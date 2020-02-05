Broadneck boys basketball gets by Northeast in overtime

For the second- and third-place teams in the county squaring off this late in the season, the Northeast and Broadneck boys basketball teams gave the crowd their money’s worth Tuesday night.
Logan Vican scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Brendan Davis added 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead the Bruins to a 67-64 overtime victory over the Eagles.
“I really felt that (Logan) asserted some dominance there in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter. He’s our guy, so ideally we play through him,” Broadneck coach John Williams said. “I thought we had some clutch plays by a number of players out there both defensively and on the offensive side. This was a big win for us, especially knowing we play Annapolis on Friday.”
Vican put his team on his back in a sloppy third quarter, scoring eight of Broadneck’s 10 points. Meanwhile, Northeast’s Jaylin Albury, after being held to just four first-half points, recorded 12 second-half points and delivered all nine of the Eagles’ points in overtime before fouling out late.
“In the first and second quarters, we had a lot of outside shots. Once we figured that out, we started working the ball inside. That worked well for us because we started hitting from the inside,” Vican said. “We were able to play inside-out the rest of the game.”
The first quarter was one run after another, as Broadneck (12-6) moved out to a 13-6 lead before Northeast (13-4) came back to tie it at 13. Josh Ehrlich, who finished with 13 points, tossed up a desperation shot from beyond half-court that banked in to give the Bruins a 19-16 advantage after eight minutes of play.
The evenly-matched teams displayed why they are second and third in the league in the second quarter. Both scored 13 points, with Davis launching a 3-pointer with three seconds left to break a tie at 29 and give the hosts a 32-29 lead at intermission.
Vican’s eight points and a basket by Ehrlich accounted for all the Bruins’ points in the third, while Albury managed five of the Eagles’ seven points. Heading into the fourth quarter, Broadneck led 42-36.
Darrell Sheppard scored four of his 17 points to start the fourth and get the guests within two at 42-40. A 3-pointer by Davis and a free throw by Brendan Kennedy staked the Bruins to a 46-41 lead, but Northeast soon tied the score again on a trey by Sheppard and a basket by Albury.
Stephen Haley, who ended with eight rebounds against the taller Vican, put the Eagles up with a basket in the lane, only to have Andrew Rose (13 points) burst Northeast’s bubble with his second 3-pointer of the game. Vican and Rose are usually forces in the paint for the Bruins, but the pair was strong on the outside on Tuesday. Both sunk four 3-pointers during the contest.
Ehrlich gave Broadneck a late 54-51 lead, but Albury once again came through for Northeast, as he outscored the Bruins 4-1 in the final five seconds and scored a runner in the lane at the buzzer to force overtime.
While Albury was doing his magic for the Eagles, Davis shined in the overtime, totaling six points, including four made free throws. Vican added three points and Ehrlich tossed in another trey, his third of the game, for the final advantage.
“Coach told me that he saw something and told me in the fourth quarter he really needed me to score, I had to put the team on my back,” said Albury, who received accolades from both coaches as well as numerous players. “It wasn’t just me out there though. Steve (Haley) was rebounding out there, Trent (McNeil) was pushing the tempo as well as me. It was really all of us.”
Travis Smoot finished with nine points for Northeast, which missed 11 free throws.
With a schedule that includes North County, which was tied for third in the county alongside Broadneck, on Friday night, Northeast coach Roger O’Dea knows that the Eagles have their destiny in their own hands.
“We certainly would have liked to be on the other side tonight, but our players gave it their best effort and I am good with that,” said O’Dea. “Jaylin saw that he can take his game even to another level. He was determined and didn’t want to lose.
“We have to play North County on Friday, so we hold our destiny there. Broadneck has to play Annapolis, and Broadneck and North County still have to play. We hold the cards in our hands. We have to start a new winning streak and go from there.”