

The three-year starter anchored a defense that gave up 7.6 goals per game. The Penn State signee is elite in man-to-man coverage and marked opponent’s top offensive player.

Severna Park's Parker Sealey shoots during a game against Broadneck. (Daniel Kucin Jr. For Capital Gazette/Capital Gazette)

Parker Sealey, Severna Park, senior, midfielder

An athletic dodger and pure shooter, Sealey had a nose for the goal. He scored 37 goals and dished off 17 assists despite always drawing a long pole.

Bryce Stevenson, Severna Park, senior, defenseman

The rangy 6-foot-3 shutdown defender was an intimidating presence. He led the Class 3A state champions in ground balls (68) and caused turnovers (25) while always covering the top attackman.

Severn School's Jacob Todd handles the ball against a Severna Park triple team during a game this season. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

Jacob Todd, Severn, junior, attackman

An intelligent, savvy, offensive quarterback, Todd totaled 28 goals and 24 assists. The Princeton recruit was a tough, physical player and always drew the opposing team’s top defenseman.

Severna Park’s Joaquin Villagomez shoots against St. Mary's on April 13. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Joaquin Villagomez, Severna Park, senior, attackman

Villagomez used his size (6-foot-2, 210 pounds), lightning-quick release and cannon crank shot to lead the county with 68 goals. Towson recruit dished off 23 assists for 91 points despite leaving many games early.

Michael Weisshaar, Spalding, senior, midfielder

Weisshaar enjoyed a second straight superb season, leading the Cavaliers in scoring with 95 points on 68 goals and 27 assists despite routinely being shut off. The Towson signee also scooped 35 ground balls.

All-County second team

Jake Adams, Junior, St. Mary’s, attackman

Noah Bell, Senior, Arundel, attackman

Kevin Bredeck, Junior, Severn Park, short-stick defensive midfielder

Benny Carter, Junior, Indian Creek, midfielder

Connor Chick, Senior, South River, attackman

Erik Chick, Junior, St. Mary’s, midfielder

Brady Ervin, Senior, Severn, short-stick defensive midfielder

Tyler Gilbert, Senior, Broadneck, defenseman

Graham Hartman, Sophomore, Broadneck, faceoff specialist

Blake Malamphy, Senior, Spalding, faceoff specialist

Josh Martel, Senior, North County, attackman

Will Mercer, Senior, Indian Creek, attackman

Will Perez, Junior, Severn, goalie

Trevor Phipps, Freshman, South River, midfielder

Kyle Pierce, Senior, Broadneck, midfielder

Riley Reese, Senior, St. Mary’s, defenseman

Jackson Roberts, Senior, Spalding, defenseman

Ryan Schrier, Senior, Spalding, attackman

Garrett Simi, Senior, Southern, midfielder

Ashby Shepherd, Junior, Severna Park, goalie

Dillon Torggler, Junior, St. Mary’s, defenseman