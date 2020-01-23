Ian Munroe helps Severn boys basketball rally past Indian Creek

Going scoreless in the first half can sometimes shatter a player’s confidence.
It didn’t seem to bother Severn’s Ian Munroe on Wednesday.
After not scoring in the first half and managing only three points through three quarters, Munroe hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to lead Severn to a 53-46 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference victory over Indian Creek.
Severn (7-12) improved to 4-4 in the B Conference and snapped a two-game losing streak.
“I think our guys definitely showed a level of toughness that we’ve been asking for,” Severn coach Michael Glasby said. “Even though they made a run, I think just some of the preparation that we’ve had and some of the conversations that we’ve had and the experiences we’ve had helped us pull through.”
The Admirals led by seven at the half and by as many as nine in the third quarter, but the Eagles fought back and took a one-point lead two minutes into the fourth quarter. Munroe responded by going on his own 8-0 run, which included a pair of 3-pointers and two foul shots in a two-minute span.
Indian Creek (4-10) cut the lead back to four with a 3-pointer from Sammy Carter, but Munroe answered with another 3-pointer 40 seconds later to push the lead back to seven and capped off a run where he scored 11 straight points for Severn.
“Coach kept calling my name and I had the confidence in my team,” said Munroe, who finished with a team-high 14 points. “I was a little down in the first half, but all my teammates just encouraged me and helped me. That was big for me, and I just got in a rhythm.”
Nasier Sturdivant hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with nine points, Justin Queen and Peter Baldwin also scored nine points apiece, while Baylin Groff added eight points for the Admirals, who are in fourth place in the B Conference.
“We’ve dealt with some tough times and some adversity,” Glasby said. “But at the same time I really think it helped us grow together a little bit more and humble ourselves a little bit to make us understand who we are as players, coaches and as a team in general.”
Joshua Chambers scored 16 points to lead Indian Creek, which is winless in the B Conference. The Eagles, who’ve lost three conference contests by four points or fewer, are hoping to duplicate last year’s feat where they started off slow in conference play but rallied for a playoff spot.
“We’ve been digging ourselves in holes all season, then fighting back to get in the game,” Indian Creek coach Marcus Johnson said. “We just haven’t been able to finish games. That’s something we continue to work with. I know we’ve got some young guys and we’ll go back and look at film. We’re going to keep fighting until the last minute.”
Logan Harris scored nine points and Carter added eight for the Eagles.