Maybe it was sophomore Byron Smith’s soaring 3-pointer that broke a tie for the last time that did it.
Maybe it was then his steal for a layup that carved out the largest lead of the night and rattled Chesapeake into a timeout.
Maybe it was even the superstitious magic of the green-and-olive-striped rally toddler that tumbled onto the floor during a Glen Burnie free throw that turned the tide in the Gophers’ favor.
“We’ll take any luck we can get at this point,” Glen Burnie coach Mike Rudd said.
The ball bounced Glen Burnie’s way in the final four minutes of the final quarter as the Gophers set a confident tone before a difficult upcoming slate, turning Chesapeake back 68-56.
Junior Tyrone Cropper had tasted a slice of intense court energy last winter, in his minutes against Meade in the Gophers’ playoff loss. It made him well-suited to the task of fending off a scrappy Cougars (1-8) squad as he led the hosts with 21 points.
Smith (16 points) surged later on, as the sophomore’s free throws and layup initially roped Chesapeake back and forced a tie at the top of the third quarter, and then his four points in the fourth broke a pattern of leads volleying back and forth between the two teams for good.
“He’s only getting better,” Rudd said of Smith. “We just got to get him to play both ends of the floor, but he’s only in tenth grade. He had no minutes on varsity last year; he was a JV player. ”
With the young Gophers (5-6) moving a little choppily to begin with, they needed their anchor to settle them down. From the point, Cropper engineered the Glen Burnie offense with a casual 3-point shot from the perimeter to initially tie the game at 5 and again later at 10.
His teammates embodied his efforts, as juniors Da’Von Paris (16 points) and Keon Turner each potted field goals to break out an eight-point advantage.
“We should just pass the ball, ball movement, let our bigs do what they do, let our guards do what they do,” Cropper said.
As Glen Burnie peeled away, Chesapeake’s energy matched that off a shot by Cougars senior Alonzo Wilkes that quickly ended up nestled between the rim and the glass – stuck.
So Wilkes (14 points) brought the flint and steel. The senior plucked a rebound, wove criss-cross through a pack of Gophers to drop a dunk. Junior Mitchell Johnson fed on his teammate’s energy, swiping a steal off his hosts that Reed Rebstock converted for a 3-pointer.
Wilkes was just beginning. The lanky senior launched from the court to hang from the rim once again, his shot that moved the Cougars within one point dripping from the net.
Then, he stepped the foul line and sunk the go-ahead shot.
As Glen Burnie’s shine dulled a bit, Cropper wouldn’t fade. He made a layup and free throw that knotted the score again. But his efforts were quickly unraveled as Rebstock rolled up to the perimeter, hung back and fired to put Chesapeake In front at halftime, despite Paris’ three-point retort.
“We started putting ball pressure to get back in the first half,” Chesapeake coach Shawn Rebstock said. “We put ball pressure, they committed turnovers, ill-advised turnovers from a little pressure. We just didn’t continue it.”
The Gophers hung on their visitors’ heels in the third, as the two swapped leads back and forth and stared one another down through five ties. Still, Glen Burnie moved too sporadically, hard-fought steals resulting in balls slipping away or missed shots.
“We’re our own worse enemy with the ball. Our theme all year has been ‘unforced turnovers’ and it just comes with youth,” Rudd said. “They’re just moving too fast, or they get nonchalant with the ball. It’s just growing pains. It’s hurt us in a lot of games this year. It’s getting better.”
To slow their nerves and smooth their play, there was only one thing this still-congealing squad needed to do.
“Play team ball,” Smith said.
After Smith’s four points pushed the Gophers ahead, 51-47, Cropper tried to follow it up with another bucket from beyond the arc. When his attempt fell flat, it didn’t, this time, result in a Cougars’ ball. Instead, senior Ahmad Anderson swooped in, scooped it up and hooked it for two points, drawing the foul, which he tacked another point on with.
The senior, too, doubled down on corralling Wilkes, rendering the often hot-shooting senior immobilized by the tail end of game. As quietly, but equally as importantly, figures who hadn’t touched the court at the game’s start – Roscoe Davis and senior Jacob Weaver – continued to facilitate plays down in the paint, especially as Anderson’s defensive efforts resulted in his fouling out.
“It was just great role players who came in,” Rudd said. “We’re finally developing a bench, and we need it. We can’t just play five guys. We’re going to run out of gas.”
Running out of gas were the players in blue. Infrequent drops in the bucket late in the fourth quarter, senior Jaylen Richardson and junior Nate Rosado’s (10 points) layups could not stem the flow of the Gophers’ offense.
Smith spearheaded the charge, converting a steal for a pair of free throws and then slung a long transitional pass for Turner to drain.
A shallow fuel tank continues to be, Rebstock said, the hindrance on the Cougars’ season.
“We played so well in spurts throughout games,” Rebstock said. “We played a complete game last Friday night, 27-28 minutes of game in seven or eight games this year. We can’t catch passes at times, basic things, and it’s frustrating.”
For Rudd, still sewing his team together after heavy graduation and the loss of his projected captain to an ACL tear in the fall, glimpses of what he’d like to see come February were on display even more so on the defensive side of the ball.
When things turned sour in the second quarter, Rudd feared the worse. Instead, his young team showed him how they’d grown.
“We’ve been on the end of the ball not bouncing our way at all this year. I think it finally bounced our way a few times tonight,” Rudd said. “Now we’ve got a very difficult South River team coming in here Tuesday and Meade coming in here Friday the second time around. Time to pick up some steam and get things going.”