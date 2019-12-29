Severna Park (6-2) had more margin for error in the third thanks to a 12-2 run over the final five minutes of the first half. The Falcons fell behind 15-13 with a little more than five minutes left, but went into the half with a 25-17 lead. Perry Hall’s Sameer Iqbal hit a pair of free throws at the 3:18 mark that cut Severna Park’s lead to 18-17, but the Falcons scored the last seven points of the half to take an eight-point lead after a first half that included seven lead changes.