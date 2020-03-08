Jaylin Albury’s 33 points lead Northeast boys basketball past Wilde Lake into state semifinals

If Jaylin Albury has two better quarters of basketball in him, he can display it at the Xfinity Center on Thursday, and possibly again on Saturday.
Albury scored 25 of his 33 points during the second and third quarters and also totaled six rebounds, six assists and four steals as the Northeast boys’ basketball team overcame a nine-point deficit to defeat Wilde Lake, 68-60, in a Class 3A state quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.
After being limited to just four points in the first game between the two squads back on Dec. 12 (won 59-56 by Northeast), Albury was held to just two points in a first quarter of the rematch as the host Eagles trailed 18-10 after the first eight minutes of play.
“I have to say that this was probably one of my best games,” Albury said. “Somebody mentioned to me that this was my last game on this floor. I didn’t even realize that, but to drop 33 points is something special.”
The 5-foot-11 senior point guard exploded for 16 second quarter points to help guide a 14-6 run that knotted the score at 24-24 with 3 minutes, 16 seconds left before halftime. Northeast continued its run and took a 36-30 lead at the break, outscoring the visitors from Howard County 26-12 over the second eight minutes.
“He’s Teflon. He takes hits when he attacks the basket and just keeps on going. Nothing bothers him,” said Northeast coach Roger O’Dea, who two minutes before tip-off ran out to his car to get the prayer card he has carried every game in honor of his late father, Patrick Michael O’Dea, Sr., who died before the season started. “
Albury had a pair of Wildecats that were nipping at his heals in Marcus Mitchell, who sank five 3-pointers on his way to 22 points, and Brince Shelton, who posted 15 points with a pair of 3-pointers. However, the Wilde Lake bigs were a missing piece that could have changed the outcome.
“I think its tough when you play a game going into states on someone else’s home court,” Wilde Lake coach Deon Wingfield said. “Northeast had their crowd behind them. Some of the calls, I thought, were questionable. But that’s the benefit of playing at home. My guys played to the end, which is good. Northeast is a good team. We just came up short today.”
Northeast will meet Baltimore Polytechnic on Thursday at the Xfinity Center in College Park. Poly defeated Frederick, 80-43, earlier in the day Saturday.
Mitchell was on fire during the first half as he made 4 of 5 treys. His triple staked the Wildecats to a 21-12 advantage early in the second frame, only to have the Eagles storm back.
Stephen Haley, who did a lot of dirty work underneath the basket, grabbing a team-high 15 rebounds to go with nine hard-earned points. Darrel Sheppard, the other Northeast post player, scored eight points and pulled down 11 rebounds to go along with three blocked shots. Trent McNeill added eight points, three assists and three steals for the Eagles.
“Today, I came in here, I knew they were going to be big, and knew that we were going to have to rebound and it was going to be hard,” Haley said. “I just kept playing my game, just kept being physical and it started working and I was getting the rebounds. My adrenaline was pumping and I just kept getting more rebounds.”
Wingfield made an analogy that Albury took over the game the way Houston Rockets star James Harden does.
“Today, (Albury was James Harden. I thought he played well,” Wingfield said. “Thirty-three points is a lot. He was our focal point and we wanted to make sure to keep an eye on him. Unfortunately, he did what seniors are supposed to do - carry their team. He put his team on his shoulder and he was able to pull them out a victory to go to states.”
After halftime, the Eagles built the lead to as many as 14 in the third quarter, with the buzzer sounding with Northeast ahead 53-39. That lead swelled to 58-42, only to have Wilde Lake outscore Northeast, 18-10 over the final 4:16 to bring the game to the eight-point difference.
“In our huddles, I preach that our defense is our offense. So when we got into that press, we got turnovers that led to offense,” said McNeill, whose team forced 21 turnovers and held the Wildecats to 37.3 percent shooting from the floor. “Just getting out and increasing the tempo.”