Annapolis football, other Panther programs raise money in unusual way: a Beyoncé concert

Annapolis High athletes and students volunteered at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at FedEx Field on Aug. 5 and 6. From left: Dylan Steiner, Tyler Womack, Kennedy Atkins and coach Dewayne Hunt.

LANDOVER — Some football teams hold car washes to fundraise. Others rely on burger sales, spirit nights, Polar Bear Plunges or basic donations.

“You say you’re going to see Beyoncé?” Annapolis football coach Dewayne Hunt said. “That’s different.”

FedEx Field hosted two nights of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour this past Saturday and Sunday, transforming the gridiron into floor seats, a ring of general admission called “CLUB RENAISSANCE” and a stage for a living legend. And yet, there were still football players there.

In Paisano’s, a concourse pizza stand, Annapolis High students, coaches and parents raised money serving fans in glistening chrome, black and hot-pink concert outfits. The Panthers football team does a variety of community service projects, including working at a food pantry and reading to kids in elementary schools. But their FedEx Field work is the moneymaker and, by far, the most unique.

The unique version of team fundraising started with the football team. Kaile Bower, whose son Colin plays outside linebacker and tight end, is one of the main organizing forces behind it. She said the connection to FedEx Field was made through the school’s ROTC. It started with serving food for the season ticket holders’ “Dream Seats” at some Commanders games last fall.

“It’s a good fundraising opportunity for the Annapolis team,” Jake Steiner, a rising senior, said. “It’s community service, and even some volunteer hours I can put down for colleges. It also just gives me experience working.”

The team receives $100 for every volunteer, which typically turned into $2,000 to $3,000, per Bower. The money heads to the athletic department. What comes out is food.

“It’s made a big difference,” Bower said. “The football team has 80 players. These kids go right from school to their games. Not all of them eat the school-provided food, or bring their own from home. The money allows us to feed them in between so they get a healthy meal.”

It does more than feed them, too, Steiner said. Team practices, meetings, games are good for bonding, but the season is only a few months. Events at FedEx are year-round.

“It’s definitely some team bonding in there,” Steiner said, “because in the kitchen, we’re dealing with high stress. We need to rely on each other to have each other’s backs in that environment. It brings us together — we’re always joking and laughing with each other, trying to get through the rush. It strengthens us in games because we’re able to hold each other accountable.”

Saturday’s first Beyoncé show attracted more Annapolis volunteers and went smoothly despite the chaotic atmosphere. Perfect August weather. Full concert. Good money raised. Sunday and its storms were different.

Around 6:30 p.m., two hours before Beyoncé was scheduled to take the stage, lightning struck near the complex followed by pounding rain. For two hours, staff herded the top two floors’ fans into sheltered concourses. The bottom floor ended up crammed with both concertgoers filing out of their seats and those just arriving.

Steiner was returning with pants. He worked the day before and he and a few friends thought they were allowed to wear shorts to work their volunteer shift, but were sent out to cover their legs. When they returned to work, they were trapped in the parking lot. Nervous, he called one of his supervisors.

“I was asking, like, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ She said they couldn’t move,” Steiner said. “There was people everywhere. Once that cleared up, around 9:20, I had to fight through the crowd. And Beyoncé, I think she was either up on the third or second floor, she was walking by and everybody started roaring.”

The football player said he returned to a little more stress than Saturday. A few arguments popped up.

“We survived,” Steiner said, adding that Commanders games were much more relaxed.

The fundraising expanded beyond the football team. This past weekend, members of the Annapolis band and Class of 2024 student government helped out. Dance, lacrosse and soccer players volunteered in the past (the Panthers also have the chance to work international soccer games). The school’s “One Love” club committed to work the Morgan Wallen concert in September along with the regular signups. Plenty of non-football players joined up for Ed Sheeran’s concert in July.

“The football games got a good response,” Bower said, “but these concerts got unbelievable.”

Kennedy Atkins graduated in the spring after four years of outdoor track, three years of soccer and one year of being a football manager. She considered herself lucky she hadn’t left the fundraising group chat yet as soon as she saw Beyoncé’s name on the list.

“I was real ready,” Atkins said. “I couldn’t miss the opportunity.”

Atkins said she’s not really into her new stuff but is dedicated to her older music, which comprised more than half of Beyoncé’s 34-song setlist. They could hear it pretty well from their spot, but seeing it was another thing. Students weren’t supposed to step away and watch the show. They were there to work and anyone caught skipping out to watch a whole free concert would be asked to leave.

“I saw a good five, six minutes,” Atkins said, “because I was working with my mom. She let me step away because she knew how much I wanted to see it.”

Tyler Womack worked Saturday alongside Atkins. A rising junior running back, Atkins first signed up for Ed Sheeran last month. He figured if he didn’t like the work, he could talk to his friends. Instead, he found he loved cashier work and making food. So, he signed up for Beyoncé, too. A couple of his friends had, he said, and he knew a good bit of her songs’ lyrics, if not the names.

He worked the rush, throngs of fans asking for pizza and chicken. Around 9 p.m., he heard screams and watched the crowd rush to their seats.

“I walked over to use the bathroom and kept walking,” Womack said.

The junior found an open spot and watched a screen displaying dawn-lit clouds and Beyoncé Knowles belting out “Dangerously in Love.”

“It was pretty cool. [After the show] I’d see Beyoncé pictures and like, I was right there,” Womack said. “It was crazy I not only didn’t have to pay, I helped fundraise money for my team.”

Not everyone gets this, Hunt said. He saw tickets for the Renaissance show listed for as much as $10,000, the kind of money many in his community don’t have, especially teenagers. Commanders games go for hundreds, too. Last fall and winter, Steiner and his teammates went down to watch the players warming up. Steiner said he’d never been in an NFL stadium before. Over the weekend, his classmate told him they’d never been to a concert before.

On Saturday, Hunt watched his players, students at his school, listen to Beyoncé, watch her a little, take in the excited people in costumes, even buy merch for their parents.

“They’re once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that don’t come along often,” Hunt said. “Speaking for the high school, we want to help our community. But for the football program, it’s bigger than football. We try to expose them to the world. To different opportunities. Things they probably would never experience otherwise.”