This magical season for the Northeast boys’ basketball team continues.
Jaylin Albury led the way with 18 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and five steals as Northeast advanced to the Class 3A South Region II finals with a 58-38 win over Easton on Tuesday night.
Darrell Sheppard also had a strong all-around floor game with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles, who improved to 20-4 and are seeking a region title to go along with their county championship.
Northeast will host Kent Island, a 69-44 winner over Stephen Decatur, at 6 p.m. on Thursday night. It is the most wins in program history, topping the 1983-1984 squad.
“We are one game short of where we were last year,” said Northeast coach Roger O’Dea, whose team lost to Reservoir in the final eight. “We got the home schedule, which is where we want to be. We set it up this way, now we just have to execute. I think tonight we really executed well."
O’Dea credited advanced scouting as a key to beating Easton.
“We had a good game-plan. We knew they were going to try to zone us, we knew they were going to go to a 3-2,“ O’Dea said. “We knew once we got the lead and got the cushion, we knew they would have to go man, and we knew that was when we were going to be on cruise control.”
It took a little time for the Eagles to shake the rust off after a 10-day layoff from capturing the county championship game with a win over Annapolis. But once Northeast grabbed a 13-12 lead early in the second quarter, it was smooth sailing.
That is when the Eagles went on a 15-0 run spanning 3 minutes, 45 seconds to take a 24-12 lead. Albury and Sheppard combined for 13 of the points and the hosts went into intermission with a 30-17 lead. Albury led all scorers with nine points, followed by Sheppard’s seven points and five from Richard Stowe III.
“It felt good to come out here and run again after over a week being off,” Albury said. “The coach had us running all week to keep us in the same mindset. It felt good to have this crowd out here and entertain them as much as we can.”
Not much changed in the third quarter with Northeast increasing its advantage by a point by outscoring the Warriors, 11-10 to take a 41-27 lead into the final frame. The quarter was highlighted by an alley-oop lay-in by Jordan Williams.
At that point, the Eagles were truly on cruise control after building a 24-point lead at the 5:07 mark of the fourth quarter. Northeast then slowed things down and started to substitute, but still maintained the 20-point edge at the end.
The Eagles held Easton to shooting 28.8 percent from the floor (15 for 52) and forced 18 turnovers.
“It feels good to know that our team everyone has each other’s back. Winning games like this feels really good,” said Sheppard, noting Northeast has won eight in a row since losing to Broadneck on Feb. 4. “We were in a zone, so the best thing for us to do to keep them from scoring was communication. We are always loud on defense and we call everything out to each other.”
O’Dea was beaming with pride after the game, commenting about how well both the offense and defense played.
“Our offense looked really well tonight. Our baseline plays looked really well,” O’Dea said. “The kids just executed. They were on point. They started in their 3-2 and eventually went to their man. They tried to shake some things up and tried to put some pressure on the ball. We’re chameleons. We can execute many offenses and execute many defenses.”
His chameleons will come up against a Kent Island squad that defeated Easton 71-61 about a month ago.
“I gave the kids some homework to watch the film of Kent Island to see what they are about,” O’Dea said. “I’m a big believer that we have to win this game (Easton) before worrying about the next. We’ll watch their game film against Decatur tomorrow, have a good practice and then be ready for Thursday.”
Stowe III finished with nine points and six rebounds, while Stephen Haley grabbed six boards for Northeast.
With a win Thursday, a region title that slipped through O’Dea’s and Northeast’s fingers a few years ago and will continue to add to the titles the year’s Eagles have earned.