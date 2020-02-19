Cam Whitmore leads Archbishop Spalding boys basketball past top-seeded Gilman in MIAA playoffs

Archbishop Spalding walked into Gilman’s cathedral gymnasium the fourth seed, the team that fell to the Greyhounds earlier this winter, the squad that only could win five league games last year.
It walked out just two steps away from its first MIAA A Conference title since 2004.
As many times as Gilman inched within snatching control away from the Cavaliers, Spalding kept the wheels on, leading from start to finish to drop the No. 1 seed Greyhounds, 89-85, advancing to face Mount Saint Joseph in the MIAA A semifinal on Thursday.
“We found a way at the end because our press break, we gotta work on that a little bit. We hit free throws down the stretch,” first-year Spalding coach Josh Pratt said. “This name of the game is survive and advance. We came out and the first five minutes of the game, I think we really set the tone. Credit to Gilman, they really came back and did a great job making those adjustments.”
The last time Cam Whitmore netted 34 points in a game, he was only an eighth grader. The sophomore established the rhythm on Tuesday night and kept Spalding stable at the end, returning from a hurt ankle suffered in the fourth quarter to knock down foul shots when it mattered to keep the Cavaliers (18-9, 14-7 conference) above water.
Whitmore’s goals were blessed by former Spalding star and current NBA veteran Rudy Gay, who murmured, “Good luck” to the first-year varsity player after the game.
But even entering tonight’s game, Whitmore had the future in his sight. The court at Harford Community College, where Sunday’s championship game will be played, was already beneath his feet.
“I just wanted to win. I just wanted to get my team back to the championship,” Whitmore said. “I just want to win a championship.”
Gilman isn’t exactly known for slow starts, but it was Spalding filling the court with smoke from the fire of its shots.
There wouldn’t be another three-point or less deficit until late in the second quarter after Whitmore, cucumber-cool, put the game-opening 3-pointer away.
The sophomore’s subsequent layup lit the fuse on an 11-point run that would throw the hosts on their heels on their home court.
“When the score went up 11-0, I thought that we were ready. Ready to beat them,” Whitmore said.
By the time a Cavalier player missed a basket, Spalding had marched out to a 16-5 advantage, the kind of pace that could embarrass a top seed right out of the MIAA A Conference tournament.
But the Greyhounds, seeking their first A Conference crown and first overall since 2012, weren’t going to let that happen.
A humid Spalding defense had oppressed the Gilman offense, anchored by junior Zakee Wheatley, who swatted Greyhounds shots away like they were elderly flies.
Gilman’s first run of the night put a stop to that. Six-straight points, highlighted by a breakneck transition basket from sophomore Christian Winborne (27 points) to Jalen Marshall, revved up the home offense for good.
Though Spalding managed to cling to a 42-38 advantage at the half, partially thanks to Cavaliers senior Josh Akers’ bucket just before the buzzer, the days of sustaining double-digit leads were seemingly over.
That became ever more clear, and stressing, when Marshall drained a layup that whittled the gap to just three, 54-51. In that moment, it was paramount that Spalding score then. If they didn’t, Gilman could scoop up the momentum it needed to surpass its visitors once, and maybe for all.
Cavalier hope seemed to flicker when the Spalding shot clock died with the ball still in Whitmore’s hands.
The sophomore more than made up for it.
His field goal followed by one from the stripe made for the first of three-straight three-point plays Spalding would lay down, carving out some breathing room just before the end of the fourth quarter — and, finishing with sophomore CJ Scott, a return to a 10-point lead.
“(We) didn’t lose focus. We’ve been battling all year,” Pratt said. “We fought our way to a win tonight. I’m very proud of all the kids. They’re all in, and it’s great to see.”
But the curtain hadn’t completely drawn on Gilman yet. The Greyhounds played catchup nearly all of the fourth quarter, even dropping further behind, like when Ty Peterson (15 points) nailed his 3-pointer or when Scott slammed in his dunk right afterward for a dozen-point margin.
And yet, as Greyhounds senior John Foster (21 points) shipped in a 3-pointer to make it 82-78, suddenly fate flipped back into Gilman hands.
A less experienced Cavaliers team might have crumbled.
Instead, they took advantage of a foul-ridden Gilman team and the double bonus. A more seasoned Whitmore earned a trip to the foul line, twice, making three of his four shots.
“I remember him missing free throws down at North Point to win the game,” Pratt said. “I pulled him aside and said, ‘Would you rather miss them now or in the playoffs?’”
In a flash, all of those efforts nearly disintegrated. From the side, Akers flung a pass to Whitmore, which Marshall punched down and ran in to the perimeter. The Greyhound’s 3-point shot flew, and missed. Had it landed, Gilman would have tied it up for the first time.
Instead, Spalding sophomore Jordan Pennick booked a trip to the foul line, and, unlike Winborne on Gilman’s last-chance shots, made both of his free throws.
“From the beginning to the end, I didn’t stop playing,” Whitmore said. “The team didn’t stop playing. We kept pushing and got the dub.”