Unable to make a basket for a quarter-and-a half, South River could have felt hope draining, just like the many Broadneck field goals that first chipped away at the Seahawks lead and then buried it.
But South River stayed the course in the fourth quarter, those reserves of hopeful energy fueling senior David Foust as he lifted the 3-pointer that closed the Bruins’ once-staggering lead to almost nothing.
Then, as Eric Sondberg’s attempt slammed off the rim, Foust grabbed it back and dropped it in, securing the Seahawks’ improbable victory over the Bruins, who, despite leading by more than a dozen in the third quarter, fell 58-55.
“It felt good – we’ve been working hard all season – for it all to come together,” Sondberg said. “But it’s just the beginning.”
Foust, fresh off a historic football season as South River quarterback, put his name on another legendary South River page, and led the Seahawks with 22 points. His efforts could have fizzled at the feet of Broadneck if not for Sondberg (17 points), whose trey before Foust’s and his game-winner, put the pressure on the Bruins.
“Guys like Eric and David, this is a win that they deserve, that they’ve worked hard for. I’m super happy for those guys, to beat a great team like Broadneck, who’s always well-prepared and gives us a great game,” South River coach Darren Hall said. “They got us three times last year, so to be able to come in here and find a way to win and scratch and claw was good.”
With the win, the Seahawks (3-3) reverse a grim 0-3 start to the winter to have won three straight heading into the holidays.
“Now after starting off really struggling, tonight’s huge, and just being able to say we’ve got three in a row now heading into Christmas break, we’ve got some momentum coming into next practice,” Foust said.
Midway through the first quarter, Sondberg collected Foust’s missed shot and hooked it in. Not only an eerie mirror reflection of the dramatic game-changer that was to come later on, the jumper capped off a 10-0 South River streak that had the makings of shoveling earth over Broadneck’s chances of winning.
Even as 6-foot-9 senior Logan Vican (24 points) posted the first two Bruins points on the board, Foust seemed to glow with every step he took, first stripping Broadneck for a layup, then drawing a foul to force a Bruins turnover.
Foust turned to his teammates and screamed out his satisfaction.
But the Bruins (2-5) put their noses to the ground, potting shots from the perimeter and paint alike until just one point separated them from their guests, thrice.
The Seahawks barely managed to keep their victory’s head above water through the second half, as Foust and Sondberg continued to add one, two points steadily.
When freshman Cash Herndon poured in his second 3-pointer of the second half, it felt like relief for South River, which jumped out to a 27-21 lead.
The Seahawks couldn’t know what frustration was to come. They couldn’t know that would be their last basket until the fourth quarter.
But Broadneck sure looked like it knew.
The other big man of the Bruins, Andrew Rose, hopped off the bench to drain a 3, which Vican followed up with a pair of points from the foul line that narrowed South River’s lead to one, for the fourth and, for a while, final time.
All the while, Bruins defenders locked boots on Sondberg and Foust’s wheels, preventing them from scoring.
“We went through a rough stretch offensively where we stopped executing. To give (Broadneck) credit, they turned it up on the defense as well,” Hall said. “Eric’s gonna get that every night, where he’s going to be the focus of a lot of teams.”
Ball in hand, Broadneck guard Mason Stillwell slowed his pace, dribbling to and fro as coach John Williams reminded him, “Eight seconds.”
Stillwell glanced up at the clock. Seconds dipped from double-digits to single, and the junior launched, flipping to junior forward Mitch Murray in the corner, who drained the buzzer-beater to hand the Bruins a two-point lead, 29-27, at halftime.
Losing their advantage was only the appetizer of the painful third quarter to come, but for the South River seniors, maintaining a winning mindset in the second half came back to what they’d discussed pregame.
“We’ve got our seniors, and some of our players and the beginning of practice, there’ll be one person to go out and give some words of wisdom,” Foust said. “One of the common trends is always ‘Staying the course.’ It doesn’t matter how the game’s going. If we’re down 10, up 10, we’re going to play it like it’s final shot of the championship.”
Imperative to South River’s comeback was finding a way to shut Vican down.
The senior spearheaded Broadneck’s speeding train in the third, single-handedly adding 10 points during the Bruins’ span of 21 points without a South River field goal.
During a timeout, Hall drew his flock together and reminded them that this was bound to happen, that Broadneck would go on a run and Vican, with reach and skills beyond his height, would lead the charge.
Knowing that, they’d have to adapt.
“Logan’s impressive. They do a good job of getting him the ball and in a position to score,” Hall said. “We just had to keep battling, really.”
Seahawks swarmed Vican to open the fourth, causing the ball to pop off the big’s hands over and over again. But it fell right into the hands of sophomore Josh Ehrlich, who netted the 3-pointer to stretch the Bruins lead to 13.
Foust had enough. Though he, nor Sondberg, nor his coach, knew how long it had been since their last basket, they understood fundamentally that one had to happen soon.
It began with Foust’s layup, then senior Jamison Gaskins’ trey, then sophomore Connor Chick’s.
The Bruins felt the pressure. Murray wasted no time, whipping a pass cross-court for Ehrlich to lay up, trying to maintain their double-digit edge.
But South River worked efficiently; off the bench, Chrisjun Prado (six points) unloaded a shot from beyond the arc, as did Sondberg, having shaken off his marks.
“Eric’s gonna get that every night, where he’s going to be the focus of a lot of teams. Real proud of Eric tonight,” Hall said. “He stayed the course and hit a couple of big shots late and found his teammates late. Big key possessions for us.”
Limited by Seahawks defense to just free throws, especially with Rose hampered by four fouls, Broadneck tried to keep ahead. A round-robin attempt to hit their own bucket turned the ball in Foust’s hands.
The rest, scored by screams from the South River crowd, was history.
“It felt amazing. That fourth quarter kind of blew by. We were back in it. We were fast,” Foust said. “It all came together.”